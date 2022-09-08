(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- An investigation is underway after Cedar Rapids Police say a home was hit by gunfire on the city's northeast side. Police say they received reports of the shooting around 9:45 Wednesday night in the 1000 block of Daniels Street NE. Police say no one was hurt, but the gunfire damaged a front window. Investigators say they found shell casings at the scene. So far, no suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made.

