Loved ones and the Memphis community will gather on Saturday morning to bid farewell to Tennessee teacher and mother Eliza Fletcher. Fletcher, 34, was running near the University of Memphis campus around 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 2 when she was abducted and killed, allegedly at the hands of a stranger named Cleotha Henderson. The funeral services will be held at the Second Presbyterian Church, in Memphis, Tennessee, where Fletcher met her husband of eight years, Richard.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO