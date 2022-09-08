Read full article on original website
Why the Fed wants to see a strong dollar and falling stock prices: Morning Brief
This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe. Today's newsletter is by Jared Blikre, a reporter focused on the markets on Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @SPYJared. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC)...
The stock market is plunging and the Fed is giving up on a ‘soft landing’ in favor of a ‘growth recession.’ Buckle up
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell may have given up on a "soft landing" for the economy. Throughout 2022, the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates four times in an attempt to cool the U.S. economy and reduce inflation. The goal has been to do this without sparking a recession, thereby creating a so-called “soft landing” for the economy—and American consumers.
Bill Clinton’s Treasury secretary says he has no idea where inflation will go. ‘Who the hell knows,’ and making predictions is a ‘fool’s game’
Robert Rubin, pictured in 2016, doesn’t put much stock in inflation predictions. Betting on inflation’s direction has been a losing battle this year. From senior government officials walking back their previous comments about inflation being temporary, to prices soaring above predictions, there has been no shortage of incorrect forecasts about inflation.
Inflation sets the scene for the Fed: What to know this week
The week ahead will be all about inflation. Tuesday morning will bring investors the closely-watched Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August, which will likely solidify in investors' minds whether the Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 0.50% or 0.75% at its policy meeting later this month. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg...
Goldman Sachs Says Next Fed Rate Increases Will Be Big: 7 Conviction List Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
24/7 Wall St. screened the Goldman Sachs Conviction List looking for safe dividend stocks investors can rotate to now to get ahead of what could be a big move lower in the fall resulting from coming big Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. These seven make a ton of sense for nervous investors now.
Bears Go Nuclear With $8B Bet The Market Will Decline — 3x What They Thought in 2008
The S&P 500 closed up 0.66% on Thursday after opening lower in reaction to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Cato Institute Monetary Conference. Whether or not the recent bounce is the start of another bull cycle or the bounce before another leg down won’t be known for some time. However, on Wednesday SentimenTrader, took to Twitter to post sentiments:
US stocks dip after the ECB hikes rates and Fed Chair Powell backs hawkish stance
US stocks fell at the open Thursday as the European Central Bank announced rate hikes. The ECB hiked rates by 75 basis points, the biggest in its history, as it tackles persistent inflation. Investors were also digesting remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. US stocks fell at the open Thursday...
U.S. May Need 7.5% Unemployment to Curb Inflation -Research
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. unemployment rate may need to reach as high as 7.5%, double its current level, to end the country's outbreak of high inflation, according to new estimates from a team of researchers including two staff economists from the International Monetary Fund. That would entail job losses...
Fed’s Own Economist Warns of “Severe Recession” From Chair Powell’s Rate Hikes
On Thursday, following reports that the Federal Reserve would likely soon jack up the federal interest rate again — this time by 0.75 percentage points — Chair Jerome Powell tried to allay fears that the Fed’s strategy would cause an economic downturn, insisting that another rate hike was unlikely to cause a deep recession.
Biden's inflation law offers up to $14,000 for home upgrades. Here's how to qualify.
President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act takes on climate change by helping Americans reduce their carbon footprint. A key element in that push is offering up to $14,000 in rebates and tax credits for people to make their homes more energy-efficient. Those benefits can be used to lower the cost of...
U.S. household wealth suffers record drop in second quarter
Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. household wealth fell by a record $6.1 trillion in the second quarter to its lowest in a year as a bear market in stocks far outweighed further gains in real estate values, a Federal Reserve report showed on Friday.
ECB’s Guindos Says Jumbo Hike Aimed at Inflation Expectations
(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank’s jumbo increase in interest rates last week was designed to keep inflation expectations anchored, according to Vice President Luis de Guindos. The three-quarter-point move marked an unprecedented monetary-tightening step by the ECB, which has been accused of acting too sluggishly to counter record...
The Fed should pause interest rate rises as US inflation slows
The US Federal Reserve Board will meet again on 20-21 September, and while most analysts expect another big interest-rate rise, there is a strong argument for the Fed to take a break from its aggressive monetary-policy tightening. While its rate increases so far have slowed the economy – most obviously the housing sector – their impact on inflation is far less certain.
Despite Mortgage Rates, You Should Buy a House Right Now
You can't time the housing market. That statement, on the surface, seems like it's wrong, but over 50 years of sales data suggest broadly that the right time to buy a house is always now. Housing prices, of course, vary by market, but on a national level, they have climbed steadily since the 1960s, according to data from the St. Louis branch of the Federal Reserve.
Yellen says inflation and higher gas prices remain a 'risk'
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that there is a "risk" that US gas prices could rise again later this year, as fears grow over the possibility that Americans' wallets could be strained by a spike in prices similar to the one seen this summer.
Stocks tumble after Fed dashes hopes for easing up on rates
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are falling sharply Friday after the head of the Federal Reserve dashed Wall Street’s hopes that it may soon let off the brakes for the economy. The S&P 500 was 3.1% lower, on track for its biggest drop in two months, after Jerome Powell said the Fed will likely need to keep interest rates high enough to slow the economy “for some time” in order to beat back the high inflation sweeping the country. Shorter-term Treasury yields climbed as traders built up bets for the Fed to stay aggressive with rates.
Fed's Decision To Raise Interest Rates 'Will Be Straightforward' And 'We're Not In A Recession': Fed Governor On Bringing Down Inflation
Investors are becoming friendlier with the idea of an interest rate hike this month, as more Fed governors continue to express their support for a third yearly increase to the federal funds rate. Fed Governor Christopher J. Waller spoke on Friday, and his comments add additional certainty to the prediction...
Fed races down the home stretch toward another oversized rate hike
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials on Friday ended their public comment period ahead of the U.S. central bank's Sept. 20-21 policy meeting with strong calls for another oversized interest rate increase to battle high inflation.
With U.S. railroad shutdown threatening, industry counts the cost
LOS ANGELES, Sept 8 (Reuters) - A railroad strike or lockout could cost the U.S. economy $2 billion per day in output, threaten supplies of food and fuel, and stoke already red-hot inflation, according to an industry report released on Thursday.
