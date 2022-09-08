WASHINGTON ― A U.S.-led meeting of armaments directors from around the world will take place in Brussels on Sept. 28, the Pentagon’s acquisitions chief said Friday. The meeting, coordinated with NATO, will be under the auspices of the 50-nation Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which is dedicated to arming Ukraine in its ongoing fight against Russia’s invasion. The U.S. invited the armaments directors of the member nations to the upcoming huddle, Bill LaPlante told reporters.

