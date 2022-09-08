A 20-year-old Allegany County man is facing DWI, vehicular manslaughter in the 2nd degree, and two counts of vehicular assault in the 2nd degree after an investigation into a fatal crash in the Cattaraugus County Town of Portville last Saturday. Cattaraugus County Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb has announced the arrest of Skyler Hess of Little Genesee. Hess was driving a pickup truck that hit a legally parked Jeep on the side of Route 417. The impact of the collision propelled the Jeep across a lawn, striking a 19-year-old male, fatally injuring him. The truck continued on to hit a parked sedan before also veering across the yard and striking a tree. Two females, an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old, were injured in the crash. The 18-year-old remains in critical condition at ECMC in Buffalo. The investigation conducted by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office led to the arrest of Hess, who was taken into custody and arraigned in Portville Town Court. Hess was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash or $100,000 property bond. The Sheriff's Offices says Hess posted bond and was released under supervision on Tuesday and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date and time. The Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Bureau continues the investigation, with additional charges pending.

PORTVILLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO