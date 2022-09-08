Read full article on original website
Related
S&P 500 companies could see the smallest earnings growth in 2 years as recession chatter from corporate execs reaches highest in a decade
Wall Street analysts have been cutting S&P 500 earnings estimates as executives ramp up recession talk. FactSet said 240 companies cited recession in second quarter calls compared with the five-year average of 52. The estimated third-quarter earnings growth rate of 3.7% is the lowest since 2020. Wall Street analysts have...
Comments / 0