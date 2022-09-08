Read full article on original website
Larry Sabin
3d ago
The Democrat witch hunt will keep pursuing anyone not in lockstep with their agenda. Weaponizing anything they can to discredit their opponents.
Brian Hatfield
3d ago
So who cares , Start looking at other colors and call them out to. This is the problem in this country. Ignorant news articles like this .
The Big Vaschstuppe
3d ago
Anything even mildly patriotic is now being labeled radical and being vilified by the left. But advocate for gender dysphorics, drag queen story hours or promoting alphabet people agenda is perfectly OK. Seriously jacked up.
Related
Abortion, Voting access make the ballot: Your guide to Michigan politics
Hello folks, Simon Schuster here! I’ve finally had the duty of writing this newsletter foisted-err, bestowed upon me, and I look forward to taking you through another whirlwind week in Michigan politics. This week was all about what, not who, will be on the ballots sent to voters in...
Detroit News
Livengood: Michigan lawmakers sitting on plan to make Nov. 8 election run smoother
The Michigan Legislature could play a pivotal role in making ballot counting in the Nov. 8 general election run smoothly or drag on into the next day, inflaming voter distrust in elections. In 2020, during the initial height of the COVID-19 pandemic, lawmakers passed a law that allowed municipal clerks...
Detroit News
Jumbotron set to bring anti-abortion message to EMU ahead of election
An anti-abortion group is bringing its viewpoint to Eastern Michigan University's campus this week with a large-screen television less than two months before Michigan voters cast ballots on an abortion rights ballot measure. Created Equal plans to broadcast its message and images of abortion procedures and aborted fetuses on an...
Democrat Elissa Slotkin moved into home of lobbyist, campaign donor to run in new district
Fox News Digital has learned that Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., recently moved into a Lansing, Michigan, condo owned by a lobbyist, who also happens to be one of her campaign donors, in order to run for re-election in a new congressional district. Slotkin, who currently represents Michigan's 8th Congressional District,...
Board of Geographic Names vote to remove offensive slur from federal use in Michigan
The Board of Geographic Names has voted to replace 650 geographic features across the United States that use the offensive term “squ--.”. The board’s final vote was announced Friday. The term has been historically used as an offensive slur for Indigenous women. Officials state the removal of the slur is effective immediately.
Michigan board approves ballot measure on voting access
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan election board on Friday voted to put a question on the November ballot about whether the state should expand opportunities to vote, including through absentee and early voting, after the state Supreme Court ordered it to do so. The court sided Thursday with...
House cancels annual Sept. 11 honoring ceremony over lack of session
For the first time in more than a decade the Michigan House of Representatives will not be hosting its annual remembrance day for fallen first responders in the state due to the chamber not having been in session this week. The ceremony, meant to somewhat coincide with the anniversary of...
Detroit News
Appeals court rejects Michigan GOP suit over Whitmer big-dollar recall fundraising
Lansing — The U.S. Court of Appeals rejected Friday the Michigan Republican Party's lawsuit challenging Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's campaign fundraising strategy that allowed her to temporarily collect unlimited amounts of money from individual donors. A three-judge panel in the 6th Circuit unanimously ruled against the state GOP and...
Michigan Has One of the Worst Places in America to Retire
I know of many retired people who live in Michigan, and I have to say, they love it. The winters can be harsh, but overall, Michigan offers a great state to enjoy the lakes in the summer and beautiful views in the winter. That’s not to mention some pretty cool sports teams, fall colors and more.
Special prosecutor to investigate Michigan GOP candidate
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A special prosecutor in Michigan has been appointed to investigate whether the Republican candidate for attorney general and others should be criminally charged for their attempts to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election. The office of Democratic attorney general Dana Nessel last month asked the Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating Council, a state agency, to consider charges against nine people, including Republican Matthew DePerno, her opponent in the November election. Nessel’s office cited a potential conflict of interest because of the upcoming election. The executive director of the council on Thursday said D.J. Hilson, the prosecuting attorney in Muskegon County, would handle the case. Hilson, a Democrat, was first elected to office in 2012. A phone call to DePerno’s campaign manager seeking comment was not immediately returned. He has previously said the claims were “purely based on political prosecution.” The Kalamazoo attorney also said that “90% of the facts that (Nessel) lays out, that she calls facts in her petition, are either false or I have no knowledge of what she’s talking about.”
What’s in Michigan’s abortion amendment? The 3 proposals on your ballot, explained
In a post-Roe v. Wade America, abortion rights are now up to individual states. And in Michigan, voters will decide whether to enshrine those rights into the state constitution. Reproductive Freedom for All, on the ballot as Proposal 3, would guarantee reproductive rights for generations to come. But the right...
Canvassers certify abortion, voting amendments for Michigan ballot
LANSING, MI – Following orders from the Michigan Supreme Court, the state’s top election board certified two proposed constitutional amendments on Friday for the November ballot, a week after its deadlock forced lawsuits to the high court. The Board of State Canvassers voted, 4-0, to place Reproductive Freedom...
Michigan GOP leaders encourage rule breaking at poll worker training session
The evening before Michigan's state primary, Wayne County GOP leaders held a Zoom training session for poll workers and partisan observers -- warning them about "bad stuff happening" during the election and encouraging them to ignore local election rules barring cell phones and pens from polling places and vote-counting centers.
Court: Michigan voters may decide on expanding voting access
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A question will appear on the November ballot on whether Michigan should expand opportunities to vote, including through absentee and early voting, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled Thursday. The court sided with supporters of Promote the Vote 2022, a coalition of organizations that submitted signatures to put the proposed constitutional amendment before voters. The measure would require state-funded absentee ballot drop boxes, as well as postage for absentee ballots and applications, and allow voters to join a permanent list to have absentee ballots sent for every election. It also would allow Michigan voters to verify their identity with a signed statement or a photo ID, and it would require nine days of in-person early voting. Khalilah Spencer, board president for Promote the Vote 2022, said in a statement following the court’s decision that the initiative “will help ensure that every Michigan voter’s voice is heard.”
Epic-MRA poll results: Michigan gun control
Lansing-based EPIC-MRA recently conducted a statewide poll surveying 600 registered Michigan voters with 70% of them reached by cell phone. The topic; gun safety laws and curbing gun violence. Two-thirds of respondents supported stricter gun safety laws. The survey identified 13 gun safety proposals with a majority of Democrats, Republicans, Independents, gun owners, CPL license holders and NRA members supported eight of the 13 measures.
Interior Department removes offensive slur from federal use in Michigan
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Department of the Interior announced Friday that the Board on Geographic Names has voted on the final replacement names for nearly 650 geographic features featuring the offensive term “squaw.”. The final vote completes the last step in the historic efforts to remove a term...
Skubick: Abortion rights on ballot brings huge ramifications
Michigan's highest court has cleared the way for voters to decide if they want to make abortions legal in the state.
Gretchen Whitmer's Chances of Beating Tudor Dixon, According to Poll
Michigan's Democratic governor holds large leads among college-educated and non-college-educated women because of abortion rights.
Activists fight to remove Native-American themed mascots from Michigan schools
This fall semester is looking a little different for some Michigan schools that are now in the process of ditching their Native American-themed mascot and imagery.
Michigan’s high court puts abortion question on Nov. ballot
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Voters will determine whether to place abortion rights in the Michigan Constitution, the state Supreme Court declared Thursday, settling the issue a day before the fall ballot must be completed. Abortion rights would be guaranteed if the amendment passes on Nov. 8. A 1931 state...
