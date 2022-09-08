ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

$155K Tesla Model S Plaid Totaled by Dealer Employee, Owner Left Without Car (Updated)

By Stef Schrader
The Drive
The Drive
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FNtnU_0hn4Mg8M00 Tesla

Having your car totaled by the shop is every owner’s nightmare, and it just happened to a $155,000 Tesla Model S Plaid in Plano, Texas, Teslarati reported. Worse yet, he was told that it will take nearly three weeks to get a replacement for the vehicle as Tesla wants to work through insurance before replacing the car—and the owner is left without a loaner in the meantime. [Update: He’ll be getting a car sooner than this after all, thanks to internet pressure. See update at end of story.]

A Tesla Service Center employee was driving the Model S Plaid around the block after completing work on it to ensure that everything was back to normal. According to the police report obtained by Teslarati , the employee failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign and was T-boned by an Audi A5 just two blocks away from the Tesla Service Center.

It takes a lot to total a $155,000 car, but this one looks the part. Teslarati took photos of the damaged car which you can see here , and you can see the heavily smashed-in rear quarter of the car. All of the airbags in the Tesla deployed in the crash. The 62-year-old driver of the A5 was taken to a nearby hospital following the crash as well.

Teslarati also interviewed the car’s owner Jeff, who said the Tesla Service Center notified him of the crash Aug. 30. “I thought it was a joke,” Jeff said of his initial reaction to the call to Teslarati . “I found out very soon it was not a joke.”

Jeff said he found an exact match for his car sitting at another Tesla Showroom in Texas, and that Tesla offered him that car on the Wednesday following the crash, but walked back the offer the next day, as Tesla said they would likely go through insurance instead, which could take several weeks.

Worst of all, Jeff told Teslarati that Tesla hadn’t even offered a loaner in the meantime, even though the service employee who was driving admitted that he was at fault to Jeff, and the police report lists the service center employee as at fault for the crash. As of Sept. 6, Jeff told Teslarati that he had not heard anything further from Tesla regarding the crash or a replacement.

UPDATE [1:31 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, 2022] : After Jeff’s story made the rounds on various news outlets, Jeff told Teslarati writer Joey Klender that Tesla reached out to him to confirm that a clone of his totaled Model S Plaid was already on the way. Jeff credited the extra pressure from his story going public for getting his car replaced in a timely manner.

Got a tip? Email the author: stef@thedrive.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SlashGear

The Electric Car Charging Problem Is Worse Than You Realized

Electric vehicles are becoming more and more mainstream every day. The success of Tesla has made Elon Musk the world's richest man while rival EV companies like Lucid have the backing of the Saudi Arabian royal family. Traditional car companies are shifting their focus to electric cars too. Ford is offering electric versions of some of its most popular vehicles — even gas-guzzling muscle cars like the iconic Mustang and workhorses like the F-150 have electric alternatives. And then there's Dodge which is retiring its two muscle car lines, the Charger and Challenger, in 2024. Dodge's gas-powered muscle is set to be replaced by at least one EV — they've gone so far as to unveil a concept car which was met with a mixed response.
CARS
TheStreet

Ford Has Bad News for EV Buyers

Ford (F) did not want to upset its customers and future buyers of electric vehicles. As consumers grapple with soaring prices for virtually everything from groceries to basic necessities to gallons of gas at the pump, the automaker has opted for a phased strategy to announce increases prices of its electric vehicles.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Chevy Dealership Drops $90k Corvette Z06 Markup After Internet Outrage

There may be a solution to the USA's current nefarious dealer markup problem. As it turns out, all we needed was social media outrage. Mac Haik Chevrolet in Houston quickly backpedaled on an existing deal on a Corvette Z06 after a purchase agreement was posted online. The contract revealed that the customer was expected to pay $90,000 over MSRP. That part of the agreement was even printed in bold, so it couldn't possibly be misunderstood.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Plano, TX
Cars
City
Plano, TX
Local
Texas Cars
Daily Mail

