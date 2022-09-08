This incredible van is a great option for anyone looking to take on some road trips. The Volkswagen Bus has been a cultural icon in Germany as well as the United States for decades, mainly due to its incredible utility and ability to fit many passengers. In the ‘60s these vehicles were the epitome of freedom as hippies everywhere could now live by their own terms. Decades later, we still think of these priceless artifacts of history as legends of their time with many enthusiasts wondering if they should pick one up for themselves. After all, they certainly haven't lost what made them cool in the first place.

CLAYTON, IN ・ 14 MINUTES AGO