Biden honors 9/11 victims as shadow of Afghan war looms
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect President Joe Biden’s comments during the ceremony. President Joe Biden marked the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, taking part in a somber wreath-laying ceremony at the Pentagon held under a steady rain and paying tribute to “extraordinary Americans” who gave their lives on one of the nation’s darkest days.
This week in Congress: House hearing to focus on VA abortion policy
Less than two weeks after the Department of Veterans Affairs announced it will provide abortion services for the first time, lawmakers will hold a hearing this week questioning officials over the scope and goals of the plan. The Thursday hearing before the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee likely is to be...
Magnet fishers who found 86 rockets at Fort Stewart appear in court
A Statesboro, Georgia, federal court declared today that three magnet fishers charged after removing Army ordnance from a waterway near Fort Stewart will not face misdemeanor fines. Led by YouTuber Bryce Nachtwey, the trio, who pulled 86 rockets, a tank tracer round, and .50-caliber ammo belts from a river, were...
Here’s what global weapons chiefs will discuss this month in Brussels
WASHINGTON ― A U.S.-led meeting of armaments directors from around the world will take place in Brussels on Sept. 28, the Pentagon’s acquisitions chief said Friday. The meeting, coordinated with NATO, will be under the auspices of the 50-nation Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which is dedicated to arming Ukraine in its ongoing fight against Russia’s invasion. The U.S. invited the armaments directors of the member nations to the upcoming huddle, Bill LaPlante told reporters.
Absentee voting: Here’s what military and their families need to know
With just two months left before the Nov. 8 general midterm elections, it’s time for military absentee voters to make sure they’re on track to receive and return their ballot in time for it to be counted. If you have any doubts about how important your absentee ballot...
Trump lawyers race against deadline in special master dispute – live
Trump team to submit response to justice department appeal – follow all the latest politics news
Accidental distress call triggers Navy, Coast Guard rescue mission
An accidental distress call sent out Tuesday from the Northern Mariana Islands unintentionally kicked off a search and rescue operation by U.S. military personnel and local crews, officials confirmed. When a device used to emit an at-sea emergency signal — known as an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon — was...
