Birmingham, AL

Food Truck Thursday: Fat Charles BBQ

By Nicole Cook
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Despite their name, Fat Charles BBQ stopped by the CBS 42 Morning News to talk all things tacos!

Fat Charles BBQ has been up and running for a year and specializes in homemade street tacos and quesadillas. The truck is owned and operated by brothers Christopher and Charles Pilot.

The brothers say their signature item is the “OG” tacos.

The Fat Charles BBQ truck can be found at different locations throughout the Birmingham metro and Tuscaloosa, as they serve up good eats at every University of Alabama home football game. You can even order their food on DoorDash .

To know where they will be setting up each day, check their Facebook page .

The truck will be in Bessemer this weekend for a Food Truck Friday event.

Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every week for the latest edition of Food Truck Thursday !

