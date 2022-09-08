Read full article on original website
Related
chautauquatoday.com
Altercation Leads to Arrest of Kennedy Man
A Kennedy man was arrested after he allegedly engaged in a physical conflict with someone on Saturday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to an undisclosed address in Kennedy for an altercation at about 12:45 PM and took 30-year-old Johnathan Sipes into custody. Sipes was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child, and he was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
wellsvillesun.com
BREAKING: Little Genesee man charged with vehicular manslaughter and DWI after fatal Portville crash
(Photo of Skylar Hess from his Facebook page) Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s deputies charged Skyler J. Hess, 20, of Little Genesee with second-degree felony manslaughter, driving while intoxicated and two counts of felony second-degree vehicular assault after an accident that killed one teen and injured two others on Saturday at 1 a.m.
1 dead, 3 injured in single-car crash in Cattaraugus County
FREEDOM, N.Y. — One person died and three people were injured in a single-vehicle crash that happened Saturday night in the Town of Freedom. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and three passengers were taken to Erie County Medical Center with various injuries, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office.
Man charged with two felonies, DUI after fatal crash
PORTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 20-year-old man has been charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor for causing a fatal accident. Skylar J. Hess has been charged with driving while intoxicated, vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, and two counts of vehicular assault in the second degree. In the early hours of Sept. 3, Cattaraugus […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chautauquatoday.com
Collins woman charged with felony burglary
A Collins woman is facing felony burglary and petit larceny charges after an investigation into the burglary of an apartment. The Erie County Sheriff's Office reports the arrest of 51-year-old Christine Cooper after an investigation into the break-in on Boston State Road last Saturday. Sheriff's deputies who responded to the call observed dirty footprints in a room, an open window and a screen out of place. The case was turned over to detectives, who later determined that the items taken from the apartment were in Cooper's residence. Cooper was transported to the Erie County Holding Center and was later released without bail following her arraignment.
One killed, three injured in Cattaraugus County crash
FREEDOM, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was killed and three were injured following a crash on Saturday night in Cattaraugus County, police said. Just after 6:10 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a one-car crash on Pigeon Road in Freedom. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the three passengers were transported to ECMC […]
Ex-girlfriend hit with felony charge in Boston burglary
Investigators determined Christine Cooper of Collins, the ex-girlfriend of the victim, took items from the Boston apartment, the Erie County Sheriff's Office said.
wesb.com
Olean Police Searching for JCC Taser Suspect
The Olean Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect for the Taser incident at JCC Friday. The Campus has been searched by Police assisted by the Cattaraugus County sheriffs dept. and New York State Police . If anyone recognizes the male in this photo, please...
IN THIS ARTICLE
chautauquatoday.com
20-year-old man charged in fatal crash in Portville
A 20-year-old Allegany County man is facing DWI, vehicular manslaughter in the 2nd degree, and two counts of vehicular assault in the 2nd degree after an investigation into a fatal crash in the Cattaraugus County Town of Portville last Saturday. Cattaraugus County Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb has announced the arrest of Skyler Hess of Little Genesee. Hess was driving a pickup truck that hit a legally parked Jeep on the side of Route 417. The impact of the collision propelled the Jeep across a lawn, striking a 19-year-old male, fatally injuring him. The truck continued on to hit a parked sedan before also veering across the yard and striking a tree. Two females, an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old, were injured in the crash. The 18-year-old remains in critical condition at ECMC in Buffalo. The investigation conducted by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office led to the arrest of Hess, who was taken into custody and arraigned in Portville Town Court. Hess was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash or $100,000 property bond. The Sheriff's Offices says Hess posted bond and was released under supervision on Tuesday and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date and time. The Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Bureau continues the investigation, with additional charges pending.
Steuben County Jail inmate arrested for assault
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — An inmate at the Steuben County Jail has been arrested after he assaulted another inmate, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Brent Crandall, 33, of Painted Post N.Y., was arrested on September 7, 2022, after an investigation by deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office into an assault in the […]
One dead, three injured in crash on Pigeon Hill in the Town of Freedom
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash that happened Saturday evening.
wesb.com
Olean Man Arrested on Cuba Warrant
An Olean man was arrested on a warrant on Wednesday. Olean Police arrested 22-year-old Gage P. Geise on a warrant issued out of Cuba Town Court relating to charges of forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child. Geise was turned over to the Cuba Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wellsville Woman Charged for Larceny, Failure to Appear, Harassment, Criminal, Mischief
WELLSVILLE, NY – Wellsville Police arrested Rachel M. Sebree, age 34 of Wellsville, charging her...
2 people die in car crash in Cattaraugus County on Friday night
YORKSHIRE, N.Y. — Two people died in a single-car crash Friday night in Cattaraugus County. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday and involved a 2008 Pontiac G5 that was traveling north on State Route 16 in the Town of Yorkshire, according to New York State Police. The car's...
Wellsville Woman Charged for Harassment
WELLSVILLE, NY – Wellsville police officers have arrested Jessica L. Morrison, age 31 of Scio,...
WGRZ TV
All Clear At JCC Cattaraugus County
This is a live camera at the campus entrance in Olean. Olean Police were there after reports of a person with a weapon...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Incident of Harassment
Area state police responded to the following calls:. Marienville-based State Police received a report of a domestic in progress at a residence along State Route 66, in Jenks Township, Forest County, around 10:29 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Police say a known 37-year-old Marienville woman struck and shoved the uncle...
wnynewsnow.com
Driver Sought Following Hit-And-Run Crash In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A search is underway in the Jamestown area for a driver accused of leaving the scene of a vehicle crash on the city’s northside this week. The hit and run happened on Monday night around 7:15 p.m. on North Main Street just past the intersection with Fluvanna Avenue.
yourdailylocal.com
Sept. 7, 2022 Police Blotter
Jeremy Atwood, 38, Warren was cited for Criminal Mischief on 08/25/2022 following an investigation into damage to a building belonging to a local business. William Wilcox, 30, Warren was charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking & Receiving Stolen Property on 08/01/2022 following an investigation of a theft from his employer. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown woman charged with DWAI in Town of Dunkirk
A Jamestown woman has been charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs after a report of a female slumped over the wheel of her vehicle at a business on Vineyard Drive in the Town of Dunkirk on Monday. State Police say troopers located 46-year-old Teresa Suppa in the parking lot at about 9:45 AM and placed her under arrest after she failed several standard field sobriety tests. A Chautauqua County drug recognition expert determined that Suppa was allegedly impaired by drugs. A blood sample was secured at Brooks Memorial Hospital before Suppa was transported back to SP Fredonia for processing. She was released with traffic tickets and scheduled to appear in Dunkirk Town Court later this month.
Comments / 0