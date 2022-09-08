Read full article on original website
Gwen Whittington
3d ago
What in the world is going on if someone burns or kills somebody they should spend the rest of their life in prison, I guess people is gonna have to take the law in their own hands and do something about all these punks getting a slap on the hand
Reply(1)
3
Related
Lake Charles American Press
9/11: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jakolby Markel Green, 21, 4511 Mosswood Drive, Sulphur — theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; resisting an officer by flight; two counts direct contempt of court; two counts illegal possession of stolen firearms, first offense; aggravated flight from an officer.
kalb.com
Mother of 4-year-old at center of Rapides corporal punishment case files civil suit
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The mother of a 4-year-old, who is at the center of a criminal case involving the use of corporal punishment at Phoenix Magnet Elementary School, has filed a civil lawsuit in the Rapides Parish courthouse. Last Friday, Harli Matt, who is identified as the child’s mother,...
Lake Charles American Press
Sentencing set in attack on American Press newspaper carrier
The DeRidder man convicted of attacking an American Press newspaper carrier in December will appear in court next month for his sentencing. Douglas Paul James will appear in the 30th Judicial District Court in Vernon Parish on Oct. 5 for sentencing by Judge Tony Bennett. He faces maximum penalties of up to $2,000 in fines and up to eight years in prison, with or without parole.
Louisiana trio each get 20 years in prison after body found during November 2020 fire
Three men, including a Lake Charles man, will each serve 20 years with hard labor after their involvement in a November 2020 vehicle fire in which authorities found a body, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beauregardnews.com
DeRidder Police release checkpoint numbers
The DeRidder Police Department, in a joint campaign with the Leesville Police Department, conducted a DWI checkpoint last month as part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over national campaign targeting impaired drivers. DeRidder Deputy Police Chief Darren Hall reported the Aug. 27 checkpoint in DeRidder saw 331 vehicles...
Authorities to Conduct DWI Checkpoint in Calcasieu Parish on September 9
Authorities to Conduct DWI Checkpoint in Calcasieu Parish on September 9. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On September 9, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that in a continuing effort to keep the citizens of Calcasieu Parish safe, the CPSO will be conducting a DWI checkpoint at an undisclosed location in the parish today, September 9.
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Alleged Cruelty to Animals and Drug Charges After Authorities Discovered Several Malnourished Animals
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Alleged Cruelty to Animals and Drug Charges After Authorities Discovered Several Malnourished Animals. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 8, 2022, that on September 7, 2022, Deputies were called to a home on Woolridge Road in Lacassine, Louisiana, in relation to cruelty to animals.
Bond set at $750K for Louisiana man accused of rape
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was recently asked to investigate a report of rape. Deputies went to a local hospital on Saturday, September 3, and initiated an investigation into this claim. “During the investigation, detectives received information identifying the suspect as Jose R. Barahona, 23, of Lake Charles,” according to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Louisiana woman arrested after malnourished dogs found on property
A Lacassine woman was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 7 after Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's (JDPSO) deputies responded to allegations of malnourished dogs on her property.
Suspect arrested after leading deputies on vehicle pursuit in Sabine, Newton Counties
NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — A man is in the Newton County jail after leading officers on a vehicle pursuit. It happened on September 9, 2022. Shortly after 10 a.m., Newton County Dispatchers were told by Sabine County Sheriff’s Dispatcher that there was a pursuit in progress on Highway 87 southbound headed towards Newton County, according to a news release from the Newton County Sheriff's Office.
KSLA
Sabine Parish man dies when pickup hits guardrail, overturns on DeSoto highway
NEAR KEACHI, La. (KSLA) — A Sabine Parish man died when his pickup hit a guardrail and overturned in DeSoto Parish, authorities report. The crash happened just after 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 on Louisiana Highway 5 south of Kalmbach Road just south of the village of Keachi. It...
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Issues Warning to Vernon Parish Residents
Vernon Parish, La - On September 6, 2022 at approximately 12:46 a.m. the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Fort Polk Officials regarding an airplane traveling from Alexandria to Deridder. Officials indicated that the airplane was hit with a spot light and a green laser. Officials provided coordinates to the area of the incident. The incident occurred in the Providence area of the parish. Officials also indicated that Houston air traffic controllers reported two prior incidents within the past week, in the same area, involving lasers being pointed at aircraft. At the time of the incidents the aircraft were traveling at an altitude of 28,000 and 30,000 feet when they were hit with the laser. In the event of a future incident, officials have prepared in advance to utilize advanced technology, to mark the exact incident location so that law enforcement personnel can respond to the location. Federal law prohibits anyone from pointing lasers at air crafts and anyone convicted of engaging in such criminal activity can be sentenced to 5 years in prison. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office will continue to work closely with Fort Polk Officials and air traffic controllers in an effort to identify the person or persons responsible for these incidents so that they can be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Anyone with information relating to these incidents should contact the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-238-1311.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox4beaumont.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash on FM 2829 in Newton County
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Saturday evening crash in Newton County claimed the life of a motorcyclist. According to Sergeant Shana Clark, it occurred at about 6:30 on Farm-to-Market Road 2829, near County Road 4105, in the Old Salem Community. According to Sergeant Clark, 45-year-old Keith Powers,...
westcentralsbest.com
US Marshal's Arrest Wanted Oakdale Man
Oakdale, La - A man that was wanted in relation to a shooting that happened in Oakdale on August 5th, has been captured by the US Marshalls office. Oakdale Police said Malcolm Pugh, 21, was being sought in connection to an incident on Arkansas Avenue. Pugh was in an altercation with another male when he pulled out a weapon and shot the other person multiple times. The victim of the shooting died from their injuries afterward. This story is still developing and we will update as we know more.
Officials release name of boat operator found dead at Boomtown USA RV resort
VIDOR, Texas — Crews found the body of Elisha McMahon, 62 of Silsbee, during a search at Boomtown USA RV Resort. Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to the resort after receiving reports of a missing boat operator on Friday, Capt. Joey Jacobs told 12News. McMahon, who...
calcasieu.info
Five Louisiana Men Cited for Fishing Violations, 21 Fish Seized and Donated to A Local Charity
Five Louisiana Men Cited for Fishing Violations, 21 Fish Seized and Donated to A Local Charity. On September 7, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in the Gulf of Mexico in Cameron Parish on September 2.
12-year-old Louisiana middle school student arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot other students
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO) arrested a middle school student on Thursday after he allegedly threatened to shoot other students.
KPLC TV
Power could be out until Saturday afternoon after transmission lines fall in Beauregard Parish
Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - Over 2,000 Beauregard Electric (BECi) customers are without power Friday after Cleco Cajun transmission lines fell onto a BECi distribution line, BECi said. Residents in the following areas are affected:. West of DeRidder. Planer Mill Road. Merryville. The Junction. Knight. Evans. BECi said the company...
KPLC TV
The Little Mermaid has arrived in Lake Charles
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Eunice News
Eunice High School names homecoming court
Eunice High School announces its 2022 homecoming court. Senior maids include, in front, from left, Madlyn Edwards, Chloe Bollich, Olivia Pedigo, Adalyn Huval, and Olivia Gil. In back, from left, are Harmony Jason, Alivia Cesar, Brilye Reed, Gabrielle Mitchell, and Logan Lewis. Eunice High’s homecoming game is set for Friday, Oct. 14 where the Bobcats will face the Washington Marion Indians. The…
Comments / 2