Walmart is ordered to pay $4.4million in damages to black man shopping for a light bulb after store employee profiled and harassed him then called cops when he refused to leave

Walmart has been ordered to pay $4.4million in damages to a man who sued the store, saying he was racially profiled and harassed by a Walmart employee at a Portland, Oregon, area store in 2020. Michael Mangum was awarded $400,000 in non-economic damages and $4 million in punitive damages by...
PORTLAND, OR
Law & Crime

‘It Looks Suspicious’: Searchers Who Found Kiely Rodni Say Her Body Was in Back Seat, Windows Were Down in Her Submerged Upside-Down Vehicle

Volunteers found missing California teen Kiely Mai Rodni, 16, in the back seat of her own sport utility vehicle under 14 feet of water in a reservoir, members of the search and rescue effort said in a YouTube video. The front passenger side window of the vehicle was either “down” or “broken out,” and the rear driver side window was about half open, the video footage indicated. The recording suggested that Rodni’s body was mostly positioned toward the rear passenger side of the vehicle.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Model S#Vehicles#The Tesla Service Center#A Tesla Model S Plaid#Klenderjoey
CarBuzz.com

Gas Monkey Garage's Richard Rawlings Is Selling Off His MASSIVE Car Collection

If you are a true gearhead, you have at least one daily car and one project car. Or varying levels of car collections if you have the space. But for Richard Rawlings owner of Gas Monkey Garage, it has been 20 years of car collection obsession. Rawlings, the star of Fast N' Loud reality TV show and restoration garage owner, has decided it's time to liquidate almost all of his extensive car collection from oldies to a modern Ford Bronco Badlands Sasquatch with RTR upgrades.
CARS
The Independent

Woman charged $6,200 by rental car firm claiming she drove 23,000 miles in three days

A woman says a rental car charged her $8,000 Canadian dollars (around $6,200 in US) after claiming she’d driven nearly 23,000 miles in the span of just three days. Vancouver woman Giovanna Boniface told CTV News that she had been in Toronto to help her daughter settle in at university and drove about 300 miles in a rental car hired from Avis at Toronto’s international airport.Ms Boniface said she had visited Kitchener (about 90 miles from Toronto) with her mother-in-law during a three day trip but had driven nowhere else while in Canada’s largest city. Upon returning her rental...
TRAVEL
Mashed

The Disturbing Checkout Scam Walmart Is Being Accused Of

It's big, it's crowded, and it's in just about every town from the East Coast to the West: it's Walmart. Promoting big-box items with low prices, it's no surprise that Walmart serves an average of 230 million customers each week in 2022 (via Statista). But just how many of those 230 million customers are actually getting the prices they expected?
ALTUS, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Washington Examiner

There's only one customer for electric vehicles

On the way out to my property in rural Ohio last week, I saw the rarest of things: an actual child-operated lemonade stand. They long ago disappeared from cities and most suburbs — most of us no longer live in a society where we will willingly accept a homemade drink from a stranger. I am ashamed to admit that I had my own querulous, City Mouse concerns about stopping — but I did, I talked to the children, I bought a drink, and perhaps I played a tiny role in creating the next generation of entrepreneurs.
ECONOMY
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Green' At Walmart

While emergency "codes" may be best known from TV medical dramas, hospitals are not the only place they're used. In fact, grocery stores also use a code system to communicate with employees regardless of their location in the building. Walmart in particular has a code system using colors, numbers, letters, and phrases.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Business Insider

Elon Musk scolds Tesla driver for pointing out a flaw in the $199-a-month Full Self-Driving subscription after repeatedly calling for 'negative feedback'

Elon Musk scolded a Tesla driver for criticizing its Full Self-Driving software on Twitter. The driver shared videos showing his car struggling to turn right and change lanes. Musk has promoted constructive criticism, telling people to "especially seek negative feedback." Elon Musk chastised a Tesla driver for pointing out an...
CARS
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
62K+
Followers
11K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy