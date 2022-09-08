York Institute claims a 43-23 rivalry victory over Livingston Academy Friday. Every week on The High School Playbook, we break down high school games from around the Upper Cumberland. Cookeville Head Coach Taylor Hennigan joins us live to break down his team’s hard fought loss to White County 54-59 Friday night. Upperman Head Coach Adam Caine also joins live to discuss their first loss of the season. York Institute Head Coach Derwin Wright discusses his team’s rivalry victory over Livingston Academy 43-23. Hear from them and more as we talk high school football this week on the High School Playbook.

LIVINGSTON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO