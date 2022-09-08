ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple iPhone 14: What colors does it come in?

By Jennifer Roback
 4 days ago

APPLE is back with a brand new iPhone that has more features than ever before.

Along with new features, the cellphone also comes in an array of colors and now Apple consumers want to know what color of the rainbow they can soon get.

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced new iPhones on September 7, 2022 Credit: AFP

What colors does the iPhone 14 come in?

Apple announced its new technology on September 7, 2022.

Among the new gadgets is a new iPhone that is bigger and has the "longest battery life ever."

Consumers will have the opportunity to choose their new phone in five colors, including blue, purple, midnight, starlight, and red.

However, the iPhone 14 Pro will only be available in Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, and Space Black.

The regular iPhone 14 starts at $799 while the Pro model starts at $999.

Users can preorder the devices on September 9, and they will be available on September 16.

What are the new iPhone 14 features?

During the unveiling, Apple CEO Tim Cook called the new model "the most innovative yet."

Along with better battery life and bigger size, the water-resistant Pro model will have an array of new features.

They include:

  • Better power efficiency
  • Increased camera strength
  • An intelligent display screen

The new camera reportedly includes a 48-pixel design and a sensor that's 65 percent larger than any other iPhone Pro.

Another interesting feature is the Pro's Dynamic island – a front-screen widget that expands alerts and presents information in a new way.

The iPhone 14 comes in blue, purple, midnight, starlight, and red Credit: Getty

What other products is Apple releasing?

Each year the company hosts the Apple Event where they release the new gadgets.

Along with the new iPhone model Apple also released new watches and headphones.

The new products include:

  • Apple Fitness+

The company previously announced new MacBooks and iPads earlier this year.

Apple also shocked users around the world when they discontinued the beloved iPod Touch after 15 years.

However, the company did not give a specific reason for discontinuing the product.

Comments / 0

