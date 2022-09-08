Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
Horry Co. students born 10 years after 9/11 hear NYPD officer's experience of the attacks
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Students who were born around the 10th anniversary of the September 11th attacks were able to hear a first-hand account of the day, and former New York City Police Officer Felix Cruz said their undivided attention made him feel hopeful for the future generations.
wpde.com
3 minors charged in Lake City burglaries, vandalism; 1 remains at large
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Lake City Police Department has identified three persons of interest in relation to ongoing investigations. Three minors have been identified as Georgetown County residents and are being charged in relation to recent Lake City burglaries and vandalism, according to the Lake City Police Department.
wpde.com
Robeson Co. rehab center staff member tried selling drugs to people seeking help: Report
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A Lumberton man who recently received a second chance with assistance from a Robeson County drug rehabilitation program was arrested on drug charges Thursday. Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators said they received a complaint that individuals who were seeking treatment in a local rehabilitation...
wpde.com
Conway police searching for persons of interest following Armed Robbery
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Conway Police Dept. responded to the area of Technology Boulevard for reports of an armed robbery. Police are asking for help to identify the two persons of interest. Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to call the Conway Police Dept. at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpde.com
Woman reported missing from home in Loris area resolved: HCPD
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police say the search for a woman reported missing in the Loris area has been resolved. Carrie Jackson, 63, was last seen Friday, Sept. 9 at her home on Stephanie Lane, according to the Horry County Police Dept. Jackson is approximately 5’3”...
wpde.com
3 arrested in Surfside Beach vehicle break-ins; Police say check home surveillance footage
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Suspects are in custody after a string of vehicle break-ins Friday morning on the south end of town, according to police. In a statement released Friday, SSBPD Chief Kenneth Hofmann identified the three suspects as:. William Michael Jollie, 42, of Conway, has been charged...
wpde.com
4 dead following serious crash involving train and car in downtown Florence: Coroner
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Four people were killed Saturday night in a crash involving a train and car at the intersection of the railroad crossing of East NB Baroody and North Dargan Streets in Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Mitchell Carter II, 34, of Florence,...
wpde.com
'I wanted to die:' Conway woman shares road to sobriety for National Recovery Month
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — This month is National Recovery Month and the Myrtle Beach Police Dept. is providing resources to help people on their road to recovery. Kori Criddle will celebrate seven years of sobriety on Oct. 11, but the journey to get there was far from easy. She said it’s still a struggle sometimes, but she uses the strength gained from her own battle to help empower others.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpde.com
'Here to remember:' Multiple events held in Myrtle Beach in honor of 9/11
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On Sunday, multiple events were held in Myrtle Beach to honor and remember the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. Over 443 bikers participated in a memorial ride at Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson. All the money donated went to the...
wpde.com
Vehicle stuck in floodwater blocks Kings River Road in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A vehicle stuck in floodwater blocked traffic Saturday afternoon in Georgetown County. Georgetown County Emergency Management said Kings River Road near Tradition Club Drive was blocked around 11:50 a.m. Crews with Midway Fire Rescue responded to assist.
wpde.com
Crews respond to home fire in Little River
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — At 5:32 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported residential structure fire on the 2000 block of Jefferson Circle in Little River. The fire is under control with no reported injuries. This fire will be under investigation.
Comments / 0