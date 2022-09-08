Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Driver crashes into building in Southwest Michigan, airlifted to hospital
THREE RIVERS, MI – Three people were injured early Saturday, Sept. 10 after a vehicle crashed into a building in downtown Three Rivers. Police officers arriving to the scene around 3 a.m. found a Dodge Charger lodged in a building, a news release said. One passenger was still trapped...
Man stabbed multiple times at mobile home park near Indiana border
NILES, MI – A 27-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man multiple times Saturday at a mobile home park near the Michigan-Indiana border. Ontwa Township-Edwardsburg Police Chief Douglas Westrick said the 63-year-old Edwardsburg man who was stabbed was stabilized before he was airlifted to a South Bend hospital for treatment.
Driver dies, passenger in hospital after fiery crash in Benton Harbor
The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety responded to a vehicle crash on Saturday. The crash occurred on Main Street at 5th.
22-year-old man dead after shooting in Benton Harbor
The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety responded to a shooting that occurred in the 900 Block of Columbus on Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
threeriversnews.com
Car crashes into downtown building, three injured
THREE RIVERS — A downtown building was damaged and a driver was airlifted after a car crash in downtown Three Rivers early Saturday morning. According to the Three Rivers Police Department, officers were dispatched at 3:01 a.m. to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a building downtown. Upon arrival, officers located a Dodge Charger that was lodged in the building, one that houses PinUp Salon.
Man dies in head-on crash in Southwest Michigan
MARCELLUS TOWNSHIP, MI – A man died Friday, Sept. 9 after being involved in a head-on collision in Cass County. The crash occurred around 2:37 p.m. on Marcellus Highway near Burlington Road, according to a news release from Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke. James Dunkleberger, 37 of Marcellus, was...
WWMTCw
Videos of violent arrests circulate online, 3 teens arrested, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Police in standoff situation at Three Rivers apartment complex. Armored police vehicles and officers in tactical gear surrounded a Three Rivers apartment complex during an apparent standoff with a barricaded person Saturday night. Three Rivers...
Deputies search for 20-year-old missing from Kalamazoo
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help searching for a missing 20-year-old man.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
Suspect arrested and charged in attempted Edwardsburg stabbing
Ontwa Township, Mich. -- Police responded to reports of a stabbing at Colonial Acres Mobile Home Park on Saturday at 4:02 p.m., and arrived to find an individual with multiple stab wounds, according to the Ontwa Township Police Department. The stabbing victim was identified as a 63-year-old man from Edwardsburg.
KDPS: One dead after shooting
One person is dead after a shooting in Kalamazoo early Sunday morning, according to Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers.
wkvi.com
Pedestrian Hit by Car in Koontz Lake Accident
A pedestrian was injured after being hit by a car in an accident in the 7200 North block of State Road 23 in Koontz Lake Thursday night. According to the Starke County Sheriff’s Department, a 2012 Dodge Avenger driven by 33-year-old Brittany Blackburn of Walkerton was driving northbound on State Road 23 just before 7:45 p.m. CT when an oncoming vehicle’s high beams reportedly obstructed her view of the roadway. Police say it was at that time 34-year-old Brandon James Bennett of Oak, Ohio was struck from behind with the front passenger side of the car while he was walking northbound on State Road 23 along the fog line. The impact knocked Bennett into the ditch on the east side of the roadway.
abc57.com
Elkhart Parks & Rec Department searching for volunteers
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart Parks & Recreation Department is searching for volunteers to help participate in several upcoming fall and winter events. Those interested in volunteering can fill out an application online at https://elkhartin.seamlessdocs.com/f/volunteer?fbclid=IwAR3u_X5u1yL1HCCqB0LaqFvlendJ0U_qf78osL8DFYAVele0MtMhIK2ihRg and department officials will reach out to confirm details. The application is also available...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stolen property investigation leads to arrest of Northern Michigan siblings after cops find drugs, guns
A pair of siblings in Northern Michigan were taken into police custody after a search warrant for stolen property led to the discovery of guns and drugs at their home.
WLUC
UPDATE: Michigan State Police searching for missing Ontonagon man
ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police is investigating the report of a missing person in Ontonagon County. 58-year-old Joseph Bittner was last seen by his family on September 7, around 9:30 a.m. near the area of 13820 Lakeshore Drive. He left on his four wheeler to go to...
WNDU
Niles Police investigating after man killed in shooting
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday night in Niles. Niles City Police Officers were called just after 11:10 p.m. to the area of N. 6th Street and Ferry Street. When they arrived, they found evidence of a shooting. A short time...
One woman found dead on side of the road in Jackson County's Summit Township
One woman was found dead in Summit Township near Vandercook Lake, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office believe it is a hit and run.
Times-Union Newspaper
Echoes Of The Past Tractor Drive Honored Kurt Miller
For the third year, the Echoes of the Past took to the country roads of Kosciusko and Fulton counties to honor Kurt Miller. Twenty-five tractors, including club and non-club members, were on hand to participate in the 20-mile tractor drive, according to a provided news release. Drivers from as far away as Lucerne came to support the Millers in honoring their son, along with the club.
Times-Union Newspaper
Syracuse Man Killed In Noble County Crash
CROMWELL - A Syracuse man was killed Friday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Noble County. A Noble County Sheriff’s Department news release states that at 11:25 a.m. Friday they were notified of a vehicle crash on CR 1200W, south of CR 200N, in Cromwell. Upon arrival, deputies and other first responders attempted to render aid to the driver of the vehicle, who was still inside the vehicle.
Michigan Whitetail Deer Trackers for the 2022 Season
As deer hunting season officially kicks off in Michigan this weekend, many will take to the field, take that shot with their gun or bow, but then need to find the deer they KNOW they hit. That's where Michigan's Deer trackers come in. Michigan Deer Trackers for 2022. The Michigan...
abc57.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle following Notre Dame game
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a pedestrian injury situation after an individual was hit by a car near Eddy Street and Corby, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officials say that the pedestrian was trying to cross the street after the...
Comments / 0