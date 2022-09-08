Read full article on original website
Galveston County man threatens judges, calls in multiple bomb threats, officials say
The 30-year-old suspect made phone calls saying that there was a bomb inside the Chambers County courthouse. It was evacuated immediately.
State gives Harris County Jail 30 days to fix overcrowding problems
The largest facility of its type in the state has hit its highest population in over a decade.
No more waiting! Harris Co. Jail ordered to book inmates in faster
The Harris County Jail is in trouble for taking too long to get inmates in to the jail. It's a problem 13 Investigates exposed just 10 days ago.
iheart.com
Teen Defends Family With Shotgun Killing 2 Intruders Breaking Into Home
A Texas teenager armed with a shotgun fought off three men who tried to break into his family's home on Friday (September 9) night. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that three armed men wearing masks tried to force their way into the house. An adult female, two 17-year-old males, and a 12-year-old boy were home at the time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The unsolved murders that led to the creation of Texas EquuSearch
A father mourning the loss of his daughter who had been one of the victims of The Killing Fields Case vowed to help families with missing loved ones through the creation of Texas EquuSearch, a Texas-based non-profit that searches for missing people.
Click2Houston.com
2 men charged in death of Pct. 3 deputy were both out on bond for previous murder charges, sheriff says
ATASCOCITA, Texas – Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Pct. 3 Deputy Omar Ursin, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced Friday. Ahsim Taylor Jr., 20, and Jayland Womack, 20, have both been charged with murder. On Sunday, Aug. 29, 37-year-old Deputy Ursin was fatally shot...
mocomotive.com
Harris County deputy accidently shoots himself in Magnolia home, deputies say
MAGNOLIA, Texas (CW39) — A Harris County deputy has been hospitalized with a gunshot wound at his home in Montgomery County on Thursday night. Montgomery County deputies got the call at 7:15 p.m. and say the off-duty deputy with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office was working on his gun at his parent’s home in the Clear Creek Forest subdivision in Magnolia when the gun discharged.
KTRE
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested Texas singer, songwriter, and reality TV contestant James McCoy Taylor early Saturday morning in the Northgate district and was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Taylor, 36, of...
bluebonnetnews.com
Constable’s Office releases names, charges for persons arrested in sting Thursday in Dayton
The Liberty County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office has concluded an investigation regarding the alleged trafficking of marijuana and firearms from a residence located at 5670 County Road 602 in Dayton by executing a search warrant for the premises, issued by Liberty County 253rd District Judge Chap Cain. The Precinct...
Teen armed with shotgun kills 2 suspects during attempted home invasion near Houston
CHANNELVIEW, Texas — A 17-year-old boy armed with a shotgun killed two people during an attempted home invasion in suburban Houston on Friday night, authorities said. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred in the Channelview area east of Houston at about 10:40 p.m. CDT, KHOU-TV reported.
Suspects in off-duty deputy's death out on bonds for unrelated murder charges
13 Investigates dug into the alarmingly low bond amounts given to two men accused of killing an off-duty constable's deputy.
L'Observateur
Former Louisiana Woman Indicted for Preparing Over 110 Fraudulent PPP Loans Totaling Over $1.1 Million Dollars
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today the indictment of SHARNAE EVERY (“EVERY”), age 27, of Houston, Texas, who was charged with one (1) count of Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1349 and two (2) counts of Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1341.
fox26houston.com
Flames seen outside Fuddruckers in northwest Harris County: photos
HOUSTON - Firefighters were called to Fuddruckers in northwest Harris County after flames were seen outside the restaurant. It's unclear what caused the fire, but the fire department was called a little before 2:30 a.m. at the Fuddruckers in the 7500 block of W FM 1960. Heavy flames were seen...
Community concerned over pile of belongings left in dead neighbor's yard
Action 13 explains how a woman's passing created a nuisance-level pile outside of her Kingwood home, and how neighbors acted to get it cleared.
WFAA
Texas teen girl found dead on side of rural road identified
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Deputies have identified the 16-year-old girl found shot to death on the side of the road in Liberty County Sunday. The Liberty County Sheriff's Office identified her as Emily Rodriguez-Avila. Investigators said an autopsy was completed Tuesday but they'll are still waiting for complete results...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Crime Stoppers of Houston Fugitive Friday - 9/09/22
HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
Man found shot to death in Westchase apartment while visiting friends, Houston police say
Investigators said the victim did not live at the apartment complex and was visiting his friends.
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States
It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
Video captures 4 armed suspects park next to Channelview home seconds before attempted forced entry
Surveillance footage obtained only by Eyewitness News shows four suspects arrive to the scene and park next door before two are seen running back outside two minutes later.
Family looking for answers after Houston woman killed in Virginia crash
HOUSTON — A family is looking for answers after a Houston woman was killed when officials say the RV she was riding in crashed into a tractor-trailer in Virginia. The crash happened on Thursday, September 8. Officials say two people died in the accident and at least seven others were injured.
