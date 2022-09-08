ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Loris, SC
Loris, SC
WMBF

Aynor man accused of exposing himself to minor twice, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County man is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself to a minor, according to police. Online records show 38-year-old Justin Markante, of Aynor, was arrested Wednesday. According to a police report and warrants obtained by WMBF News, Markante exposed himself to an underage...
AYNOR, SC
WMBF

No charges for North Myrtle Beach police officers involved in shooting that led to manhunt

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach police officers will not face charges after an officer-involved shooting led to a manhunt earlier this year. In a letter obtained by WMBF News dated August 25, 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson recommended charges not be filed against the two officers involved in an incident that resulted in the arrest of 40-year-old William Alston.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Father charged in deadly jetski crash that killed 11-year-old

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man is facing charges in connection to a deadly jetski crash that killed his 11-year-old son. An incident report obtained by WMBF News states the child was operating the jetski with his father, Raymond Hillman, when it sped close to the water’s edge on the Intracoastal Waterway before colliding with a tree on July 17.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Coastal Observer

Accomplice gets 5 years in Pawleys man’s 2019 shooting

A guilty plea brought an end to the second case involving the murder of Deondré Brown, but it has not brought closure to his grandmother, Carrie Williams. Brown, 20, was shot to death outside of Williams’ home on Martin Luther King Drive in Pawleys Island on Dec. 11, 2019. He died in her backyard, where she has built a memorial to him.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
wfxb.com

Woman Arrested After Stabbing Victim 6 Times in Conway

A woman was arrested after stabbing another woman six times outside of a restaurant in Conway on Friday night. According to records, 28 year old Brooke Causey of Conway was charged with attempted murder and disorderly conduct. Conway Police were called to the CW’s Wings and Ribs restaurant around 11:15 p.m. in reference to two women fighting outside of the establishment. The victim was taken to Grand Stand Medical Center. Police said Causey was found inside her vehicle and was detained. She received a $85,000 bond and was released on Saturday.
CONWAY, SC

