“Most definitely” – Deontay Wilder affirms to fight his arch nemesis Tyson Fury if a deal regarding a fourth fight comes up

Khamzat releases unfunny statement following UFC 279 weigh-in disaster, blames bloated bromance with Darren Till
Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for his UFC 279 headliner against Nate Diaz, scheduled for ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) this Sat. night (Sept. 10, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The promotion is currently negotiating with Diaz to keep the bout intact; however, nothing is official at this time and fight remains in jeopardy.
Dana White reveals doctors advised Khamzat Chimaev to stop cutting weight at UFC 279: “He started locking up”
Dana White has revealed why UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev missed weight at UFC 279. Earlier today, ‘Borz’ was expected to face Nate Diaz in his first pay-per-view headliner. The card was set to be the main event of UFC 279, set for this Saturday in Las Vegas. However, that fight is no longer going to happen.
Conor McGregor congratulates Nate Diaz on making it to the end of his contractual obligations, slams Khamzat Chimaev for missing weight at UFC 279
Conor McGregor congratulated Nate Diaz on making it to the end of his contractual obligations, this while slamming Khamzat Chimaev for missing weight at UFC 279. It was supposed to be Diaz (21-13 MMA) vs Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in the headliner of tonight’s pay-per-view event in Las Vegas. However, ‘Borz’ missed the promotions welterweight limit by a whopping 7.5lbs and the fight was ultimately scratched as Team Diaz would not entertain a catchweight contest.
Dana White Gets Brutally Honest About Jake Paul Vs. Anderson Silva
In just over a month from now, Jake Paul will be fighting against Anderson Silva in what should be a very interesting boxing match. There is a huge age gap between these two guys, although Silva still has the youthful exuberance to take down someone like Jake. At this point, there is no telling who is going to win the match, however, you can guess that most MMA fans will be rooting for the likes of Anderson Silva.
The UFC finally released the UFC 279 backstage brawl footage and it’s madness (Video)
We finally have some footage of the backstage altercation that led to the cancelation of the UFC 279 pre-fight press conference, featuring Khamzat Chimaev, Kevin Holland and Nate Diaz. Just a few hours ago before a completely shaken-up UFC 279 card kicks off in Las Vegas, the UFC has given...
Pros react after Nate Diaz taps out Tony Ferguson at UFC 279
Tonight’s UFC 279 event was headlined by a welterweight matchup between fan favorites Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson. Diaz (21-13 MMA) was originally slated to face Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in tonight’s event headliner. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed the welterweight limit of 171lbs, the promotion decided to switch things up and have ‘The Stockton Slugger’ take on ‘El Cucuy’ instead.
Conor McGregor’s coach and fighter Johnny Walker booted out of T-Mobile Arena after UFC 279 win
Conor McGregor’s coach and fighter Johnny Walker were booted out of the T-Mobile Arena by the UFC last night. Walker, coached by John Kavanagh, who also trains former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor, opened last night’s UFC 279 card with a rear-naked choke submission victory over Ion Cuțelaba.
Chris Jericho Names His Mount Rushmore Of Professional Wrestling
Mount Rushmores, which are groups of four, are talked about a lot when it comes to wrestling. That could be who someone believes are the four best in-ring wrestlers, the four best promos, the four best tag teams, etc. Former WWE and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho named who he would put in his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestlers overall.
