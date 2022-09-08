Read full article on original website
Related
Cardinals broadcast call of Albert Pujols passing A-Rod is special (Video)
Albert Pujols hit his 697th career home run to pass Alex Rodriguez on the all-time home run leaderboard. The Cardinals call was something to be treasured. St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols tied Alex Rodriguez on the all-time home run leaderboard on Saturday with his 696th home run of his career. It didn’t take him long to tack on another and get ahead of Rodriguez, hitting his next homer on Sunday afternoon.
Albert Pujols has incredible gesture for Pirates fans that caught HR 697
Albert Pujols was incredibly gracious toward the Pirates fans that caught his historic 697th home run in Pittsburgh. All you can really say about Albert Pujols in 2022 is wow. After being picked up by the St. Louis Cardinals as somewhat of a nostalgia signing, he’s been actually legitimately useful and has gone on a tear to end the season toward the mark of 700 career home runs.
St. Louis Cardinals fans need this Albert Pujols shirt
There’s a new No. 4 in the all-time home run list. To celebrate, BreakingT has released a new Albert Pujols shirt that St. Louis fans will love. The legendary final chapter of The Machine continued over the weekend. And BreakingT wanted to commemorate it with a new Albert Pujols shirt for Cardinals fans.
MLB Power Rankings: Bull market Braves, Black Monday for the Twins
The MLB season might be winding down but the MLB Power Rankings continue to have some big changes. We’ve nearly reached the midway point of September which means time is running out of those last-second pushes to make the postseason. The MLB Power Rankings tell the story of what could lie ahead for those clubs with postseason aspirations.
MLB・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dave Roberts refused to pitch to Manny Machado, and for good reason
With the game on the line in the 10th inning, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts chose to let someone on the San Diego Padres beat his team other than hot-hitting Manny Machado. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres renewed their I-5 rivalry on Friday night in rainy...
Cardinals Rumors: Tigers interested in poaching top St. Louis executive
The Detroit Tigers are interested in poaching top St. Louis Cardinals executive Matt Slater in what would be a huge loss for the front office. Not only do the St. Louis Cardinals have one of the best rosters in baseball, but they also have one of the best front offices in baseball. The jobs that president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and general manager Michael Girsch have done in turning the franchise into an annual postseason contender is impressive.
MLB rumors: Carlos Correa happy with Twins for one reason
The Twins hope to keep Carlos Correa in Minnesota this offseason. Despite reports of an opt-out, Correa seems happy, for now. A postseason appearance would go a long way in achieving that goal, but for now the Twins remain on the outside looking in. A clutch hit by Correa in Thursday night’s game against the Yankees surely helped matters.
FanSided
282K+
Followers
534K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0