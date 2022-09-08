Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
New program will encourage success in at-risk students
McNeese State University Athletics, in partnership with the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office and Calcasieu Parish School Board, have launched a new program called “Rowdy for Success.”. This will function as an intervention program for at-risk students in the Calcasieu Parish school system. The goal of the program...
Lake Charles American Press
Volunteering ‘fills my heart’
Nannette Vincent plays an indispensable role in the various Sulphur Senior Center activities. As a partner for the elderly, Vincent volunteers her time to help with many events at the center; however, her two primary events are bingo and “Nanette’s Kitchen.”. Every Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m....
KPLC TV
Beauregard School Board approves $25M bid for new elementary school
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish School Board voted to approve nearly $27 million in construction bids at Thursday night’s meeting. BPSB voted to award a $24,940,000 bid to build a new DeRidder Elementary School and $2,040,000 for a new kindergarten four-classroom addition at East Beauregard. Though, not all school board members voted in favor of moving those projects forward.
Lake Charles American Press
Grandparents walk runway at SWLCA event
The Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy hosted the “SWLCA Grand Fashion Show” during their 2022 Grandparents’ Day Event. “We always like to do something unorthodox, something that will get the parents excited and the grandparents excited,” said Dr. Ranyel Trent SWLCA School Counselor. In the past, SWLCA hosted bingo and breakfast for visiting grandparents.
KPLC TV
Cameron Parish resists plan to switch schools to ‘select’ category
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish School Board has appealed a state decision to recategorize its high schools, which the superintendent said would put athletics at a severe disadvantage. The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) categorizes schools as select or non-select based on how many of its...
Eunice News
Eunice High School names homecoming court
Eunice High School announces its 2022 homecoming court. Senior maids include, in front, from left, Madlyn Edwards, Chloe Bollich, Olivia Pedigo, Adalyn Huval, and Olivia Gil. In back, from left, are Harmony Jason, Alivia Cesar, Brilye Reed, Gabrielle Mitchell, and Logan Lewis. Eunice High’s homecoming game is set for Friday, Oct. 14 where the Bobcats will face the Washington Marion Indians. The…
KPLC TV
The Little Mermaid has arrived in Lake Charles
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Lake Charles American Press
Hoops for a cause: Man on mission to collect socks, underwear for homeless
When Gerald Victor was a teen, his plan was to become a minister. The plan took a turn after his parents split. His mother took a night job, and there was less supervision for him and his six siblings. The boy who asked for a new Bible every year became the boy who snuck out at 13 to go to dances, he said. At 15 he left home, but eventually he enrolled in training and finished a physical therapy program.
KPLC TV
Food trucks on the rise in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More food trucks are popping up around the Lake Area, and there may be some plans for a new food truck court. It’s an idea that’s just in the research and development stage, but for new food truck owners it comes as a sign of community support.
Information Regarding 2020 Louisiana Fire-Related Homicide Convictions Released by State Fire Marshal’s Office
Information Regarding 2020 Louisiana Fire-Related Homicide Convictions Released by State Fire Marshal’s Office. DeQuincy, Louisiana – The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LASFM) revealed on September 9, 2022, that a fire-related homicide case from November 2020 in DeQuincy, Louisiana ended with all three offenders pleading guilty in the 36th Judicial District Court and receiving the maximum sentence.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 8, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 8, 2022. Shannon Jay Martinez, 55, Starks: Schedule II possession; drug paraphernalia; no turn signals. Debra Lyn Hodges, 32, Sulphur: Schedule II possession; Schedule III possession; drug paraphernalia. Jakolby Markel Green, 21, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle...
theadvocate.com
Wreckin' Rams throw second QB into the mix during rout of Sulphur
SCOTT — Acadiana showed some familiar schemes in its dominant 49-0 win over Sulphur Friday. The Wreckin’ Rams ran out of their traditional veer and it was extremely effective as most Rams fans have grown used to. Acadiana ate up the clock in the first half en route...
KPLC TV
City workers mow tall grass in Jennings neighborhood after complaint
Jennings, La. (KPLC) - Residents of a Jennings neighborhood were unable to get in contact with the owners of their property about grass concerns, so city workers took it upon themselves to cut the overgrown lawns. Cyrus Homes tenants reached out to 7 News Wednesday, saying the tall grass in...
Authorities to Conduct DWI Checkpoint in Calcasieu Parish on September 9
Authorities to Conduct DWI Checkpoint in Calcasieu Parish on September 9. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On September 9, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that in a continuing effort to keep the citizens of Calcasieu Parish safe, the CPSO will be conducting a DWI checkpoint at an undisclosed location in the parish today, September 9.
Trio each get 20 years with hard labor after body found during November 2020 fire
Three men, including a Lake Charles man, will each serve 20 years with hard labor after their involvement in a November 2020 vehicle fire in which authorities found a body, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.
ZZ Top Performing In Lake Charles, Louisiana Next Month
Rock 'N Roll Hall of Famers ZZ Top will perform in Lake Charles in October. ZZ Top was formed in 1969 in Houston, TX. The original line-up consisted of Billy Gibbons, bassist/organist Lanier Greig, and drummer Dan Mitchell. The name for the band was Gibbons' idea. They were all fans of Blues music and he noticed that most Blues artists used initials for their name. He wanted to combine B.B. King and Z. Z. Hill into the band name ZZ King. However, he thought that was too close to their names, and he figured that "king" means being at the top, so ZZ Top was born.
Lake Charles American Press
Dominating defense, Iowa forces five turnovers in shutout
IOWA — The Iowa Yellow Jackets used a stellar defensive performance Friday night in taking a 43-0 shutout victory over the Rayne Wolves. Iowa (2-0) forced two fumbles and came away with three interceptions, two by Joe Natali. Iowa also limited to Rayne (1-1) to 52 rushing yards and 90 passing yards.
Lake Charles American Press
Back to the future: Cowboys part of Rice’s JKF space-race celebration
Just call them the Space Cowboys. At least for one night McNeese State will be that. Hey, it beats space cadets. The Cowboys will take part in a special game honoring NASA and the race to the moon Saturday night when they travel to Houston for their first meeting with Rice.
Lake Charles American Press
Sentencing set in attack on American Press newspaper carrier
The DeRidder man convicted of attacking an American Press newspaper carrier in December will appear in court next month for his sentencing. Douglas Paul James will appear in the 30th Judicial District Court in Vernon Parish on Oct. 5 for sentencing by Judge Tony Bennett. He faces maximum penalties of up to $2,000 in fines and up to eight years in prison, with or without parole.
KPLC TV
Health Headlines: Zinc may stop, reverse progression of deadly lung disease
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - New research shows a common mineral may stop, and even reverse a deadly lung disease. More than 100,000 seniors suffer from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). There is no cure, but now, doctors are one step closer to stopping its progression and reversing it. “Idiopathic pulmonary...
