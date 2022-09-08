ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 5

Related
Navy Times

Biden honors 9/11 victims as shadow of Afghan war looms

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect President Joe Biden’s comments during the ceremony. President Joe Biden marked the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, taking part in a somber wreath-laying ceremony at the Pentagon held under a steady rain and paying tribute to “extraordinary Americans” who gave their lives on one of the nation’s darkest days.
MILITARY
Navy Times

This week in Congress: House hearing to focus on VA abortion policy

Less than two weeks after the Department of Veterans Affairs announced it will provide abortion services for the first time, lawmakers will hold a hearing this week questioning officials over the scope and goals of the plan. The Thursday hearing before the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee likely is to be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Navy Times

Magnet fishers who found 86 rockets at Fort Stewart appear in court

A Statesboro, Georgia, federal court declared today that three magnet fishers charged after removing Army ordnance from a waterway near Fort Stewart will not face misdemeanor fines. Led by YouTuber Bryce Nachtwey, the trio, who pulled 86 rockets, a tank tracer round, and .50-caliber ammo belts from a river, were...
FORT STEWART, GA
Navy Times

Here’s what global weapons chiefs will discuss this month in Brussels

WASHINGTON ― A U.S.-led meeting of armaments directors from around the world will take place in Brussels on Sept. 28, the Pentagon’s acquisitions chief said Friday. The meeting, coordinated with NATO, will be under the auspices of the 50-nation Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which is dedicated to arming Ukraine in its ongoing fight against Russia’s invasion. The U.S. invited the armaments directors of the member nations to the upcoming huddle, Bill LaPlante told reporters.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Navy Times

Accidental distress call triggers Navy, Coast Guard rescue mission

An accidental distress call sent out Tuesday from the Northern Mariana Islands unintentionally kicked off a search and rescue operation by U.S. military personnel and local crews, officials confirmed. When a device used to emit an at-sea emergency signal — known as an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon — was...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy