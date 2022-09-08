ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fortune

The stock market is plunging and the Fed is giving up on a ‘soft landing’ in favor of a ‘growth recession.’ Buckle up

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell may have given up on a "soft landing" for the economy. Throughout 2022, the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates four times in an attempt to cool the U.S. economy and reduce inflation. The goal has been to do this without sparking a recession, thereby creating a so-called “soft landing” for the economy—and American consumers.
Fortune

Bill Clinton’s Treasury secretary says he has no idea where inflation will go. ‘Who the hell knows,’ and making predictions is a ‘fool’s game’

Robert Rubin, pictured in 2016, doesn’t put much stock in inflation predictions. Betting on inflation’s direction has been a losing battle this year. From senior government officials walking back their previous comments about inflation being temporary, to prices soaring above predictions, there has been no shortage of incorrect forecasts about inflation.
AOL Corp

Inflation sets the scene for the Fed: What to know this week

The week ahead will be all about inflation. Tuesday morning will bring investors the closely-watched Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August, which will likely solidify in investors' minds whether the Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 0.50% or 0.75% at its policy meeting later this month. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg...
Benzinga

Bears Go Nuclear With $8B Bet The Market Will Decline — 3x What They Thought in 2008

The S&P 500 closed up 0.66% on Thursday after opening lower in reaction to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Cato Institute Monetary Conference. Whether or not the recent bounce is the start of another bull cycle or the bounce before another leg down won’t be known for some time. However, on Wednesday SentimenTrader, took to Twitter to post sentiments:
US News and World Report

U.S. May Need 7.5% Unemployment to Curb Inflation -Research

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. unemployment rate may need to reach as high as 7.5%, double its current level, to end the country's outbreak of high inflation, according to new estimates from a team of researchers including two staff economists from the International Monetary Fund. That would entail job losses...
investing.com

ECB’s Guindos Says Jumbo Hike Aimed at Inflation Expectations

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank’s jumbo increase in interest rates last week was designed to keep inflation expectations anchored, according to Vice President Luis de Guindos. The three-quarter-point move marked an unprecedented monetary-tightening step by the ECB, which has been accused of acting too sluggishly to counter record...
The Guardian

The Fed should pause interest rate rises as US inflation slows

The US Federal Reserve Board will meet again on 20-21 September, and while most analysts expect another big interest-rate rise, there is a strong argument for the Fed to take a break from its aggressive monetary-policy tightening. While its rate increases so far have slowed the economy – most obviously the housing sector – their impact on inflation is far less certain.
TheStreet

Despite Mortgage Rates, You Should Buy a House Right Now

You can't time the housing market. That statement, on the surface, seems like it's wrong, but over 50 years of sales data suggest broadly that the right time to buy a house is always now. Housing prices, of course, vary by market, but on a national level, they have climbed steadily since the 1960s, according to data from the St. Louis branch of the Federal Reserve.
The Associated Press

Stocks tumble after Fed dashes hopes for easing up on rates

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are falling sharply Friday after the head of the Federal Reserve dashed Wall Street’s hopes that it may soon let off the brakes for the economy. The S&P 500 was 3.1% lower, on track for its biggest drop in two months, after Jerome Powell said the Fed will likely need to keep interest rates high enough to slow the economy “for some time” in order to beat back the high inflation sweeping the country. Shorter-term Treasury yields climbed as traders built up bets for the Fed to stay aggressive with rates.
