ACS Composite Launches C8 Corvette Engine Appearance Pack
Quebec-based company ACS Composite has countless aftermarket parts for General Motors vehicles on offer. The company, which is an OEM composite parts supplier that has previously worked with GM directly, recently debuted a new engine appearance package for the C8 Corvette Stingray, giving owners of the mid-engine sports car an alternative to the available OEM appearance packages.
2023 Corvette Edge Red Brake Calipers No Longer Available
While many other GM vehicles have faced various equipment shortages/constraints due to supply chain snags, the C8 Corvette has mostly been shielded from the backlogs and delays that are currently plaguing the automotive industry. That’s now changed, however, as the 2023 Corvette Stingray and 2023 Corvette Z06 are no longer available to order with the optional Edge Red painted brake calipers (RPO code H6N) due to a supplier constraint.
Chevy Suburban Lease Available Nationwide In September 2022
In September 2022, a Chevy Suburban lease is available nationwide for $719 per month for 39 months on the 2022 Chevy Suburban 4WD LT for current lessees of a 2017 model year or newer vehicle. No other incentives are available this month. Chevy Suburban Incentives. Chevy Suburban lease offers in...
BrightDrop Considering Self-Driving Delivery Vans
GM may integrate the self-driving vehicle technology it has developed with its Cruise subsidiary into future electric delivery vehicles from its fledgling BrightDrop brand. Appearing on a recent webcast hosted by investment advisory firm Evercore, BrightDrop CEO Travis Katz said “autonomy is going to play a huge role in commercial delivery,” in the future and that his company will leverage Cruise-developed tech to help its customers save money.
Declasse Vigero ZX Arrives In Grand Theft Auto As Chevy Camaro Clone
The Grand Theft Auto game series is well known for its strange-looking, unlicensed imitations of real-world vehicles. Some well-known examples include the Bravado Banshee, a lookalike Dodge Viper, as well as the Corvette-inspired Invetero Coquette. Now, Rockstar Games has added yet another knock-off nameplate to the hugely popular GTA franchise: the Chevy Camaro ZL1-inspired Declasse Vigero ZX.
GM Stock Value Rises 7 Percent During Week Of September 5 – September 9, 2022
The value of GM stock was up during the week of September 5th to September 9th, 2022, compared to the stock’s closing value the week prior. Shares closed the week at $41.29 per share, representing an increase of $2.82 per share, or 7.33 percent compared to the previous week’s closing value of $38.47. Note that markets were closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.
Here’s When 2023 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Production Will Start
GM unveiled the 2023 Chevy Colorado late this past July, introducing an all-new third generation complete with new exterior styling, a totally overhauled interior space, and a new powertrain to boot. Now, GM Authority has learned when production of the 2023 Chevy Colorado ZR2 is set to begin. According to...
2023 Chevy Trailblazer Gets Simplified List Of Interior Colors
The 2023 Chevy Trailblazer introduces the third model year for the latest third-generation crossover, debuting a handful of changes and updates compared to the 2022 Chevy Trailblazer. Notably, these updates include a simplified list of interior colors. GM Authority has noticed that each 2023 Chevy Trailblazer trim level is now...
GM Reducing GMC Hummer EV Ownership Requirement From 12 To 6 Months
Demand for the GMC Hummer EV is running high, and as such, GM is aiming to prevent new owners from quickly reselling their vehicle for a quick profit by limiting warranty transfers until after a set ownership period. Now, GM Authority has learned that GM will reduce this ownership period from 12 months to 6 months.
Fully Electric Jeep Recon, Wagoneer S And Avenger To Rival GM Ultium EVs
Stellantis released more information on its future electrification strategy this week, announcing plans to release the battery-electric Jeep Recon and Wagoneer S in North America and select global markets, as well as the Jeep Avenger for Europe and other small vehicle markets. Headlining this series of announcements is the 2023...
Here’s The Top Speed Of The 2023 Corvette Z06
While the 2023 Corvette Z06 produces quite a bit more power than the C8 Corvette Stingray thanks to its new flat plane crank DOHC V8 engine, it isn’t much faster than the entry-level Vette on which it’s based from a top speed standpoint. According to a recent report...
GMC Yukon Continues To Outsell Ford Expedition During Q2 2022
GMC Yukon Sales – Q2 2022 – United States. Cumulative deliveries of the GMC Yukon family in the United States decreased 28 percent to 17,070 units in Q2 2022, comprised of:. 10,210 units of the regular-length Yukon, a decrease of 29 percent compared to 14,360 units sold in...
Here Are The 2023 Chevy Tahoe Towing Capacities
The 2023 Chevy Tahoe arrives as the third model year for the current fifth-generation full-size SUV, introducing several important updates and changes compared to the previous 2022 model year. Now, GM Authority is breaking down the 2023 Chevy Tahoe towing capacities. From the off, we should briefly cover the different...
GM Confirmed Chevy Equinox EV Production In Mexico
General Motors chose September 9th – World Electric Car Day – to officially present the all-new 2024 Chevy Equinox EV in New York City, confirming that production of Chevrolet‘s next zero-emission crossover will take place in Mexico. The automaker has announced that the all-new 2024 Chevy Equinox...
We Answer Your 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Questions: Video (Part 1)
The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq is an extremely important model for Cadillac, offered as the first all-electric production vehicle to bear the Caddy crest. Naturally, a vehicle like that is bound to draw all kinds of questions, and now, GM Authority is here to answer your most pressing queries. In case...
2023 Cadillac CT4, CT4-V Units Were Built Without Ventilated Seat Blower Motors
The 2023 Cadillac CT4 hits the scene as the fourth model year for the luxury four-door, debuting a handful of updates and changes compared to the 2022 Cadillac CT4. Now, GM Authority has learned that units of the 2023 Cadillac CT4 and Cadillac CT4-V have been built without ventilated seat blower motors.
2022 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Dusk And Midnight Packages No Longer Available
The 2022 Chevy Colorado is the eighth and final model year for the second-generation pickup, introducing only a few small updates and changes compared to the 2021 model-year vehicle. Now, GM Authority has learned that the Dusk and Midnight Packages for the 2022 Chevy Colorado ZR2 are no longer available to order.
Cadillac Celestiq Show Car Debuted In The Middle East
Cadillac recently debuted the Cadillac Celestiq Show Car in the Middle East, priming the arrival of the production vehicle in the region for the 2024 calendar year. Cadillac aims to launch six new electric vehicles in the Middle East market by the 2025 calendar year. The new EV push is part of the luxury marque’s Vision 2030 plan, which will see Cadillac go fully electric across its lineup by 2030. Vision 2030 also stipulates that 30 percent of transportation in the city of Riyadh will utilize all-electric power by the end of the decade.
