Dowagiac, MI

threeriversnews.com

Car crashes into downtown building, three injured

THREE RIVERS — A downtown building was damaged and a driver was airlifted after a car crash in downtown Three Rivers early Saturday morning. According to the Three Rivers Police Department, officers were dispatched at 3:01 a.m. to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a building downtown. Upon arrival, officers located a Dodge Charger that was lodged in the building, one that houses PinUp Salon.
THREE RIVERS, MI
MLive

Man dies in head-on crash in Southwest Michigan

MARCELLUS TOWNSHIP, MI – A man died Friday, Sept. 9 after being involved in a head-on collision in Cass County. The crash occurred around 2:37 p.m. on Marcellus Highway near Burlington Road, according to a news release from Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke. James Dunkleberger, 37 of Marcellus, was...
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Suspect arrested and charged in attempted Edwardsburg stabbing

Ontwa Township, Mich. -- Police responded to reports of a stabbing at Colonial Acres Mobile Home Park on Saturday at 4:02 p.m., and arrived to find an individual with multiple stab wounds, according to the Ontwa Township Police Department. The stabbing victim was identified as a 63-year-old man from Edwardsburg.
EDWARDSBURG, MI
wkvi.com

Pedestrian Hit by Car in Koontz Lake Accident

A pedestrian was injured after being hit by a car in an accident in the 7200 North block of State Road 23 in Koontz Lake Thursday night. According to the Starke County Sheriff’s Department, a 2012 Dodge Avenger driven by 33-year-old Brittany Blackburn of Walkerton was driving northbound on State Road 23 just before 7:45 p.m. CT when an oncoming vehicle’s high beams reportedly obstructed her view of the roadway. Police say it was at that time 34-year-old Brandon James Bennett of Oak, Ohio was struck from behind with the front passenger side of the car while he was walking northbound on State Road 23 along the fog line. The impact knocked Bennett into the ditch on the east side of the roadway.
WALKERTON, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Parks & Rec Department searching for volunteers

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart Parks & Recreation Department is searching for volunteers to help participate in several upcoming fall and winter events. Those interested in volunteering can fill out an application online at https://elkhartin.seamlessdocs.com/f/volunteer?fbclid=IwAR3u_X5u1yL1HCCqB0LaqFvlendJ0U_qf78osL8DFYAVele0MtMhIK2ihRg and department officials will reach out to confirm details. The application is also available...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Niles Police investigating after man killed in shooting

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday night in Niles. Niles City Police Officers were called just after 11:10 p.m. to the area of N. 6th Street and Ferry Street. When they arrived, they found evidence of a shooting. A short time...
NILES, MI
Times-Union Newspaper

Echoes Of The Past Tractor Drive Honored Kurt Miller

For the third year, the Echoes of the Past took to the country roads of Kosciusko and Fulton counties to honor Kurt Miller. Twenty-five tractors, including club and non-club members, were on hand to participate in the 20-mile tractor drive, according to a provided news release. Drivers from as far away as Lucerne came to support the Millers in honoring their son, along with the club.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Syracuse Man Killed In Noble County Crash

CROMWELL - A Syracuse man was killed Friday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Noble County. A Noble County Sheriff’s Department news release states that at 11:25 a.m. Friday they were notified of a vehicle crash on CR 1200W, south of CR 200N, in Cromwell. Upon arrival, deputies and other first responders attempted to render aid to the driver of the vehicle, who was still inside the vehicle.
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
97.9 WGRD

Michigan Whitetail Deer Trackers for the 2022 Season

As deer hunting season officially kicks off in Michigan this weekend, many will take to the field, take that shot with their gun or bow, but then need to find the deer they KNOW they hit. That's where Michigan's Deer trackers come in. Michigan Deer Trackers for 2022. The Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc57.com

Pedestrian hit by vehicle following Notre Dame game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a pedestrian injury situation after an individual was hit by a car near Eddy Street and Corby, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officials say that the pedestrian was trying to cross the street after the...
SOUTH BEND, IN

