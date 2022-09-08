Read full article on original website
High School Playbook: White Co Outlasts Cookeville Friday Night
York Institute claims a 43-23 rivalry victory over Livingston Academy Friday. Every week on The High School Playbook, we break down high school games from around the Upper Cumberland. Cookeville Head Coach Taylor Hennigan joins us live to break down his team’s hard fought loss to White County 54-59 Friday night. Upperman Head Coach Adam Caine also joins live to discuss their first loss of the season. York Institute Head Coach Derwin Wright discusses his team’s rivalry victory over Livingston Academy 43-23. Hear from them and more as we talk high school football this week on the High School Playbook.
Local Matters With Ben Rodgers: Meet Overton County Trustee Peggy Smith
Peggy Smith talks about how she became the Overton County Trustee and her role. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Ben Rodgers visits with Peggy Smith, the Overton County Trustee. Peggy talks about her first campaign experience and how she became trustee, what the county trustee does, and paying property taxes and how tax relief works.
Upperman High School To Retire Buzzy The Mascot
Upperman High School campaigning to retire long-time mascot Buzzy as part of Homecoming week. Coach Tyler McWilliams said with Buzzy being over 30 years old, the school decided it was time to try and upgrade the mascot. “The look of our bee has evolved over the years and we all...
The Scene: Lewis Matheney & Illustration
Meet illustrator, children’s book author & Co-Owner of Harper’s, Lewis Matheney. Join host Andrea Kruszka as she sits down with local illustrator, children’s book author, and Co-Owner of Harper’s Rare Books & Collectibles in Cookeville, Lewis Matheney. They discuss how he got his start with illustration, and writing children’s books, his life’s journey and what led to him writing his first children’s book, as well as how Harper’s Rare Books & Collectibles came to be.
10th Street Phase II Next Large Project On Cookeville’s List
Cookeville’s next big project on the docket: 10th Street Phase II. That’s according to City Manager James Mills. He said now that city is just about 100 percent finished with phase I, it’s time to turn sights toward the step on the project. “The projected costs on...
Enrollment Open For Tennessee Healthcare Campaign
Low-income Upper Cumberland can register for reduced healthcare. The Tennessee Healthcare Campaign an organization that aims to help those who are underserved has opened enrollment. Outreach Coordinator Tom Savage said the Upper Cumberland is a focus by the organization considering low coverage rates. “Folks in the Upper Cumberland they really...
This Week Overton Commission Elects Chair, Celina Aldermen Consider Paving Loan
This week in the Upper Cumberland the Overton County Commission will elect a new chair Monday. Commissioners will also elect a chairman pro-tem. A new $3.00 increase to title fees will also be considered by the commission as well as opening a county clerk office for one day a month in Hanging Limb.
