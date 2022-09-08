ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Charles American Press

New program will encourage success in at-risk students

McNeese State University Athletics, in partnership with the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office and Calcasieu Parish School Board, have launched a new program called “Rowdy for Success.”. This will function as an intervention program for at-risk students in the Calcasieu Parish school system. The goal of the program...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Volunteering ‘fills my heart’

Nannette Vincent plays an indispensable role in the various Sulphur Senior Center activities. As a partner for the elderly, Vincent volunteers her time to help with many events at the center; however, her two primary events are bingo and “Nanette’s Kitchen.”. Every Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m....
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Beauregard School Board approves $25M bid for new elementary school

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish School Board voted to approve nearly $27 million in construction bids at Thursday night’s meeting. BPSB voted to award a $24,940,000 bid to build a new DeRidder Elementary School and $2,040,000 for a new kindergarten four-classroom addition at East Beauregard. Though, not all school board members voted in favor of moving those projects forward.
DERIDDER, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Grandparents walk runway at SWLCA event

The Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy hosted the “SWLCA Grand Fashion Show” during their 2022 Grandparents’ Day Event. “We always like to do something unorthodox, something that will get the parents excited and the grandparents excited,” said Dr. Ranyel Trent SWLCA School Counselor. In the past, SWLCA hosted bingo and breakfast for visiting grandparents.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
Lake Charles, LA
Education
KPLC TV

Cameron Parish resists plan to switch schools to ‘select’ category

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish School Board has appealed a state decision to recategorize its high schools, which the superintendent said would put athletics at a severe disadvantage. The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) categorizes schools as select or non-select based on how many of its...
CAMERON PARISH, LA
Eunice News

Eunice High School names homecoming court

Eunice High School announces its 2022 homecoming court. Senior maids include, in front, from left, Madlyn Edwards, Chloe Bollich, Olivia Pedigo, Adalyn Huval, and Olivia Gil. In back, from left, are Harmony Jason, Alivia Cesar, Brilye Reed, Gabrielle Mitchell, and Logan Lewis. Eunice High’s homecoming game is set for Friday, Oct. 14 where the Bobcats will face the Washington Marion Indians. The…
EUNICE, LA
KPLC TV

The Little Mermaid has arrived in Lake Charles

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Hoops for a cause: Man on mission to collect socks, underwear for homeless

When Gerald Victor was a teen, his plan was to become a minister. The plan took a turn after his parents split. His mother took a night job, and there was less supervision for him and his six siblings. The boy who asked for a new Bible every year became the boy who snuck out at 13 to go to dances, he said. At 15 he left home, but eventually he enrolled in training and finished a physical therapy program.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kindergarten#Southwest Louisiana#College#K12#Jennings High School#Mcneese State University#Royal Independent
KPLC TV

Food trucks on the rise in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More food trucks are popping up around the Lake Area, and there may be some plans for a new food truck court. It’s an idea that’s just in the research and development stage, but for new food truck owners it comes as a sign of community support.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Information Regarding 2020 Louisiana Fire-Related Homicide Convictions Released by State Fire Marshal’s Office

Information Regarding 2020 Louisiana Fire-Related Homicide Convictions Released by State Fire Marshal’s Office. DeQuincy, Louisiana – The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LASFM) revealed on September 9, 2022, that a fire-related homicide case from November 2020 in DeQuincy, Louisiana ended with all three offenders pleading guilty in the 36th Judicial District Court and receiving the maximum sentence.
DEQUINCY, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 8, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 8, 2022. Shannon Jay Martinez, 55, Starks: Schedule II possession; drug paraphernalia; no turn signals. Debra Lyn Hodges, 32, Sulphur: Schedule II possession; Schedule III possession; drug paraphernalia. Jakolby Markel Green, 21, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theadvocate.com

Wreckin' Rams throw second QB into the mix during rout of Sulphur

SCOTT — Acadiana showed some familiar schemes in its dominant 49-0 win over Sulphur Friday. The Wreckin’ Rams ran out of their traditional veer and it was extremely effective as most Rams fans have grown used to. Acadiana ate up the clock in the first half en route...
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KPLC TV

City workers mow tall grass in Jennings neighborhood after complaint

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - Residents of a Jennings neighborhood were unable to get in contact with the owners of their property about grass concerns, so city workers took it upon themselves to cut the overgrown lawns. Cyrus Homes tenants reached out to 7 News Wednesday, saying the tall grass in...
JENNINGS, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

ZZ Top Performing In Lake Charles, Louisiana Next Month

Rock 'N Roll Hall of Famers ZZ Top will perform in Lake Charles in October. ZZ Top was formed in 1969 in Houston, TX. The original line-up consisted of Billy Gibbons, bassist/organist Lanier Greig, and drummer Dan Mitchell. The name for the band was Gibbons' idea. They were all fans of Blues music and he noticed that most Blues artists used initials for their name. He wanted to combine B.B. King and Z. Z. Hill into the band name ZZ King. However, he thought that was too close to their names, and he figured that "king" means being at the top, so ZZ Top was born.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Dominating defense, Iowa forces five turnovers in shutout

IOWA — The Iowa Yellow Jackets used a stellar defensive performance Friday night in taking a 43-0 shutout victory over the Rayne Wolves. Iowa (2-0) forced two fumbles and came away with three interceptions, two by Joe Natali. Iowa also limited to Rayne (1-1) to 52 rushing yards and 90 passing yards.
IOWA, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Sentencing set in attack on American Press newspaper carrier

The DeRidder man convicted of attacking an American Press newspaper carrier in December will appear in court next month for his sentencing. Douglas Paul James will appear in the 30th Judicial District Court in Vernon Parish on Oct. 5 for sentencing by Judge Tony Bennett. He faces maximum penalties of up to $2,000 in fines and up to eight years in prison, with or without parole.
VERNON PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy