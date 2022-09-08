Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Make Plans To Check Out “Conway Burger Week” This MonthKennardo G. JamesConway, SC
This FREE Concert Series Is Returning to Downtown Myrtle BeachKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Top Three Pizzerias in the Grand StrandKennardo G. JamesNorth Myrtle Beach, SC
Make Plans To Attend This Seafood Festival in Myrtle Beach This MonthKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Here Is an Event That BBQ Lovers Don’t Want To Miss in Myrtle BeachKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
4 killed after car, train collide in South Carolina; victims identified
FLORENCE, S.C. — Four people were killed Saturday night when a train and car collided in a South Carolina city, authorities said. The crash occurred in downtown Florence at about 8:40 p.m. EDT, WBTW-TV reported. One person survived the crash, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed Sunday morning.
Coroner IDs 4 killed after car hits train Saturday night in South Carolina
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The four people killed Saturday night when a car crashed into a train in downtown Florence have been identified. Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victims as Mitchell Carter II, 34; Jeneka Carter, 40; Antoine Hines, 46; and Ruby Taylor, 27. One person survived the crash, von Lutcken said. However, no […]
WMBF
Conway police investigating armed robbery, searching for persons of interest
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Conway are asking for the public’s help in identifying people connected to an armed robbery. The Conway Police Department said the incident happened Aug. 28 in the area of Technology Boulevard. The department also released surveillance photos appearing to show those of interest.
3 minors identified as suspects in Lake City burglary, vandalism cases
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Lake City Police Department has identified three minors as suspects in connection with recent burglaries and vandalism, according to a press release. The names of the suspects were not released. However, police said they are all Georgetown County residents. Two of the minors were detained. Lake City police are […]
WMBF
Aynor man accused of exposing himself to minor twice, police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County man is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself to a minor, according to police. Online records show 38-year-old Justin Markante, of Aynor, was arrested Wednesday. According to a police report and warrants obtained by WMBF News, Markante exposed himself to an underage...
Solicitor recommends no charges for North Myrtle Beach officers involved in shootout
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson is recommending no charges for North Myrtle Beach police officers who were involved in a shootout in July. Richardson said that after reviewing evidence and conducting interviews he saw no legal theory in which the officers could be charged. William Joshua Alston was taken […]
WMBF
Testimony continues in trial of man accused of kidnapping, killing 80-year-old Horry County woman
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The federal trial against a man accused of kidnapping and killing an 80-year-old Horry County woman continued Thursday. Several witnesses testified in the case of Dominque Brand, who was accused of killing 80-year-old Mary Ann Elvington last year after kidnapping her from her Nichols home in March 2021.
WMBF
Missing Horry County woman found safe, police say ‘case has been resolved’
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County have safely located a woman reported missing. Before being found, Horry County Police Department said 63-year-old Carrie Jackson went missing Friday afternoon from her home on Stephanie Lane, located outside Loris. Officials said she was located safe at around 8 p.m....
WMBF
No charges for North Myrtle Beach police officers involved in shooting that led to manhunt
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach police officers will not face charges after an officer-involved shooting led to a manhunt earlier this year. In a letter obtained by WMBF News dated August 25, 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson recommended charges not be filed against the two officers involved in an incident that resulted in the arrest of 40-year-old William Alston.
WMBF
Police: Minors from Georgetown County broke into Lake City churches, businesses
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three Grand Strand juveniles are facing charges in connection to burglaries and vandalism in the Pee Dee. The Lake City Police Department said Friday that three minors from Georgetown County were identified as persons of interest in the investigations. According to police reports obtained by...
wpde.com
Police, coroner responding to a serious crash involving train and car in downtown Florence
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Police are responding to a crash Saturday night involving a train and car at the railroad crossing of East North Baroody Street and North Dargan Street in Florence. Florence Police Captain Mike Brandt said it appears to be a very serious crash. ABC15 is told...
WMBF
6 arrested, firearms seized in Darlington County drug sales investigation
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A total of six people were arrested Friday as part of a Darlington County narcotics investigation. A search warrant for a Candy Lane residence in the Florence area of Darlington County led deputies to discover approximately 1/4 pound of methamphetamine, over a pound of marijuana, and around 1/2 ounce of fentanyl.
WMBF
Report: Attempted murder investigation in Conway area led to chase, crash in Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An attempted murder investigation led to a chase in the Loris, according to an incident report. Documents state that Horry County police were called on Tuesday afternoon to Stallion Court in the Conway area in reference to an attempted murder. A Horry County police...
WMBF
Surfside Beach police identify suspects arrested in connection to vehicle break-ins
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Surfside Beach police say suspects are in custody after a string of vehicle break-ins Friday morning on the south end of town. In a statement released Friday, SSBPD Chief Kenneth Hofmann identified the three suspects as:. William Michael Jollie, 42, of Conway. Charged with two...
WMBF
Deputies: Marlboro County children test positive for drugs, parents charged
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two Marlboro County parents have been arrested after their children test positive for drugs. Jaronica Bingham, 37 of Wallace, S.C., and Michael Jammal Yates, 39 of Rockingham, N.C., were arrested on Sept. 6 and charged with unlawful neglect of a child. Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office...
wpde.com
Cheraw man faces 11 year sentence in connection to 2020 Myrtle Beach shooting: Solicitor
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Cheraw man was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in prison for his role in a May 2020 shooting on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to a release from Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. Dennis Dashawn Stewart, 22, of Cheraw, pleaded guilty to assault...
foxwilmington.com
Two arrested for outstanding warrants after vehicle stop in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people after discovering marijuana in a car during a vehicle stop on Wednesday, September 7. The BCSO wrote that their team conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle on NC 211 near Robeson County...
WMBF
Father charged in deadly jetski crash that killed 11-year-old
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man is facing charges in connection to a deadly jetski crash that killed his 11-year-old son. An incident report obtained by WMBF News states the child was operating the jetski with his father, Raymond Hillman, when it sped close to the water’s edge on the Intracoastal Waterway before colliding with a tree on July 17.
Coastal Observer
Accomplice gets 5 years in Pawleys man’s 2019 shooting
A guilty plea brought an end to the second case involving the murder of Deondré Brown, but it has not brought closure to his grandmother, Carrie Williams. Brown, 20, was shot to death outside of Williams’ home on Martin Luther King Drive in Pawleys Island on Dec. 11, 2019. He died in her backyard, where she has built a memorial to him.
wfxb.com
Woman Arrested After Stabbing Victim 6 Times in Conway
A woman was arrested after stabbing another woman six times outside of a restaurant in Conway on Friday night. According to records, 28 year old Brooke Causey of Conway was charged with attempted murder and disorderly conduct. Conway Police were called to the CW’s Wings and Ribs restaurant around 11:15 p.m. in reference to two women fighting outside of the establishment. The victim was taken to Grand Stand Medical Center. Police said Causey was found inside her vehicle and was detained. She received a $85,000 bond and was released on Saturday.
