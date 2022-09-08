Read full article on original website
Related
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley Vandalism Suspect Arrested
A suspect in the vandalism of five Yucca Valley businesses has been arrested. Edy Morales, a 36 year-old resident of Yucca Valley, was arrested for suspicion of Felony Vandalism on Friday (September 9). The vandalism, which included rocks and bricks thrown through windows and the destruction of property at five businesses in Yucca Valley, was reported first on September 1, and is estimates by the business owners total more than $12000.
Officer hit during a morning chase in Indio
An officer is recovering after being struck by a vehicle during a foot chase near downtown Indio. At approximately 9:34 a.m., a call regarding suspicious activity on the 82-100 block of HWY 111 was reported in reference to individuals loitering in front of the business and the parking lot. An officer arrived and made contact The post Officer hit during a morning chase in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
Suspected looters arrested in Fairview Fire evacuation zone
Three people were arrested by Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies after they allegedly broke into a home within the Fairview Fire evacuation zone. Deputies responded to the 31400 block of Cora Lee Lane in Hemet Saturday afternoon around 1:40 p.m. after receiving reports of suspicious people in the neighborhood. When they arrived on scene, deputies found […]
foxla.com
Teen tried to kidnap girl walking home from school in Riverside County: officials
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A 19-year-old was arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The incident happened Sept. 6 just after 3 p.m. in the area near 55000 Calhoun Street in Thermal. According to authorities, the girl was walking...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vvng.com
Pursuit suspect arrested after crashing on I-15 freeway in Victorville and running
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pursuit suspect was arrested after crashing on the I-15 freeway in Victorville and attempting to run from the scene. It happened on Saturday, September 10, 2022, and started in the area of Mariposa and Nisqualli Roads. The suspect led multiple patrol vehicles on a...
Burglars captured inside a residence in the Fairview Fire evacuation zone
Three people were found stealing from residences inside the evacuated properties near the Fairview Fire. On Saturday, around 1:39 p.m., deputies assigned to the Fairview Fire incident were dispatched to the area of Coralee Lane and Diamond Valley Road near Hemet to investigate three people casing the neighborhood in a white Chevrolet Blazer. The deputies The post Burglars captured inside a residence in the Fairview Fire evacuation zone appeared first on KESQ.
vvng.com
Person critically injured after possibly being ejected in rollover crash on I-15 in Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A person was critically injured after possibly being ejected in a rollover crash on the southbound I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass. The two-vehicle crash involving a black Range Rover and a black GMC pickup truck was reported at 12:33 pm, north of Highway 138, near the escape ramp and involved.
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed and 1 Injured in DUI Crash near Temecula Valley [Wildomar, CA]
WILDOMAR, CA (September 9, 2022) – Saturday morning, a fatal crash near Temecula Valley Freeway left one person dead and one hospitalized. The incident happened on September 3rd, at around 3:30 a.m., near the intersection of Grape Street and Olive Street. According to Wildomar police, a 34-year-old Hesperia man...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxla.com
3 injured after helicopter responding to Hemet fire crashes in Banning
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were injured after a helicopter crashed in Banning Saturday evening. The Riverside County Fire Department responded to a helicopter incident near the Banning Airport before 4 p.m. Officials say the helicopter was assigned to the Fairview Fire and crashed while landing at the airport.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Authorities Investigating Death of Child in Coachella
(CNS) – Authorities Friday investigated the death of a child in Coachella. Around 7:50 p.m. Thursday, deputies from the Thermal sheriff’s station responded to the 50400 block of South Kenmore Street to administer juvenile medical aid, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Three Teens Arrested In Connection With Coachella Robberies, Stolen Vehicle
Three teens were arrested today in an alleged connection to two Coachella robberies and a stolen vehicle. An 18-year-old from Riverside, an 18-year-old from Indio, and a 14-year-old juvenile were arrested Thursday morning after a pair of robberies in Coachella, Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department told City News Service. Soto said The post Three Teens Arrested In Connection With Coachella Robberies, Stolen Vehicle appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Suspected Violent Felon Arrested Near Railroad Tracks in Rancho Mirage
A 32-year-old suspected violent felon was found running near railroad tracks and arrested Thursday in Rancho Mirage. Adalberto Raygoza of Cathedral City had an active felony warrant and was wanted on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and spousal abuse, according to Sgt. Dave Morton with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fontana Herald News
Three men are arrested after guns are found in their vehicle following a crash
Three men were arrested after guns were found in their vehicle following a crash in Redlands on Sept. 6, according to the Redlands Police Department. Early in the morning, an officer observed a Nissan Sentra driving recklessly in the area of Citrus Avenue and Redlands Boulevard. When the officer attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle failed to yield. The officer pursued the driver west on Redlands Boulevard.
Banning Police arrest high school student accused of setting off fireworks on campus
Police arrested a student at Banning High School who was accused of setting off fireworks on campus. Police say the incident happened after 1 p.m. on August 30th. The Fireworks were set off inside an occupied building and damaged school property. Banning Police Department says the incident was captured on security cameras at the school. The post Banning Police arrest high school student accused of setting off fireworks on campus appeared first on KESQ.
61-year-old man hit and killed in car crash in Palm Springs
Officials identified the man hit and killed by a vehicle Friday night in Palm Springs as 61-year-old Alvaro Vasquez of Palm Springs. Palm Springs Police Department responded to the area of East Ramon Road and Calle Amigos. Once on scene, the officers determined Vasquez had died of injuries sustained in the collision. Officials said Vasquez The post 61-year-old man hit and killed in car crash in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
paininthepass.info
Two-Vehicle Crash Leaves Two Injured, Briefly Ties Up Traffic In The Cajon Pass Sunday Afternoon
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A two-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 15 left two people injured this afternoon and traffic briefly tied up in the Cajon Pass. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash involving a black GMC Sierra pickup truck and a black Land Rover Range Rover SUV. The crash took place about 12:33pm September 11, 2022 on southbound I-15 about two miles before the Highway 138 exit.
Fontana Herald News
Convicted murderer is arrested for allegedly shooting man to death in San Bernardino
A 58-year-old man with an extensive criminal history, including a murder conviction, was arrested for allegedly shooting a man to death in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Sept. 1 at about 7:54 p.m., the Dispatch Center received a 911 call regarding a dead body that...
Ramon Road shut down near Sunrise following crash
E Ramon Road has been shut down at Calle Amigos in Palm Springs due to a crash, police announced Friday night. The road closure was announced at 8:45 p.m. Police at the scene at 10:30 p.m. Friday night There were no details on the crash at this time. Avoid the area as police have blocked The post Ramon Road shut down near Sunrise following crash appeared first on KESQ.
Firefighters extinguish 3rd-alarm fire at vacant Carousel Mall in San Bernardino
Firefighters extinguished a third-alarm fire at the vacant Carousel Mall building in San Bernardino, officials said.
Comments / 2