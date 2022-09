NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled higher on Monday, shaking off weaker demand expectations as supply concerns mount heading into the winter. Brent crude futures settled up $1.16, or 1.3%, at $94.00 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled up 99 cents, or 1.1%, at $87.78.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 27 MINUTES AGO