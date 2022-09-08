John Boyega has made no secret of his dissatisfaction with his storyline across the Star Wars sequels as Finn, the former Stormtrooper turned Rebel leader. In the fall of 2020, less than a year after the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Boyega said in an interview that Lucasfilm’s treatment of his character was “not good,” and said that Disney needed to learn not to “bring out a black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side.” He also said around that time that he had “moved on” from Star Wars “for good.”

