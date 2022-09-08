Read full article on original website
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
WBBJ
Bolivar honors those lost with Patriot Day event
BOLIVAR, Tenn. –Bolivar hosts memorial event to honor the victims of 9/11. The City of Bolivar hosted an event to honor everyone involved in the 9/11 tragedy. There were many members of the community that showed up to pay their respects. There was music, prayer, and various public speakers.
Southern Heritage Classic events go on even in the rain
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southern Heritage Classic is underway. Kicking off the festivities with the Battle of Bands. In unison, the Dynamic Sounds of the Wolfpack Pound marched onto the White Station football field. The Cordova High School Band is one of many in the 33rd Annual Southern Heritage...
actionnews5.com
Mid-south women participate in self-defense class following string of violence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The recent string of violence across the Bluff City is leaving many women on edge, but retired Shelby County Captain Bennie Cobb is working to give women the tools they need to stay safe. “Practice, and you need somebody that you trust to explain it to...
Southern Heritage Classic “Battle of the Bands” goes on, even with inclement weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southern Heritage Classic is underway. Kicking off the festivities with, the Battle of Bands. In unison, the Dynamic Sounds of the Wolfpack Pound marched onto the Whitestation football field. The Cordova High School Band is one of many in the 33rd Annual Southern Heritage Classic...
Eliza Fletcher: Memphis funeral draws hundreds as slain mother remembered for 'bringing light' to the world
Loved ones and hundreds of mourners from the Memphis community gathered on Saturday morning to bid a final farewell to Tennessee teacher and mother Eliza Fletcher, who was honored for "bringing light to this day and the world." Over 300 mourners were estimated to have attended funeral services held at...
actionnews5.com
Southern Heritage Classic parade kicked off in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Southern Heritage Classic parade was celebrated today in Orange Mound. The parade kicked off the Southern Heritage Classic with festivities such as food, bands, and special guest leaders in the Mid-South. This marked the 21st Orange Mound Classic parade in Memphis. Mayor Jim Strickland said,...
fox40jackson.com
Eliza Fletcher funeral: Slain Memphis jogger remembered as family bids final farewell
Loved ones and the Memphis community will gather on Saturday morning to bid farewell to Tennessee teacher and mother Eliza Fletcher. Fletcher, 34, was running near the University of Memphis campus around 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 2 when she was abducted and killed, allegedly at the hands of a stranger named Cleotha Henderson. The funeral services will be held at the Second Presbyterian Church, in Memphis, Tennessee, where Fletcher met her husband of eight years, Richard.
DeSoto Times Today
Professional eater conquers three food challenges in DeSoto County
Naader Reda can now add DeSoto County to his list of food challenges that he has conquered. Reda, who is a school teacher by day in California and professional eater on weekends, took on three local food challenges over Labor Day weekend - the “Show-stopper” burger at 10th Inning, The Dip’s “Gallon of Ice Cream” challenge in Hernando, and the “Big Mama” team pizza challenge at Italia Pizza Cafe.
RUNNING FOR ELIZA: Community members to finish Eliza Fletcher’s run on Central Avenue
MEMPHIS, TN. — The Memphis running community is lacing up its shoes in Eliza Fletcher’s honor. A group of women plans to finish Fletcher’s run around 4:20 Friday morning. That’s the same time she was abducted on her route near the University of Memphis. “I think...
Family remembers Richard Clark, second victim in Memphis shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Richard Clark gathered in their childhood home in South Memphis and shared memories on Saturday. Clark, 62, was the second victim in Wednesday night’s deadly shooting rampage that ripped apart multiple families and put the city of Memphis on lock. Laughter is...
localmemphis.com
Crumpy's on Highland to celebrate 31 years with 31 cent wings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis staple is celebrating a milestone in a tasty way. Crumpy's Hot Wings on Highland Street will be giving out 31 cent wings Monday, Sept. 12. That's how long they've been in business in Memphis. Owner Donald Crump said he wanted to do it for...
Funeral services for Eliza Fletcher announced
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The funeral services have been announced for Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis teacher and mother who was kidnapped and murdered while jogging near the University of Memphis. Funeral services for Fletcher will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Second Presbyterian Church at Poplar and Goodlett. Memphis Police say Fletcher, a mother […]
Local attractions offer free admission on Friday to help Memphis heal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A violent week in the Mid-South has left many people on edge. To help the Memphis community cope with the recent tragedies, some local attractions offered a little stress relief Friday. The Memphis Zoo offered free general admission, so adults and children could have “a place...
Man accidentally shoots self at Southern Heritage Classic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital Saturday at the Southern Heritage Classic after accidentally shooting himself in the stomach, witnesses said. WREG spoke to MPD Assistant Chief of Police Don Crowe, who confirmed the shooting occured in the parking lot of the Liberty Bowl. Investigators believe this was an accidental shooting. […]
Memphis Museum Faces HUGE Backlash Over ‘Family-Friendly’ Drag Show
The beloved Pink Palace in Memphis has undergone a rainbow-colored transformation. The Museum of Science and History (MoSH) announced they will host their first-ever family friend drag show. Presenting the Museum of Science & History’s grand culmination of our Summer of Pride programming and a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community,...
actionnews5.com
Faith leader discusses loss of Eliza Fletcher
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The nation waited with bated breath after 34-year-old wife and mother of two Eliza Fletcher was abducted while running near the University of Memphis early Friday morning. Memphis Police confirmed Tuesday morning that a body found in South Memphis Monday did belong to Eliza Fletcher. Now...
West Memphis remembers Allison Parker, nurse who died in Memphis shooting spree
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A Mid-South community came together in prayer and unity to remember the victims lost in recent weeks to senseless acts of violence. Residents in West Memphis, Arkansas stood in solidarity as they remembered the life of Allison Parker, the nurse and mother of three who died Wednesday following a shooting rampage that broke out across the city of Memphis.
foxwilmington.com
Hundreds Turn Out to Finish Slain Jogger Eliza Fletcher’s Last Morning Run in Memphis
Last Friday around 4:30 a.m., Eliza Fletcher was kidnapped and killed while taking her morning jog in Memphis. One week later a huge crowd gathered in the pre-dawn hours to run the same route to the end, in memory of the slain teacher and mother of two. Fletcher’s friends wanted...
WBBJ
New addition at Dyersburg State named after former President Dr. Karen Bowyer
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A local community college unveils a new addition. Dyersburg State Community College unveiled a building on campus under a new name. The mathematics building was named in honor of former DSCC President Dr. Karen Bowyer. She served the college for more than 30 years as a...
Day of terror in Memphis leaves family and friends bereft
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — A day of terror that left four dead and three wounded in a Tennessee city this week tore a hole in the hearts of those left behind: the grandmother of three children left without parents, the man who lay down beside his fallen best friend and refused to leave, the daughter whose wounded father is her "whole world."
