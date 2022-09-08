Read full article on original website
Podesta-led White House team tagged to execute climate law
Creation of the new office represents the Biden administration's efforts to pivot from passing historic climate legislation to implementing its provisions.
Biden administration presses unions, railroads to avoid shutdown
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration urged railroads and unions to reach a deal to avoid a railroad work stoppage, saying on Monday it would pose "an unacceptable outcome" to the U.S. economy that could cost $2 billion a day.
