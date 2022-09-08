Read full article on original website
Quick drop in temperatures to start the week
INDIANAPOLIS – A cold front moves through and we experience a brief drop in temperatures for a few days in Indiana. Then, it’s back to the sunshine and seasonal weather. Widely scattered rain showers will linger into Monday with a low pressure system overhead. The passage of a cold front leaves behind a few showers along with cooler temperatures to start the week.
A cool, wet start to the week
It’s feeling a lot like fall as we start of the new week. Temperatures have been running in the 50s across most of the area but some locations, like Crawfordsville, have fallen to the upper 40s! However, don’t get used to the cooler temperatures. A warming trend gets underway this week.
Fall-like temperatures on the way
INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with isolated thunderstorms are headed to Indiana this Sunday. Then, we experience a temperature drop that will make it feel like an early start to the fall season!. Sunday at a glance. Sunday rain chances. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the way for Sunday....
Columbus man dies in weekend motorcycle crash
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A man from Columbus, Indiana died Saturday after his motorcycle crashed into a passenger vehicle. According to the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office, authorities were called around 4:30 p.m. to a stretch of State Road 58 south of Waymansville. Luis Alberto Martinez Gusman, a 38-year-old from...
List: All of the 9/11 remembrance events in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday, Sept. 11 marks the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. In honor of the over 2,000 people who lost their lives in the attack, Gov. Eric Holcomb has asked all flags to be flown at half-staff. Additionally, several remembrance events...
INDOT announces new changes, street closures for North Split project
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation on Friday announced new traffic changes and street closures as work continues on the North Split project in Indianapolis. St. Clair Street. St. Clair Street is scheduled to open on Sept. 11. I-65 SB. Weather permitting, INDOT said it will reduce I-65...
1 dead after argument at Howard Co. campsite turns into gunfire
GREENTOWN, Ind. — One man is dead and another has been arrested after an argument between the two of them at a Howard County campsite turned into gunfire Saturday morning, police said. Police were dispatched around 5:15 a.m. Saturday after a caller said a shooting had just happened at...
1 male dead after shooting on east side
INDIANAPOLIS – A male is dead following an overnight shooting on the east side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metro police officers were dispatched at around 12:40 a.m. to the intersection of E. 18th street and N. Dequincy Street on a report of a person shot. Upon, arrival they found a male in the street suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Crash in Shelby County claims 2 lives
SHELBY COUNTY — Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a van traveling northbound on north State Road 9 near 750 North struck the back of a hay bailer being pulled by a tractor. Police said the van then went into the southbound lane and hit an RV head-on. The driver and passenger of the van were killed and pronounced dead at the scene. There was also a child inside of the van who was transported to Riley Children’s hospital. There is no word on the child’s condition yet.
Mother of missing Amiah Robertson arrested for neglect
INDIANAPOLIS — Amber Robertson, mother of missing Amiah Robertson, was arrested on Saturday for four counts of neglect. Robertson was arrested Saturday for the following crimes:. 2 counts of Neglect of a Dependent. Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Bodily Injury. Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily...
Second body found near a Connersville cemetery in less than a month
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — The community of Connersville, Indiana is shaken up after a dead body was found by police Saturday near a local cemetery, the second body found near a cemetery in the area in less than a month. The most recent body was found just before 8 a.m....
Motorcycle crash leaves one person dead on I-465
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana State Police is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle that left one man dead Saturday afternoon. Police say it happened just after 5 p.m. on the ramp heading on to Rockville Road from northbound I-465 on the west side of Indianapolis. Police said a preliminary investigation...
Escaped Lafayette criminal tied to deadly shooting nabbed in Arkansas
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A wanted Lafayette man who was named a person of interest in a deadly shooting that occurred in a Walmart parking lot on Sunday was captured in Arkansas after cutting off his home detention bracelet and fleeing the state. Anthony J. Perez, 28, was apprehended in...
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting on near northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A female is dead and a male is injured following a Sunday night shooting on the near northeast side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metro police officers were dispatched around 10:45 p.m. to the intersection of E. 34th Street and N. Keystone Avenue on report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in a pickup truck near the Conoco gas station.
Man shot, in ‘extremely critical’ condition on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — One man is in seriously critical condition Friday afternoon following a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metro police were dispatched around 6 p.m. to The Welcome Inn at the 2800 block of N. Shadeland Avenue, which is near the intersection of Shadeland and E. 30th Street on the east side, on report of a person shot.
High School Football: September 9
INDIANAPOLIS – With the kickoff of the NFL season on Thursday night, it’s a traditional football weekend with high school football on Friday, college on Saturday and pro on Sunday. One of Indiana’s top rivalry games highlights the week four prep schedule with Fishers visiting Hamilton Southeastern in...
3 people shot, killed in under 5 hours across Indianapolis; 2 others hurt including victim of pistol whipping
INDIANAPOLIS — A burst of gun violence across Indianapolis left three people dead and two others hurt in under five hours, including a man who was pistol whipped. The most recent shooting involved the east side of Indianapolis. Around 12:40 a.m. Friday, Indianapolis Metro police responded to the intersection of E. 18th street and N. Dequincy Street for a report of shots fired.
VIDEO: Fire destroys Lebanon residence, displaces family
LEBANON — Saturday around 3:20 p.m., the Lebanon Fire Department was dispatched to the 1300 block of Citation Circle East on report of a house fire. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they were met with heavy fire conditions in the front of the house and throughout the attic space.
‘Suspicious’ fire at Dull’s Tree farm under investigation
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A fire that happened at a family-owned farm is under investigation by local authorities after it was deemed to be suspicious in nature. Just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, the Thorntown/Sugar Creek Fire Department responded to the tree farm on a report of a new building that was on fire.
Person dead in shooting on northwest side; 1 victim pistol-whipped
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and another pistol-whipped in a shooting incident Sunday night near a Mexican restaurant on the northwest side of Indianapolis, police said. Indianapolis Metro police officers were dispatched around 7:50 p.m. to the intersection of W. 79th Street and Michigan Road on report of...
