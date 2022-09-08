The Paris Police Department will be hosting its 12th Citizens Police Academy starting October 11th, 2022 from 6PM to 8PM for 4 consecutive Tuesday evenings. We were not able to host one in 2021 due to COVID 19 restrictions. This academy is for anyone that is interested in getting to know the internal functions of the Police Department and to get to know the officers. Once you have graduated from the academy, you will have the opportunity to join the CPA alumni and help the officers with different projects. The alumni has saved the citizens of Paris several thousand dollars in overtime expenses over the past 10 years.

PARIS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO