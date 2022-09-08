ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onaway, MI

Larry Sabin
3d ago

The Democrat witch hunt will keep pursuing anyone not in lockstep with their agenda. Weaponizing anything they can to discredit their opponents.

Brian Hatfield
3d ago

So who cares , Start looking at other colors and call them out to. This is the problem in this country. Ignorant news articles like this .

The Big Vaschstuppe
3d ago

Anything even mildly patriotic is now being labeled radical and being vilified by the left. But advocate for gender dysphorics, drag queen story hours or promoting alphabet people agenda is perfectly OK. Seriously jacked up.

Detroit News

Jumbotron set to bring anti-abortion message to EMU ahead of election

An anti-abortion group is bringing its viewpoint to Eastern Michigan University's campus this week with a large-screen television less than two months before Michigan voters cast ballots on an abortion rights ballot measure. Created Equal plans to broadcast its message and images of abortion procedures and aborted fetuses on an...
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has One of the Worst Places in America to Retire

I know of many retired people who live in Michigan, and I have to say, they love it. The winters can be harsh, but overall, Michigan offers a great state to enjoy the lakes in the summer and beautiful views in the winter. That’s not to mention some pretty cool sports teams, fall colors and more.
The Associated Press

Special prosecutor to investigate Michigan GOP candidate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A special prosecutor in Michigan has been appointed to investigate whether the Republican candidate for attorney general and others should be criminally charged for their attempts to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election. The office of Democratic attorney general Dana Nessel last month asked the Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating Council, a state agency, to consider charges against nine people, including Republican Matthew DePerno, her opponent in the November election. Nessel’s office cited a potential conflict of interest because of the upcoming election. The executive director of the council on Thursday said D.J. Hilson, the prosecuting attorney in Muskegon County, would handle the case. Hilson, a Democrat, was first elected to office in 2012. A phone call to DePerno’s campaign manager seeking comment was not immediately returned. He has previously said the claims were “purely based on political prosecution.” The Kalamazoo attorney also said that “90% of the facts that (Nessel) lays out, that she calls facts in her petition, are either false or I have no knowledge of what she’s talking about.”
NewsBreak
News Break
The Associated Press

Court: Michigan voters may decide on expanding voting access

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A question will appear on the November ballot on whether Michigan should expand opportunities to vote, including through absentee and early voting, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled Thursday. The court sided with supporters of Promote the Vote 2022, a coalition of organizations that submitted signatures to put the proposed constitutional amendment before voters. The measure would require state-funded absentee ballot drop boxes, as well as postage for absentee ballots and applications, and allow voters to join a permanent list to have absentee ballots sent for every election. It also would allow Michigan voters to verify their identity with a signed statement or a photo ID, and it would require nine days of in-person early voting. Khalilah Spencer, board president for Promote the Vote 2022, said in a statement following the court’s decision that the initiative “will help ensure that every Michigan voter’s voice is heard.”
wgvunews.org

Epic-MRA poll results: Michigan gun control

Lansing-based EPIC-MRA recently conducted a statewide poll surveying 600 registered Michigan voters with 70% of them reached by cell phone. The topic; gun safety laws and curbing gun violence. Two-thirds of respondents supported stricter gun safety laws. The survey identified 13 gun safety proposals with a majority of Democrats, Republicans, Independents, gun owners, CPL license holders and NRA members supported eight of the 13 measures.
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

