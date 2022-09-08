ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
informnny.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Penn Yan

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York Lottery announced on Sunday that two third prize lottery tickets for the Sept. 10 Powerball drawing were purchased in New York State. Both tickets are worth $50,000 with one being purchased in Penn Yan and the other in Queens. The prize-winning...
PENN YAN, NY
informnny.com

In Indiana, a shifting abortion landscape without clinics

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — About nine years ago, Sarah Knowlton sought an abortion at a now-closed clinic in northern Indiana, where she encountered anti-abortion protestors as she approached the entrance. Knowlton reflected on how that experience drove her in 2019 to Whole Woman’s Health, another abortion clinic in South Bend,...
INDIANA STATE
informnny.com

Michigan board approves ballot measure on voting access

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan election board on Friday voted to put a question on the November ballot about whether the state should expand opportunities to vote, including through absentee and early voting, after the state Supreme Court ordered it to do so. The court sided Thursday with...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Government
informnny.com

Empire State Weekly: Schools face teacher shortage as classes start

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week on Empire State Weekly, a new school year has brought a list of new challenges for students, teachers, and administrators. A nationwide teacher shortage has impacted New York State districts in addition to the ongoing decrease in COVID-19-related health and safety protocols. David...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy