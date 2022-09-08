ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC suspect randomly pepper-sprays MTA bus driver: report

Police are searching for a woman accused of pepper-spraying a Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus driver earlier this year. The victim, a 38-year-old woman, was operating the BX1 MTA bus in front of a home along Grand Concourse on May 29 when she was injured in the seemingly random attack, police told FOX 5 New York.
