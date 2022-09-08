ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockhart, TX

fox7austin.com

2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 3

AUSTIN, Texas - The third week of Central Texas high school football had some highs and some lows. Some teams remain undefeated while some were handed their first loss of the 2022 season. Check out our rankings for Week 3 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
AUSTIN, TX
Texas State
Lockhart, TX
Texas Obituaries
Lockhart, TX
KWTX

Amber Alert for child abducted in San Antonio

San Antonio, Texas (KWTX) - An AMBER alert has been issued for an abducted baby out of San Antonio. Seylah Turner, 1, was last seen at 4 a.m. on the 6000 Block of Ray Ellison Blvd where she was taken by Jimmy Turner, 18. Seylah Turner is described as a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Jesus
St. Mary
Texas Observer

Texas’ Summer from Hell

A version of this story ran in the September / October 2022 issue. Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their...
AUSTIN, TX
ABC13 Houston

Iconic Tex-Mex restaurant famed for funny signs cooks up Texas expansion

El Arroyo - the iconic Tex-Mex restaurant in West Austin that's famous for the witty, sassy, ever-changing messages on its black-and-white outdoor marquee sign - is branching out. The restaurant plans to have five more restaurants in Texas open or under construction within the next three years. For now, El...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Matthew McConaughey's Message For Texas Goes Viral: Fans React

Despite a loss to No. 1 Alabama, Matthew McConaughey is pleased with what he saw from the Texas Longhorns on Saturday afternoon. "we played some great football today - a total TEAM effort and true Texas fight - the future of @TexasFootball looks bright - we are on our way - horns up and hearts high #hookem," said McConaughey.
AUSTIN, TX
tpr.org

When Queen Elizabeth II came to Texas, she met with 5 influential women in politics — but never LBJ

Queen Elizabeth II is greeted by then-Texas Gov. Ann Richards and former first lady, Lady Bird Johnson. It took Queen Elizabeth II nearly 40 years of her 70-year reign — the longest in British history — to make her first and only trip to Texas. Despite that, she had a lasting impression on the Lone Star State — one that Texans are reflecting on in light of the 96-year-old’s death.
TEXAS STATE
TexasHighways

Annual Mermaid Festival Makes A Splash in San Marcos

The refreshingly dark, cool interior of LaniKai Lounge & Tiki Room in San Marcos features paintings of beach scenes, a constellation of jewel-toned lights overhead, and a playlist featuring surf guitar music and retro standards, all conjuring dreams of tropical getaways. As I sip an icy combo of sparkling wine, white rum, and pink lemonade called Mermaid Lemonade, I note how the cocktail’s playful rhyming name not only fits perfectly with this new bar’s overall vibe but also adds to the mermaid culture that the city has embraced since the 1950s.
SAN MARCOS, TX

