35-year-old man killed in ATV crash early Saturday
A 35-year-old Olin, Iowa, man was killed early Saturday in a single-vehicle ATV crash.
cbs2iowa.com
Olin man dies after crashing ATV in Jones County on Saturday
OLIN, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An Olin man is dead after an ATV crash in Jones County early Saturday. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says 35-year old James Minor drove off the road at the Olin Access Wildlife Management Area around 3:30 am. Minor hit an obstruction...
KIMT
Eastern Iowa man killed in ATV crash
OLIN, Iowa – An ATV accident has killed a man in eastern Iowa. The state’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says James Daniel Minor, 35 of Olin, drove an ATV off the roadway at the Olin Access Wildlife Management Area in Jones County early Saturday. The DNR says...
KCRG.com
Shooting in SW Cedar Rapids leaves one injured
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:41 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment in the 4600 block of 1st Ave SW. Officers on scene found evidence of a shooting including damage to vehicles and a garage. Witnesses reported several subjects arriving...
KCRG.com
Gunshots heard in Cedar Rapids neighborhood, one potentially hurt
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Reports of gunshots in a Cedar Rapids neighborhood led to an investigation on Saturday afternoon. At around 12:23 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of shots being fired near the intersection of Ninth Street NW and D Avenue NW. Officers arrived at the scene and found a vehicle and shed in the 500 block of Ninth Street NW with damage, along with shell casings behind a residence.
cbs2iowa.com
Southwest Quadrant Shooting leaves one injured, says Cedar Rapids PD
Cedar Rapids — Cedar Rapids' Friday afternoon shooting in the Southwest quadrant left one person injured, announced the Cedar Rapids Police Department (PD) Friday night. At approximately 3:41 p.m., Joint Communication Agency (JCA) dispatchers received calls about shots fired at an apartment complex, located in the 4600 block of 1st Avenue Southwest.
KCRG.com
Waterloo Police warn over possible phone scam
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo Police Department have received multiple complaints of a possible scam involving their dispatch number 319-291-2515. The callers receive a phone message from that dispatch number asking them to call back a Detective Payne at 319-333-7614. The number is not associated with the Waterloo Police...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police release bodycam video of shooting that killed William Rich
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police have released body-worn camera footage of the officer-involved shooting on August 30th that killed William Rich. Cedar Rapids Police officers were dispatched to the 5500 block of 6th St SW following calls for service regarding violent domestic issues. Video shows officers encountering...
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Police Investigating After Home Hit by Gunfire
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- An investigation is underway after Cedar Rapids Police say a home was hit by gunfire on the city's northeast side. Police say they received reports of the shooting around 9:45 Wednesday night in the 1000 block of Daniels Street NE. Police say no one was hurt, but the gunfire damaged a front window. Investigators say they found shell casings at the scene. So far, no suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police investigate shooting that damaged home
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that damaged a home. Officers responded to a call for shots fired at 9:45 Wednesday night at 1047 Daniels Street northeast. That’s near Daniels Park, not far from J Avenue and I-380. Police say a front window...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police looking to identify individuals in connection with robbery
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, Cedar Rapids Police are asking for help identifying individuals who reportedly robbed the Check Into Cash on Blairsforest Way NW on August 4, 2022. If you can help identify them, please call investigators at 319-286-5457.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids murder suspect found incompetent to stand trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A doctor has ruled a Cedar Rapids man accused of beating a woman to death as incompetent to stand trial. Arthur Flowers, 62, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 22 year-old Emily Leonard at Flowers’ home this past April. Flowers initially told police Leonard overdosed but police say she had obvious head injuries and officers found splattered blood in the home and a wooden board with blood on it.
qudach.com
Man damages store, sprays people with extinguisher
WATERLOO — Police person arrested a antheral who allegedly tore up a store and sprayed employees with a occurrence extinguisher. John Edward Thompson, 60, of 412 Rhey St., was arrested Thursday for first-degree transgression mischief, disorderly behaviour and 2 counts of assault. Bond was acceptable astatine $18,000. Authorities allege...
cbs2iowa.com
Waterloo PD warn about possible phone scam floating around
Waterloo — Waterloo Police Department (PD) warned residents of a possible scam going around Friday afternoon on Facebook. Waterloo PD received complaints of a possible scam involving the dispatch number of (319)-291-2515. The callers receive a phone message from the dispatch number, asking residents to call back a Detective...
kciiradio.com
Breaking News: Wellman Resident Involved in Fatal Traffic Accident
A Wellman resident driving a tractor-trailer struck a pedestrian at 9:00 pm on Tuesday on Interstate-80, mile marker 291 in Scott County. The tractor-trailer was heading westbound down I-80 when the driver of a vehicle stopped on the inside shoulder, walked into the path of the oncoming tractor-trailer, and was struck by the vehicle sustaining fatal injuries.
KCRG.com
Fatal semi crash in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol said a crash involving a semi killed one person in Scott County. It happened at 9:02 p.m. Tuesday in the westbound lane of I-80 at mile marker 291. The Iowa State Patrol said the semi was heading west on the interstate...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police arrest man on attempted murder charges
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 30th, Cedar Rapids Police were involved in a shooting that occurred in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE during a traffic stop. As a result of the investigation 23-year-old Brandon Nelson was arrested on the following charges:. 2 counts of Attempted Murder.
KBOE Radio
CEDAR RAPIDS MAN ARRESTED ON CHARGES FROM WAPELLO COUNTY RELATED TO INAPPROPRIATE TEXT MESSAGES
The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office announced that after an investigation lasting over a month, a 19 year-old Cedar Rapids man has been arrested on charges related to inappropriate text messages sent to a 12 year-old girl. The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office reports that in July, the Ottumwa Police Department...
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids Police issue Operation Quickfind for autistic child
Cedar Rapids Police have issued an Operation Quickfind for a 12-year-old autistic boy who was last seen earlier this week. According to a release, Justin Reed was last seen in the 5400 block of Kirkwood Boulevard Southwest at 11:40 am Tuesday. He was wearing a white tee, jeans, and multi-colored Jordan shoes. He’s 5’1” and weighs 116 pounds.
ourquadcities.com
Six teens arrested after school vandalized
Six teenagers were arrested and charged with felonies in connection with vandalism at an area school. The Muscatine Police Department and Muscatine Fire Department responded to Madison Elementary School for a fire alarm around 3:10 a.m. on August 5. But when officers arrived, they found the school had been entered and there was substantial damage inside the school.
