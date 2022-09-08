Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New JerseyTravel MavenHackensack, NJ
New construction Brooklyn apartments available starting at $465 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenBeacon, NY
Related
Pete Davidson's sister Casey pays tribute to late firefighter father Scott on 9/11: 'We miss you'
Pete Davidson's younger sister, Casey, honored their late firefighter father, Scott, with a moving tribute shared to Instagram Sunday to mark 21 years since the September 11 attacks. Scott Davidson, a New York fireman out of Brooklyn Heights, was killed on 9/11 while responding to the call when the second...
3 children dead after drowning incident at Coney Island beach, mother in custody
Three children have died after being found unconscious on the Coney Island beach early Monday morning. The children — a baby under the age of one, a 4-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy — were rushed to the hospital by emergency medical services workers, but it was too late to save them.
NYC suspect randomly pepper-sprays MTA bus driver: report
Police are searching for a woman accused of pepper-spraying a Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus driver earlier this year. The victim, a 38-year-old woman, was operating the BX1 MTA bus in front of a home along Grand Concourse on May 29 when she was injured in the seemingly random attack, police told FOX 5 New York.
New York City police search for man who allegedly 'forcibly pushed' 77-year-old lady to the ground
The New York City Police Department is searching for a man who they say stole merchandise from a Manhattan Barnes & Noble bookstore and shoved a 77-year-old woman to the ground. The incident happened on Sept. 10 at around 12:20 p.m. when an unknown individual entered the bookstore at 33...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NYC robbery victim tackled into fruit stand, video shows
The New York City Police Department is searching for a suspect seen on video tackling a victim into a fruit stand during a robbery. The incident happened in broad daylight on Aug. 29 in the city’s Bronx borough. In a statement to Fox News Digital, the NYPD said a...
Fox News
787K+
Followers
180K+
Post
655M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0