Longs, SC

wpde.com

3 minors charged in Lake City burglaries, vandalism; 1 remains at large

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Lake City Police Department has identified three persons of interest in relation to ongoing investigations. Three minors have been identified as Georgetown County residents and are being charged in relation to recent Lake City burglaries and vandalism, according to the Lake City Police Department.
LAKE CITY, SC
wpde.com

Conway police searching for persons of interest following Armed Robbery

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Conway Police Dept. responded to the area of Technology Boulevard for reports of an armed robbery. Police are asking for help to identify the two persons of interest. Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to call the Conway Police Dept. at...
CONWAY, SC
City
Longs, SC
Longs, SC
Crime & Safety
wpde.com

Woman reported missing from home in Loris area resolved: HCPD

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police say the search for a woman reported missing in the Loris area has been resolved. Carrie Jackson, 63, was last seen Friday, Sept. 9 at her home on Stephanie Lane, according to the Horry County Police Dept. Jackson is approximately 5’3”...
LORIS, SC
wpde.com

'I wanted to die:' Conway woman shares road to sobriety for National Recovery Month

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — This month is National Recovery Month and the Myrtle Beach Police Dept. is providing resources to help people on their road to recovery. Kori Criddle will celebrate seven years of sobriety on Oct. 11, but the journey to get there was far from easy. She said it’s still a struggle sometimes, but she uses the strength gained from her own battle to help empower others.
CONWAY, SC
#Henry Martin#Prison#Alvarez#Violent Crime
wpde.com

Crews respond to home fire in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — At 5:32 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported residential structure fire on the 2000 block of Jefferson Circle in Little River. The fire is under control with no reported injuries. This fire will be under investigation.
LITTLE RIVER, SC

