How to watch The Defenders Saga in order on Disney Plus
The "Netflix Marvel shows" are now known as "The Defenders Saga" on Disney Plus. Here's how to watch them in order
‘Andor’ Will Make You Rethink ‘Rogue One,’ Says Diego Luna
The long-awaited Disney+ show Andor is finally ready to premiere , and its star, Diego Luna, says it'll make us see the events of Rogue One in an entirely new way. Overall, Rogue One was met with positive reception. It’s also the 20th-most lucrative box-office release of all time. That being said, it was a major departure from the rest of the series.
‘Slumberland’ Teaser: A Classic Comic Strip Becomes a Netflix Movie
A teaser trailer for Netflix's upcoming film Slumberland was just released. The film stars Jason Momoa and is based on a classic and extremely influential newspaper comic strip by Winsor McCay called Little Nemo In Slumberland. The film version is directed by The Hunger Games franchise’s Francis Lawrence. The...
The Best X-Rated and NC-17-Rated Movies in History
It’s almost unheard of these days to see a movie with an NC-17 rating. The adults-only designation was created by the Motion Picture Association of America in an attempt to replace the earlier X rating in the fall of 1990. The NC-17 came about after several decades of X being associated in the public consciousness with smut. As a result, the X was no longer useful for its intended purpose: To delineate movies that were inappropriate for children.
Rian Johnson Still Hopes to Make His ‘Star Wars‘ Trilogy
What happened to Rian Johnson’s Star Wars movies? It was announced shortly after his The Last Jedi came out that Johnson would create his own trilogy of Star Wars films apart from the main Skywalker Saga. But then Johnson went off to do other things — notably Knives Out, which then became a whole series of Benoit Blanc mystery movies — and Star Wars began to focus more and more on TV shows for Disney+ and less on big-screen spectacles.
Movie Theaters Are Offering $3 Tickets Next Saturday
I’m not sure who keeps inventing these random holidays that seem to happen every single day of the year lately. (Fresh Breath Day? No Pants Day? National Hot Dog Day? Do we really need a day devoted to celebrating hot dogs?) But here is one made-up holiday we can really get behind: National Cinema Day, which is coming next weekend, on Saturday, September 3.
‘King Kong’ TV Series Coming to Disney+
There have been many King Kong movies — and there are at least one or two more currently in development. But there has never been a live-action Kong television show. And that is what Disney is currently attempting to make. Dubbed a series about “the original story of the...
‘Weird’ Trailer: Daniel Radcliffe Becomes Al Yankovic
I would have thought that the genre-mocking Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story would have slowed down the onslaught of bad musical biopics. But it did nothing to stop them. We need a new hero, to point out all of the ridiculous clichés in these movies, and perhaps convince the world that they need to stop. (Or at least try something new.)
Ben Kingsley’s Trevor Slattery to Return on ‘Wonder Man’
If you’re making a TV show about a Hollywood stuntman, you’re going to need some actors in the cast. And in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there’s really only a handful of those. The most prominent is probably Trevor Slattery, played by Sir Ben Kingsley. Introduced in Iron...
‘Ironheart’ Will Introduce a Major Marvel Villain
Among the surprises at Marvel’s D23 panel was the announcement that the upcoming Ironheart series, starring Dominique Thorne as the armored hero, will see her square off with one of the most notable Marvel villains of recent years, making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Parker Robbins — AKA The Hood. On the show, he will be played by Anthony Ramos, best known for his work on Broadway in Hamilton and recently as the star of the film version of In the Heights.
‘Avatar’ Returning to Theaters in 4K HDR
If you’re one of those people who claims it’s been so long since the first Avatar that you barely remember it, you’re going to get a chance to reacquaint yourself with the world of Pandora before The Way of Water arrives in multiplexes around Christmas. The original Avatar is getting a theatrical re-release next month in “4K High Dynamic Range.”
‘Star Trek‘ Nichelle Nichols’ Ashes Will Be Sent To Space
The ashes of original Star Trek cast member Nichelle Nichols are going to boldly go where no man has gone before. Nichols died on July 31 at the age of 89. Nichols, who played Lt. Uhura on the original Star Trek television series on NBC, reprised her role on the Star Trek animated sries and on numerous Star Trek movies in the 1970s and 1980s. But she made major contributions to the world beyond appearing in Star Trek. She was brought on as a consultant by NASA after the show’s run, and she helped bring more women and minorities onto the team at NASA. As a result of the initiative, NASA ended up hiring Dr. Sally Ride, the first female astronaut, as well as Guion Bluford, the first black astronaut.
Netflix Introducing Ad Tier in November
This November, Netflix is launching its new ad-supported membership tier. Initially, the roll-out was planned for the early part of 2023. Instead, it seems they decided to accelerate commercials’ introduction. As of now, there’s no official price comparison for the tiers. Variety was able to reach out to...
‘Batgirl’ Directors Hope the Film May Still Be Released
The directors of the shelved HBO Max project hope so. In an interview with the Skript YouTube channel, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah said that despite WB shutting down the project indefinitely, they “just hope that one day the movie would be released. We hope, Inshallah, it happens.”
John Boyega Says He’s Done Making ‘Star Wars’
John Boyega has made no secret of his dissatisfaction with his storyline across the Star Wars sequels as Finn, the former Stormtrooper turned Rebel leader. In the fall of 2020, less than a year after the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Boyega said in an interview that Lucasfilm’s treatment of his character was “not good,” and said that Disney needed to learn not to “bring out a black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side.” He also said around that time that he had “moved on” from Star Wars “for good.”
Hulu Announces Premiere Date For ‘Hellraiser’ Reboot
Pinhead is going to raise hell on streaming. A reboot of the Hellraiser franchise is coming to Hulu just in time for Halloween this year. What the press release describes as a “reimagining of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror classic” comes from writer/producer David S. Goyer of The Dark Knight and Blade trilogies, and director David Bruckner, whose previous credits include The Signal, 2020’s The Night House, and one of the segments in the V/H/S/ horror anthology.
Warner Bros. Finds Exec to Be DC’s Kevin Feige
The new heads of Warner Bros. Discovery have made no secret of their desire to find someone to be for DC Comics what Kevin Feige is for Marvel: The guy who has the overall vision for its entire comic book universe, and who overseas a sprawling portfolio of films and shows. While nothing is final yet, it appears the person for the job has been found.
‘The Rings Of Power’ Reviews Hail an Epic Return To Middle-Earth
Amazon Prime’s The Rings Of Power is perhaps one of the longest-awaited fantasy offerings to hit screens of any kind in a long time. The production was arduous and costly, but much like the walk from the Shire to Mordor, it was worth it. As of now only two episodes of the show have been seen by critics, but so far, their reviews are very positive, citing only minor issues.
‘Halloween Ends’ to Premiere in Theaters and on Peacock
People love watching a horror movie with a group of rowdy, screaming fans on a packed Friday night screening. But maybe that’s not your cup of tea. Maybe you prefer to watch a horror movie home, alone, with all the lights turned on, so you feel a little more secure and nobody can see you covering your eyes in mortal terror.
‘Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae Joins ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘The Acolyte’
Pop culture worlds are colliding, as Lee Jung-jae, the star of Netflix’s international hit series Squid Game will reportedly take the role of the male lead on the upcoming Star Wars series, The Acolyte, which is currently in development on Disney+. In contrast to most of the other Star...
