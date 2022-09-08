ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

newstalk941.com

High School Playbook: White Co Outlasts Cookeville Friday Night

York Institute claims a 43-23 rivalry victory over Livingston Academy Friday. Every week on The High School Playbook, we break down high school games from around the Upper Cumberland. Cookeville Head Coach Taylor Hennigan joins us live to break down his team’s hard fought loss to White County 54-59 Friday night. Upperman Head Coach Adam Caine also joins live to discuss their first loss of the season. York Institute Head Coach Derwin Wright discusses his team’s rivalry victory over Livingston Academy 43-23. Hear from them and more as we talk high school football this week on the High School Playbook.
LIVINGSTON, TN
newstalk941.com

Local Matters With Ben Rodgers: Meet Overton County Trustee Peggy Smith

Peggy Smith talks about how she became the Overton County Trustee and her role. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Ben Rodgers visits with Peggy Smith, the Overton County Trustee. Peggy talks about her first campaign experience and how she became trustee, what the county trustee does, and paying property taxes and how tax relief works.
OVERTON COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Upperman High School To Retire Buzzy The Mascot

Upperman High School campaigning to retire long-time mascot Buzzy as part of Homecoming week. Coach Tyler McWilliams said with Buzzy being over 30 years old, the school decided it was time to try and upgrade the mascot. “The look of our bee has evolved over the years and we all...
BAXTER, TN
newstalk941.com

The Scene: Lewis Matheney & Illustration

Meet illustrator, children’s book author & Co-Owner of Harper’s, Lewis Matheney. Join host Andrea Kruszka as she sits down with local illustrator, children’s book author, and Co-Owner of Harper’s Rare Books & Collectibles in Cookeville, Lewis Matheney. They discuss how he got his start with illustration, and writing children’s books, his life’s journey and what led to him writing his first children’s book, as well as how Harper’s Rare Books & Collectibles came to be.
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

10th Street Phase II Next Large Project On Cookeville’s List

Cookeville’s next big project on the docket: 10th Street Phase II. That’s according to City Manager James Mills. He said now that city is just about 100 percent finished with phase I, it’s time to turn sights toward the step on the project. “The projected costs on...
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Enrollment Open For Tennessee Healthcare Campaign

Low-income Upper Cumberland can register for reduced healthcare. The Tennessee Healthcare Campaign an organization that aims to help those who are underserved has opened enrollment. Outreach Coordinator Tom Savage said the Upper Cumberland is a focus by the organization considering low coverage rates. “Folks in the Upper Cumberland they really...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN

Community Policy