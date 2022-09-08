Read full article on original website
WATCH: New York Yankees star booed by own fans after embarrassing mistake costs team
A New York Yankees star heard it from his own fans Friday night after an embarrassing blunder.
‘Just let me go’: Freddie Freeman gets real about goal for Dave Roberts, Dodgers
The top of the National League has some ridiculously scary teams. In any other year, the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets would be fighting for the top of the conference. Both teams have been lights out, especially in the second half. However, one team has been consistently great all season long: the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLB World Reacts To Player's Brutal Injury News
Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz took a foul ball to the groin during Thursday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. He left the game in the sixth inning and was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for swollen testicles. "No easy way to put this: Keibert...
Joc Pederson’s blunt, 3-word reaction to MLB shift ban in 2023
There will be many new rules coming to MLB in the 2023 season. A pitch clock, banning of the shift and bigger bases will be introduced to help improve the game. San Francisco Giants star Joc Pederson is one of the many players happy to hear about the MLB shift ban.
Jameis Winston reveals the one major factor behind Saints’ stunning comeback win vs. Falcons
The New Orleans Saints did not make it easy on themselves, but at the end of the day, they came away with a narrow 27-26 road win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. For much of the contest, the Saints offense simply struggled to move the sticks. For one, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was […] The post Jameis Winston reveals the one major factor behind Saints’ stunning comeback win vs. Falcons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Derek Jeter calms immediate speculation about role with Yankees, but adds 'This is home for me'
Derek Jeter fueled some speculation about a possible return to the Yankees in some capacity after his speech Friday night, but quickly calmed those down.
1 player who must step up for Astros as they look to clinch AL West
The Houston Astros really might be the AL version of the Los Angeles Dodgers, which is kind of funny, given how intertwined the two franchises are after one of the biggest controversies in MLB history five years ago. The 89-49 Astros are blessed with immense position player and pitching depth that rivals even that of […] The post 1 player who must step up for Astros as they look to clinch AL West appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Aaron Hicks benched by Yankees after making terrible mistakes in left field vs. Rays
Aaron Hicks on Friday night embodied what has gone wrong for the New York Yankees since August. Hicks not only made a physical error in left field, but he made a mental one too to compound the issue. The Yankees were trailing the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 in the top...
Yardbarker
Lines suggest Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge expected to break AL single-season HR record
Thus far, New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge rejecting a seven-year, $213.5 million contract extension offered by the club before the start of the 2022 MLB season and betting on himself seems like nothing short of a brilliant decision. As noted by ESPN stats, Judge began Friday leading the...
Chaos ensues as streaker invades Mariners-Braves game
We have ourselves a streaker, ladies and gentlemen! The Atlanta Braves and the Seattle Mariners were locked in a fierce battle in the eighth inning when a streaker suddenly interrupted the game. The man was chased by two security personnel, before being tackled to the ground. Here are a few angles of the incident. (via Andrew Mason)
Mark McGwire’s bold Barry Bonds take on Aaron Judge’s home run record pursuit
Aaron Judge is chasing baseball history. His 55 home runs on the season put him on pace to break New York Yankees legend Roger Maris’ American League single-season home run record of 61 home runs. Judge will likely fall short of Barry Bonds’ all-time record of 73 homers, but Mark McGwire believes that Judge will […] The post Mark McGwire’s bold Barry Bonds take on Aaron Judge’s home run record pursuit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Yankees outfield preparing for major shakeup in a week
With the New York Yankees suffering a few injuries in the outfield, things are about to receive a major shake-up in about a week when Harrison Bader is expected to return from injury. Bader has been dealing with plantar fasciitis for several weeks, including during his tenure with the St....
Yardbarker
Yankees baffled by umps', replay crew's critical decision in Twins win
Yankees fans can argue that the only reason the Twins beat their team Thursday night is because of a missed call by the umpires and replay officials. With the game tied 2-2 and one out in the eighth inning, Twins outfielder Jake Cave hit a grounder to first baseman Marwin Gonzalez, who flipped the ball to the pitcher Wandy Peralta, who stepped on the bag a moment before Cave.
The ex-Red Sox turncoat posing a serious threat to steal away Xander Bogaerts
Xander Bogaerts’ time with the Boston Red Sox may be coming to an end soon. After talks of a contract extension failed, the star hitter might just walk in free agency. Between that and the team’s disappointing 2022 season, Boston fans are currently not having a good time right now.
Derek Jeter stands up for Hal Steinbrenner amid boos: 'You better cheer, trust me'
Yankee fans quickly booed Hal Steinbrenner during Derek Jeter’s Hall of Fame induction celebration, and Jeter stood up for the team’s owner.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Happy with His Decision to Re-Sign with LA
Clayton Kershaw’s 2021 season ended abruptly and with great uncertainty. When he walked off the mound with an elbow injury on October 1, there was a very real possibility it would be his last time on the field in a Dodger uniform. He was in the last year of his contract, his health was suddenly a huge question mark, and his hometown Rangers were likely to pursue him in the offseason.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Reveals Max Muncy is Battling an Injury
With 26 games remaining in the regular season, the Dodgers are nursing a few injuries hoping to get everyone healthy in time for the postseason. Add Max Muncy to the list of the walking wounded, as Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts told the media that Muncy is out of Friday’s lineup with a knee issue.
Former Dodger Makes a Scene Over News of New Rules Coming to MLB
Former Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill showed his displeasure over the rules changes coming to MLB next year in a video posted on Twitter.
Angels in hot water over teenagers’ lawsuit that could send shockwaves to rest of MLB
The Los Angeles Angels find themselves in the middle of another lawsuit this season. Unlike some of their other legal battles, though, this news has some serious implications for how the MLB will operate in the future. The lawsuit was filed by two Dominican prospects, who claimed that L.A. reneged on a verbal agreement with the two players.
Fading Orioles drop 6th of 8, fall to last-place Red Sox 1-0
BALTIMORE (AP) — Rich Hill pitched five scoreless innings, and the Boston Red Sox defeated the fading Baltimore Orioles 1-0 Sunday.The Orioles have lost six of eight, all at home, including back-to-back games to the last-place Red Sox. Baltimore was 1 1/2 games out of the third and final AL wild-card spot entering Sept. 4, but will begin a five-game road trip at least five games out of the playoffs.The Orioles went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position."We got guys on in a couple different innings and just couldn't get that big hit to get something rolling for...
