Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Aggravated Robbery And False Report To Officer
A 25-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused Thursday of aggravated robbery and giving a false report or statement to an officer, according to arrest reports. Deputies were dispatched to Carter Street in Sulphur Springs to a family violence assault called in on the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 4:57 p.m. Aug. 31, 2022. A criminal trespass warning was issued to at least one inividual for that location. The address was that of by Michael Ratcliff Jr., who was involved in the incident, according to HCSO dispatch records.
KTEN.com
Durant officer fired after shooting at fleeing traffic violator
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — A veteran Durant police officer has been terminated for firing warning shots while trying to catch a fleeing traffic violator. Police said Lt. Brandon Laxton attempted to pull over a gray pickup truck on July 21 after its driver made an illegal U-turn near the intersection of South 9th Avenue near the U.S. 70 West bypass.
‘Even after all this time’: Wood County Sheriff talks arresting suspect in 15-year-old murder case
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Authorities in Wood County believe they have found the man responsible for a murder back in 2007. Chad Carr is sitting in the Wood County Jail, charged with the murder of Brittany McGlone. He was arrested Sept. 1 in the Dallas area. Wood County Sheriff Kelly Cole says all signs […]
Man Accused Of Shooting Out Back Window Of Woman’s Pickup
A 23-year-old Sulphur Springs man remained in Hopkins County jail Friday on an aggravated assault charge for allegedly shooting out the back window of a woman’s pickup earlier this week. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched 10:56 p.m. Sept. 6, 2022, to an active disturbance in northeastern Hopkins...
easttexasradio.com
Paris PD Sets Citizens Police Academy To Begin October 11
The Paris Police Department will be hosting its 12th Citizens Police Academy starting October 11th, 2022 from 6PM to 8PM for 4 consecutive Tuesday evenings. We were not able to host one in 2021 due to COVID 19 restrictions. This academy is for anyone that is interested in getting to know the internal functions of the Police Department and to get to know the officers. Once you have graduated from the academy, you will have the opportunity to join the CPA alumni and help the officers with different projects. The alumni has saved the citizens of Paris several thousand dollars in overtime expenses over the past 10 years.
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Sept. 8, 2022
BLACK, WILLIAM VAUGHDRE – NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED); CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE (25 COUNTS) TINER, CHRISTOPHER ERIC – INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY. HOSKINS, MANDY SUE – DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200. PINA, KEITHAN LARRY – THEFT PROP >=$100<$750; DEADLY CONDUCT. TONEY, JERRY...
eparisextra.com
Paris daily crime report || Sept. 9, 2022
Paris Police responded to 89 calls for service and arrested 6 persons on September 8, 2022. Paris Police met with the victim of a fraud in the police department lobby at 1:25 P.M. on September 8, 2022. The 74 year old victim reported that he had received a letter from a credit card company advising that he had an unpaid balance. The victim advised that he called the company and was advised that someone had been using the card in California. The incident is under investigation.
ketr.org
Hunt County couple convicted of trafficking file appeals
In Hunt County, the married couple convicted of trafficking their adopted children are appealing their sentences. Jeffery and Barbara Barrett were both sentenced to prison following their separate convictions on charges of continuous trafficking of a child. The Barretts operated a puppy mill at their Hunt County home. In 2017, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office along with Hunt County Precinct 1 constable Terry Jones and the SPCA of Texas seized 117 animals from their home on County Road 3103. The Greenville Herald Banner reports that both Barbara and Jeffery Barrett have filed appeals. Barbara Barrett’s appeal hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 8 in the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas. The date of Jeffery Barrett’s hearing has not been set.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Sep 7)
Paris Police responded to a theft of a vehicle at 7:35 Tuesday morning in the 3500-block of Ruby Way. Someone had taken the victim’s 2007 Chevrolet pick-up during the night. Clues led officers to believe they were taking it to the Dallas area on I-30. The Mesquite Police located it around 11:06 Tuesday evening. The investigation continues.
Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of False Report To Peace Officer Following Rollover Crash Into Pole
A 24-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused of making a false report to a peace officer, following a rollover crash into a utility pole early Tuesday morning, acccording to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police officers reported the man was the listed driver of a gray Chevrolet Colorado involved in a...
easttexasradio.com
Murder Trial For Wolfe City Police Officer To Start September 12
Monday of next week at Hunt County District Court in Greenville, a jury selection starts in the murder trial of a former Wolfe City police officer who killed a man in October 2020. The state is accusing Shaun Lucas of Lone Oak of fatally shooting Jonathan Price in the parking lot of a gas station convenience store. A DPS investigation determined that the shooting was “not justifiable force.”
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Booking
Deputies arrested 31-year-old Mary Frances Perkins on a third-degree felony charge of Violation of Probation for Tampering or Fabricating Evidence. Her bond is $50,000, and she’s in the Hopkins County jail. Hopkins County arrested 26-year-old Michael Lee Ratcliff, Jr., on a first-degree felony warrant for Aggravated Robbery. Deputies also...
KSLA
Wood County sheriff says mix of old, new evidence led to arrest of Brittany McGlone murder suspect
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A combination of both old and new evidence resulted in a recent arrest for the 2007 murder of Brittany McGlone, according to Wood County Sheriff Kelly Cole. Chad Carr was arrested last week for capital murder. He remains in the Wood County Jail with bond...
Major accident in Wood County shuts down SH 154
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – TxDOT is reporting a crash on SH 154 just east of FM 14. According to the report, both lanes of SH 154 are blocked with no timeline set for reopening at this time. KETK will update this story as more information becomes available.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Sep 1)
Paris Police arrested Mary Joyce Leeks, 39, of Paris, at her residence at 3:20 Wednesday afternoon on several outstanding warrants for her arrest, including two LCSO felony Probation violation warrants. Officers placed her in the city jail, awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail. Eric Donavan Steele. Eric Donavan Steele,...
publicradiotulsa.org
State agents probing death of Choctaw County Jail inmate
HUGO, Okla. (AP) — State agents are investigating the death of a 64-year-old inmate at the Choctaw County jail in Hugo. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says Charles Gilliland was found dead in his cell Wednesday after he “possibly suffered a medical emergency and stopped breathing." The bureau says jail officials attempted life-saving measures but couldn't revive him.
eparisextra.com
Sunny with a high of 86 today || Sponsored by Whitaker Towing Service
Today Lamar County can expect sunny skies with a high near 86. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
ssnewstelegram.com
Senior citizens question Weatherman's resignation
City council members approved a laundry list of ordinances during a regular meeting on Tuesday. Opening discussion at 7 p.m., the council addressed a total of 25 items on the agenda. Although, there were plenty of topics for discussion, the highlight of the evening was the attendance of several senior...
KXII.com
Murder suspect dies in Choctaw Co. Jail
HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - A man arrested in a Boswell murder earlier this year was found dead in his cell at the Choctaw County Jail, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Friday. According to the OSBI, Charles Gilliland, 64, was assaulted by two inmates Aug. 18 and hospitalized before...
eparisextra.com
Wortham book signing set for Sept. 24 at Paris Public Library
Paris native, Travis Wortham, Jr., often referred to as a pioneer in juvenile justice, returns home to share insight into his first book, “Creating Monsters or Raising Champions, What’s Wrong Wif Deez Kids” on Saturday, September 24, from 1 until 3 p.m. at the Paris Public Library, 326 South Main Street.
