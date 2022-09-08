ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauregard Parish, LA

Gwen Whittington
What in the world is going on if someone burns or kills somebody they should spend the rest of their life in prison, I guess people is gonna have to take the law in their own hands and do something about all these punks getting a slap on the hand

9/11: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jakolby Markel Green, 21, 4511 Mosswood Drive, Sulphur — theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; resisting an officer by flight; two counts direct contempt of court; two counts illegal possession of stolen firearms, first offense; aggravated flight from an officer.
Sentencing set in attack on American Press newspaper carrier

The DeRidder man convicted of attacking an American Press newspaper carrier in December will appear in court next month for his sentencing. Douglas Paul James will appear in the 30th Judicial District Court in Vernon Parish on Oct. 5 for sentencing by Judge Tony Bennett. He faces maximum penalties of up to $2,000 in fines and up to eight years in prison, with or without parole.
DeRidder Police release checkpoint numbers

The DeRidder Police Department, in a joint campaign with the Leesville Police Department, conducted a DWI checkpoint last month as part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over national campaign targeting impaired drivers. DeRidder Deputy Police Chief Darren Hall reported the Aug. 27 checkpoint in DeRidder saw 331 vehicles...
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Alleged Cruelty to Animals and Drug Charges After Authorities Discovered Several Malnourished Animals

Louisiana Woman Arrested for Alleged Cruelty to Animals and Drug Charges After Authorities Discovered Several Malnourished Animals. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 8, 2022, that on September 7, 2022, Deputies were called to a home on Woolridge Road in Lacassine, Louisiana, in relation to cruelty to animals.
Bond set at $750K for Louisiana man accused of rape

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was recently asked to investigate a report of rape. Deputies went to a local hospital on Saturday, September 3, and initiated an investigation into this claim. “During the investigation, detectives received information identifying the suspect as Jose R. Barahona, 23, of Lake Charles,” according to […]
Suspect arrested after leading deputies on vehicle pursuit in Sabine, Newton Counties

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — A man is in the Newton County jail after leading officers on a vehicle pursuit. It happened on September 9, 2022. Shortly after 10 a.m., Newton County Dispatchers were told by Sabine County Sheriff’s Dispatcher that there was a pursuit in progress on Highway 87 southbound headed towards Newton County, according to a news release from the Newton County Sheriff's Office.
VPSO Issues Warning to Vernon Parish Residents

Vernon Parish, La - On September 6, 2022 at approximately 12:46 a.m. the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Fort Polk Officials regarding an airplane traveling from Alexandria to Deridder. Officials indicated that the airplane was hit with a spot light and a green laser. Officials provided coordinates to the area of the incident. The incident occurred in the Providence area of the parish. Officials also indicated that Houston air traffic controllers reported two prior incidents within the past week, in the same area, involving lasers being pointed at aircraft. At the time of the incidents the aircraft were traveling at an altitude of 28,000 and 30,000 feet when they were hit with the laser. In the event of a future incident, officials have prepared in advance to utilize advanced technology, to mark the exact incident location so that law enforcement personnel can respond to the location. Federal law prohibits anyone from pointing lasers at air crafts and anyone convicted of engaging in such criminal activity can be sentenced to 5 years in prison. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office will continue to work closely with Fort Polk Officials and air traffic controllers in an effort to identify the person or persons responsible for these incidents so that they can be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Anyone with information relating to these incidents should contact the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-238-1311.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on FM 2829 in Newton County

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Saturday evening crash in Newton County claimed the life of a motorcyclist. According to Sergeant Shana Clark, it occurred at about 6:30 on Farm-to-Market Road 2829, near County Road 4105, in the Old Salem Community. According to Sergeant Clark, 45-year-old Keith Powers,...
US Marshal's Arrest Wanted Oakdale Man

Oakdale, La - A man that was wanted in relation to a shooting that happened in Oakdale on August 5th, has been captured by the US Marshalls office. Oakdale Police said Malcolm Pugh, 21, was being sought in connection to an incident on Arkansas Avenue. Pugh was in an altercation with another male when he pulled out a weapon and shot the other person multiple times. The victim of the shooting died from their injuries afterward. This story is still developing and we will update as we know more.
The Little Mermaid has arrived in Lake Charles

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Eunice High School names homecoming court

Eunice High School announces its 2022 homecoming court. Senior maids include, in front, from left, Madlyn Edwards, Chloe Bollich, Olivia Pedigo, Adalyn Huval, and Olivia Gil. In back, from left, are Harmony Jason, Alivia Cesar, Brilye Reed, Gabrielle Mitchell, and Logan Lewis. Eunice High’s homecoming game is set for Friday, Oct. 14 where the Bobcats will face the Washington Marion Indians. The…
