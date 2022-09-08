It wasn’t the prettiest of games, but the Miami Dolphins found a way to win their opening game of the season, defeating division rival New England Patriots. After a long and eventful off-season, the Miami Dolphins began the 2022 NFL season on Sunday by playing host to Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. There were ups and downs for both teams, and the contest wasn’t the visually pleasing one that we had hoped for, but the Dolphins came out with an important victory to start the year.

