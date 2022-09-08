ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Clark County official arrested for open murder in journalist's killing

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pahJN_0hn4I3qY00

Clark County public administrator Robert Telles was arrested for open murder in connection with the death of longtime Las Vegas reporter and investigative journalist Jeff German , court records show.

Telles had publicly criticized German on social media and on his campaign website during his failed campaign for reelection.

German was found stabbed to death outside his home on Sept. 3, police said. He published several reports for the Las Vegas Review-Journal that were critical of Telles' job performance.

13 INVESTIGATES: Clark County public administrator took to social media to refute investigative reporting

Wednesday, investigators with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spent hours serving a search warrant at Telles' home in the Peccole Ranch area. After Telles came back to the home, KTNV crews witnessed SWAT, FBI and undercover police vehicles entering the neighborhood.

After an hours-long standoff with police, Telles was loaded into an ambulance and transported to University Medical Center's trauma center. Law enforcement sources told KTNV Telles would be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo is expected to release more information about the investigation and what was found at Telles' home on Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

Telles is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m.

In the meantime, the Office of the Public Administrator was "temporarily closed," according to a sign posted on the door.

Reached for comment on the search at Telles' home, Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa wrote, "We have no comment at this time."

German, 69, worked for decades as a columnist and investigative reporter for the Las Vegas Sun and the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Las Vegas Review-Journal
Jeff German, 69, was found murdered outside his northwest Las Vegas home on Saturday, Sept. 3. A longtime local reporter and investigative journalist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, German covered politics, courts, labor and organized crime throughout his decades-long career.

The Review-Journal released a public statement following Telles' arrest, saying "We are relieved Robert Telles is in custody and outraged that a colleague appears to have been killed for reporting on an elected official."

"Journalists can't do the important work our communities require if they are afraid a presentation of facts could lead to violent retribution," the paper's leadership added.

The Review-Journal editors thanked Las Vegas police for their "urgency and hard work" in investigating German's killing.

In a previous statement, executive editor Glenn Cook said German had not expressed any concerns for his safety to the newspaper's leadership.

Anyone with information about German's murder can contact LVMPD's homicide section at 702-828-3521 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Comments / 8

Related
KDWN

Vegas woman sentenced in 2019 death of boyfriend’s daughter

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas woman has been sentenced to at least 20 years in prison in connection with the death of her boyfriend’s young daughter in 2019. A jury in July convicted 26-year-old Shevhuan Miller on charges of murder and child abuse. The Clark County coroner’s office determined 5-year-old Janiyah Russell died of blunt force injuries. On Thursday, a district judge sentenced Miller to between 20 and 50 years in prison for first-degree murder and child abuse, neglect or endangerment resulting in substantial bodily harm. The child’s father _ 27-year-old Richard Davis _ is scheduled to go to trial in February. Prosecutors say he faces charges of murder and six counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment resulting in substantial bodily harm.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Police: Suspect dead, officer wounded in Las Vegas chase

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a person was killed and a patrol officer was wounded in an exchange of gunfire during a foot chase following a vehicle stop early Saturday several blocks east of the Strip. Capt. Carlos Hank said the officer was taken to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police: Boyfriend shoots girlfriend’s ex during fight

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man shot and killed his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend after a fight Friday night. Lt. Jason Johansson with LVMPD said a man called 911 just before 6 p.m. Sept. 9 notifying officers he had just shot someone. The man directed officers to a home off Forefather street, which is near Durango and Warm Springs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Authorities: Pahrump landlord arrested in death of a tenant

PAHRUMP, Nev. — A Pahrump landlord accused of running over a tenant with a vehicle and dragging the victim on a road has been arrested, authorities said. Nye County Sheriff’s officials said 70-year-old William Stanley remains jailed without bail on suspicion of an open count of murder. It...
PAHRUMP, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Lombardo
RadarOnline

Las Vegas Public Official Arrested For Allegedly Murdering Reporter

A Las Vegas Public Administrator was arrested for the vicious stabbing death of a local journalist whose investigative stories exposed the turmoil in his office that subsequently led to his ouster, Radaronline.com has learned. Clark County Administrator Robert Telles was handcuffed Wednesday evening for the death of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German who was found dead on September 3 in front of his home after an altercation with a man caught on a surveillance tape wearing a large, brimmed hat covering his face and bright orange constructions style shirt.German, 69, died from “multiple sharp force injuries,” according to the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man shot by Las Vegas police near UNLV

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police killed a man near UNLV after he reportedly shot at officers. The shooting happened early Saturday morning, around 1:13 a.m., near Flamingo Road and University Center Drive. According to LVMPD, officers conducted a vehicle stop on an SUV with multiple people...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Fbi#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#German#Peccole Ranch
Fox5 KVVU

Surveillance video captures women skipping out on $260 nail salon bill in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas nail salon said three women left without paying their bill, now they’re warning others to be aware. On Wednesday, the owner of Lashes & Polished, a nail salon located off Sahara and Rainbow posted surveillance photos and video to their Facebook page of three women who had entered the salon earlier that afternoon.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thecentersquare.com

Nevada politician in custody for alleged killing of journalist

(The Center Square) – A Clark County politician is in police custody for allegedly stabbing to death an investigative journalist largely credited with the Democrat’s primary loss. Las Vegas Police announced Wednesday night they had taken a suspect into custody in connection to the stabbing death of Las...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy