KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Aggravated Robbery And False Report To Officer

A 25-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused Thursday of aggravated robbery and giving a false report or statement to an officer, according to arrest reports. Deputies were dispatched to Carter Street in Sulphur Springs to a family violence assault called in on the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 4:57 p.m. Aug. 31, 2022. A criminal trespass warning was issued to at least one inividual for that location. The address was that of by Michael Ratcliff Jr., who was involved in the incident, according to HCSO dispatch records.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KTEN.com

Durant officer fired after shooting at fleeing traffic violator

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — A veteran Durant police officer has been terminated for firing warning shots while trying to catch a fleeing traffic violator. Police said Lt. Brandon Laxton attempted to pull over a gray pickup truck on July 21 after its driver made an illegal U-turn near the intersection of South 9th Avenue near the U.S. 70 West bypass.
DURANT, OK
easttexasradio.com

Paris PD Sets Citizens Police Academy To Begin October 11

The Paris Police Department will be hosting its 12th Citizens Police Academy starting October 11th, 2022 from 6PM to 8PM for 4 consecutive Tuesday evenings. We were not able to host one in 2021 due to COVID 19 restrictions. This academy is for anyone that is interested in getting to know the internal functions of the Police Department and to get to know the officers. Once you have graduated from the academy, you will have the opportunity to join the CPA alumni and help the officers with different projects. The alumni has saved the citizens of Paris several thousand dollars in overtime expenses over the past 10 years.
PARIS, TX
eparisextra.com

Lamar County booking report || Sept. 8, 2022

BLACK, WILLIAM VAUGHDRE – NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED); CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE (25 COUNTS) TINER, CHRISTOPHER ERIC – INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY. HOSKINS, MANDY SUE – DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200. PINA, KEITHAN LARRY – THEFT PROP >=$100<$750; DEADLY CONDUCT. TONEY, JERRY...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
eparisextra.com

Paris daily crime report || Sept. 9, 2022

Paris Police responded to 89 calls for service and arrested 6 persons on September 8, 2022. Paris Police met with the victim of a fraud in the police department lobby at 1:25 P.M. on September 8, 2022. The 74 year old victim reported that he had received a letter from a credit card company advising that he had an unpaid balance. The victim advised that he called the company and was advised that someone had been using the card in California. The incident is under investigation.
PARIS, TX
ketr.org

Hunt County couple convicted of trafficking file appeals

In Hunt County, the married couple convicted of trafficking their adopted children are appealing their sentences. Jeffery and Barbara Barrett were both sentenced to prison following their separate convictions on charges of continuous trafficking of a child. The Barretts operated a puppy mill at their Hunt County home. In 2017, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office along with Hunt County Precinct 1 constable Terry Jones and the SPCA of Texas seized 117 animals from their home on County Road 3103. The Greenville Herald Banner reports that both Barbara and Jeffery Barrett have filed appeals. Barbara Barrett’s appeal hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 8 in the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas. The date of Jeffery Barrett’s hearing has not been set.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Sep 7)

Paris Police responded to a theft of a vehicle at 7:35 Tuesday morning in the 3500-block of Ruby Way. Someone had taken the victim’s 2007 Chevrolet pick-up during the night. Clues led officers to believe they were taking it to the Dallas area on I-30. The Mesquite Police located it around 11:06 Tuesday evening. The investigation continues.
easttexasradio.com

Murder Trial For Wolfe City Police Officer To Start September 12

Monday of next week at Hunt County District Court in Greenville, a jury selection starts in the murder trial of a former Wolfe City police officer who killed a man in October 2020. The state is accusing Shaun Lucas of Lone Oak of fatally shooting Jonathan Price in the parking lot of a gas station convenience store. A DPS investigation determined that the shooting was “not justifiable force.”
WOLFE CITY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Booking

Deputies arrested 31-year-old Mary Frances Perkins on a third-degree felony charge of Violation of Probation for Tampering or Fabricating Evidence. Her bond is $50,000, and she’s in the Hopkins County jail. Hopkins County arrested 26-year-old Michael Lee Ratcliff, Jr., on a first-degree felony warrant for Aggravated Robbery. Deputies also...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Thursday (Sep 1)

Paris Police arrested Mary Joyce Leeks, 39, of Paris, at her residence at 3:20 Wednesday afternoon on several outstanding warrants for her arrest, including two LCSO felony Probation violation warrants. Officers placed her in the city jail, awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail. Eric Donavan Steele. Eric Donavan Steele,...
publicradiotulsa.org

State agents probing death of Choctaw County Jail inmate

HUGO, Okla. (AP) — State agents are investigating the death of a 64-year-old inmate at the Choctaw County jail in Hugo. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says Charles Gilliland was found dead in his cell Wednesday after he “possibly suffered a medical emergency and stopped breathing." The bureau says jail officials attempted life-saving measures but couldn't revive him.
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
ssnewstelegram.com

Senior citizens question Weatherman's resignation

City council members approved a laundry list of ordinances during a regular meeting on Tuesday. Opening discussion at 7 p.m., the council addressed a total of 25 items on the agenda. Although, there were plenty of topics for discussion, the highlight of the evening was the attendance of several senior...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KXII.com

Murder suspect dies in Choctaw Co. Jail

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - A man arrested in a Boswell murder earlier this year was found dead in his cell at the Choctaw County Jail, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Friday. According to the OSBI, Charles Gilliland, 64, was assaulted by two inmates Aug. 18 and hospitalized before...
eparisextra.com

Wortham book signing set for Sept. 24 at Paris Public Library

Paris native, Travis Wortham, Jr., often referred to as a pioneer in juvenile justice, returns home to share insight into his first book, “Creating Monsters or Raising Champions, What’s Wrong Wif Deez Kids” on Saturday, September 24, from 1 until 3 p.m. at the Paris Public Library, 326 South Main Street.
PARIS, TX

