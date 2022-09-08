Shaker Heights native Sean Kanan revisits ‘Karate Kid III’ role of Mike Barnes in new season of ‘Cobra Kai

Read full article on original website
Kristin Ohlson’s new book ‘Sweet in Tooth and Claw’ shares stories of cooperation in nature
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Kristin Ohlson opens her latest book, “Sweet in Tooth and Claw,” by recounting a personal experience at an art gallery in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood. At a journaling and reflection event, she and other attendees were asked about attention and inattention. They focused...
Staying cool through summer heat: ‘Rocking the RV Life’ podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - While much of Northeast Ohio has been baking this summer, Jeff and Patti Kinzbach have been keeping it cool. Travelling through parts of New England and Nova Scotia, the Kinzbachs recount some of their stops along the way including interesting spots in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. They then headed to Maine where they loaded their RV onto a high-speed ferry from Bar Harbor to Nova Scotia.
Explaining the secret $66 million Cuyahoga County stimulus deal: The Wake Up for Monday, Sept. 12, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We were flummoxed when Cuyahoga County Council announced it would divvy up $66 million in federal stimulus money to award to members’ handpicked projects. “Not a slush fund,” said council.
Patriot Day ceremonies in Berea, Brook Park honor lives lost during terrorist attacks
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Rain could not dampen the heartfelt sentiments expressed by those who gathered Sunday (9/11) in Berea and Brook Park to remember all the lives lost in the New York City, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pa., terrorist attacks 21 years ago. Whether it was the bagpiper...
Playhouse Square free dance showcase Sept. 16
Playhouse Square will host a dance showcase at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 at Connor Palace at 1615 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland. Northeast Ohio’s dancers, along with special guest Riverdance, will perform. Tickets are free, but required to attend. For tickets, call 216-241-6000.
Mary Sullivan rescinds acceptance of Solon Chamber of Commerce CEO job
SOLON, Ohio – Mary Sullivan, who was named the next president and CEO of the Solon Chamber of Commerce in August, has rescinded her acceptance of that position. Tom Jackson, president of the chamber’s board of directors, provided that information in an email to chamber members and friends Friday (Sept. 9).
Iconic Cleveland baseball drummer John Adams gives update
'I can’t quit. That’s when you lose is when you quit. I have too much to do and too much to look forward to.'
3News' Jason Mikell visits Luca's Barkery: New In Town
CLEVELAND — When you think of a dog store, whether it's a place to find wet food, dog food, healthy foods, freshly-baked treats in-house, or even accessories, you rarely think of one that is planted in the heart of a metropolitan city with locally-sourced food items. SUBSCRIBE: Get the...
Living the “Sweet” Life in Aurora
As natives of Aurora, Megan and Hobie Sweet chose to stay where they have decades of roots to raise their young family. In the community, they feel comfortable and at home, they know everybody by name and with extended family close by, they have built a foundation for years to come.
Should the historic Sidaway Bridge linking two Cleveland neighborhoods be rescued? Editorial Board Roundtable
In 1909, under leadership of the legendary Tom L. Johnson, Cleveland built a massive 675-feet-long pedestrian trestle bridge to better connect two neighborhoods of immigrant factory workers so they could access more jobs. Two decades later, with the bridge obstructing train traffic below, it was rebuilt as the city’s first -- and still only -- suspension bridge. Pedestrian traffic resumed until the 1966 Hough riots, when the bridge, then connecting a white neighborhood to a Black one, became a target; someone pulled apart the planking, and the bridge was partly burned.
The hoot and holler reflect a friendly basketball game: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
A resident called police at 8:24 a.m. Sept. 5 about people who were “hoopin’ and holler’n” at the Village Green. Police said the incident checked out OK. It was a group of guys playing basketball on the court. Hazard: Bagley Road. Police received a call at...
Cuyahoga County Council avoided sunshine for months to offer their slush funds to a favored few: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County officials forged a secret agreement on how to spend $66 million in stimulus funding, and without a public hearing or vote lined up their choices for projects. We’re talking about the 45,000 pages of emails we pored through on Today in Ohio. Listen online...
‘Feels like home’: Popular Rocky River restaurant closing after 75 years
In a sad sign of the times, Rustic Restaurant in Rocky River will soon be closing after 75 years in business.
Spiced and Diced: Hispanic Cuisine in The Land
Turning up the heat in Cleveland is simple—just take a gourmet-cation to a spirited haunt specializing in south-of-the-border fare. Follow your nose to Fulton Road, where the Caribe Bake Shop begins doling out Puerto Rican delicacies, both sweet and savory, daily from 7 a.m. Come for the award-winning Cubanos, stay for the fried bananas and tres leches.
Roots of Prince William can be traced back to Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It seems like every story can be traced back to Ohio, even the Royal Family. There are all kinds of title changes coming after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, including King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla. William and Kate are still the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge but Cornwall will be added to their titles now as well.
Cleveland’s Habitat for Humanity hoping to kick start lives
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Habitat for Humanity CEO John Habat told 19 News there will be two multi home developments on Cleveland’s east and west sides. This along with five homes in the Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood and eight new homes in Buckeye Woodhill. “There’s been a lot of issues with...
Body found on Lakewood coastline on Saturday night
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- A body washed up on the Lake Erie coastline in Lakewood on Saturday evening, police said. Lakewood authorities responded after the first call came in around 5:41 p.m., according to a police spokesperson. The Lakewood police department is currently investigating the matter. But the spokesperson told cleveland.com...
Best breakfast restaurants in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
CLEVELAND, Ohio – We’ve all heard the mantra that “breakfast is the most important meal of the day.” As the name suggests, it is the meal that “breaks” the overnight fasting period and replenishes your body’s glucose levels to boost your energy levels and increase your alertness.
Grandparents get in free at CLE zoo
Grandparents can get into the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo free this Sunday. On Grandparents Day, grandparents can bring their grandchild to the zoo between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, and get free admission courtesy of MetroHealth.
