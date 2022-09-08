ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Baltimore

Fading Orioles drop 6th of 8, fall to last-place Red Sox 1-0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Rich Hill pitched five scoreless innings, and the Boston Red Sox defeated the fading Baltimore Orioles 1-0 Sunday.The Orioles have lost six of eight, all at home, including back-to-back games to the last-place Red Sox. Baltimore was 1 1/2 games out of the third and final AL wild-card spot entering Sept. 4, but will begin a five-game road trip at least five games out of the playoffs.The Orioles went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position."We got guys on in a couple different innings and just couldn't get that big hit to get something rolling for...
BALTIMORE, MD
