Read full article on original website
Susan
3d ago
well if he goes to prison he will be forced to take showers, shave, and they might even fix his teeth for free, he might come out a better man.
Reply(10)
29
voice of reason
3d ago
Another one of trump's handpicked people going to jail And yet millions of people still think trump is a good guy
Reply(1)
18
jerdare
3d ago
He has not yet begun to fight! Nope, but his prison husband will convince him to be a lover not a fighter, and he he'll do it the HARD way.
Reply
6
Related
Trump’s CFO Allen Weisselberg Will Implicate Trump Companies in Guilty Plea
Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s finance chief, will say in Manhattan court Thursday that he conspired with several of the ex-president’s companies when he pleads guilty to state tax crimes, two sources familiar with the case tell Rolling Stone. As part of Weisselberg’s plea deal, he has agreed...
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Liz Cheney says she's 'disgusted' the names of the Mar-a-Lago raid FBI agents were leaked and accused Republicans of 'dangerous hypocrisy'
Liz Cheney said it was hypocritical for Republicans to say "back the blue" and then attack FBI agents "for doing their jobs" in the Mar-a-Lago raid.
‘Unhinged’ Rudy Giuliani behaved in drunken and Islamophobic manner at law firm dinner, book claims
Rudy Giuliani, the former personal attorney to Donald Trump, reportedly went on “unhinged” rants about Muslim people at a dinner party he attended in 2016 at the same time when he was being considered by his former boss to head a commission on “radical Islamic terrorism”, according to a new book.The former mayor of New York was attending a law firm dinner where Geoffrey Berman, a former US attorney for the southern district of New York (SDNY) and author of a forthcoming memoir about his legal battles with the Trump administration, described Mr Giuliani as behaving erratically towards people...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leaks, lies and a locked connecting door: Jared Kushner book reveals his hatred for Steve Bannon
With the release of Jared Kushner’s book earlier this month it’s become clear that Donald Trump’s administration was hamstrung from the start by rivalries and outright hatreds that existed among his inner circle.The ex-president’s son-in-law released Breaking History on 9 August, and while the book itself has largely faced negative reviews — even being called “soulless” by one early critic — one area of the book where the emotions of the New York scion who married into the White House come out clearly is his description of a long-running feud with Steve Bannon, former chief White House strategist.A longtime...
Steve Bannon Says Authorities ‘Will Have to Kill Me,’ But He’s About to Turn Himself In
Former White House chief strategist and senior adviser Steve Bannon is reportedly getting indicted—yes, again. Bannon is expected to be indicted Thursday in New York on state fraud charges, the Washington Post reported Tuesday. The details of the New York case against Bannon are unclear, as the reported indictment...
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
Nikki Haley announces legal action against New York attorney general over donor leak
Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley announced Monday that she and her Stand for America policy advocacy nonprofit group would be taking legal action against New York Attorney General Letitia James after a leak of the 2019 donor list reportedly showed a stamp from the Democratic prosecutor's office.
RELATED PEOPLE
Geraldo Rivera Of Fox News Makes Stunning Announcement About Donald Trump
The conservative channel's host might hear from the former president about this.
Trump’s Money Man Just Flipped and Could Face 15 Years If He Lies
Former President Donald Trump’s long-serving Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg just signed up to become the presumptive star witness in the upcoming criminal trial of Trump’s family business. Weisselberg, 75, pleaded guilty to 15 felonies on Thursday morning, and admitted his role in helping the company compensate employees...
NYC bishop robbed of $1M jewelry mid-sermon files $20M lawsuits against social media critics claiming hoax
A New York City bishop allegedly robbed of $1 million worth of jewelry during a live-streamed sermon filed a pair of twin $20 million lawsuits against social media critics alleging a hoax. Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead, the founder of Brooklyn-based Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries, and his wife were robbed at...
AOL Corp
Trump supporter who flew on private jet to Jan. 6 riot and threw media equipment outside the Capitol pleads guilty
WASHINGTON — A woman who flew on a private plane to the nation's capital ahead of the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty Thursday to engaging in disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. Katherine Schwab of Texas, who said she accepted an offer to fly on the personal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
CNBC
Trump pick for Michigan secretary of state race Kristina Karamo threatened to kill her family, court records claim
Kristina Karamo, the Republican Party nominee for Michigan secretary of state, several years ago threatened to kill herself and her two daughters in response to her husband's request for a divorce, her now ex-husband alleged in a court record. Karamo has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and has...
Man charged with threatening to kill FBI agents vowed he'd never 'spend one second of my life in their custody.' He's now in custody.
Prosecutors allege the man posted numerous times to Gab and threatened violence against law enforcement.
Police Officer Tasered And Beaten On Jan. 6 Goes Off On Cops Who Posed With Trump
"Those two or three dozen Pennsylvania state troopers, from the bottom of my heart, can go f**k all the way off," Michael Fanone told HuffPost.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PICTURED: Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes vacationing with a beer on a boat in France two weeks after staging fake arrest live on podcast
Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes has popped up in the south of France two weeks after faking his own arrest live on a podcast. The Canadian writer was seen shirtless and wearing floral swimming shorts while holding a bottle of beer on a boat just off the coast on Monday.
MSNBC
Matt Gaetz targeted by MAGA monster he helped create
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has made a career out of pushing conspiracy theories favorable to Donald Trump. He’s claimed, without evidence, that the FBI has engaged in an anti-Trump crusade, and he’s supported Trump’s baseless claims that voting fraud cost him the 2020 election. And now Gaetz...
Moscow Already 'Studying' Top-Secret Records From Trump Raid: Russian Media
"What's the point of searching?" a Russian television host asked, suggesting the Kremlin had already reviewed the documents.
Bannon Got a Pardon. Now He Gets His Comeuppance.
If Steve Bannon surrenders to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office on Thursday as expected, he will be one block from the federal court where he and a triple amputee war veteran were charged with siphoning huge sums from a crowd-funded effort to build a border wall.Bannon escaped the federal charges when he became one of 73 people granted pardons during then-President Donald Trump’s final hours in office. Trump could have easily made it 74 by including Bannon’s co-defendant Brian Kolfage, who lost both legs and part of an arm while serving in Iraq.But despite Trump’s many declarations of support for...
CBS News
539K+
Followers
65K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 63