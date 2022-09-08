Read full article on original website
informnny.com
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Penn Yan
PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York Lottery announced on Sunday that two third prize lottery tickets for the Sept. 10 Powerball drawing were purchased in New York State. Both tickets are worth $50,000 with one being purchased in Penn Yan and the other in Queens. The prize-winning...
informnny.com
In Indiana, a shifting abortion landscape without clinics
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — About nine years ago, Sarah Knowlton sought an abortion at a now-closed clinic in northern Indiana, where she encountered anti-abortion protestors as she approached the entrance. Knowlton reflected on how that experience drove her in 2019 to Whole Woman’s Health, another abortion clinic in South Bend,...
informnny.com
Virginia man didn’t realize he won $1 million, had to be told by lottery staffers
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A lottery winner from Virginia recently tried to claim a $600 prize on a scratch-off game, only to find out that he had actually won much, much more. Jose Velasquez, of Annandale, went to the Virginia Lottery’s customer service center in Woodbridge with...
informnny.com
Michigan board approves ballot measure on voting access
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan election board on Friday voted to put a question on the November ballot about whether the state should expand opportunities to vote, including through absentee and early voting, after the state Supreme Court ordered it to do so. The court sided Thursday with...
informnny.com
Empire State Weekly: Schools face teacher shortage as classes start
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week on Empire State Weekly, a new school year has brought a list of new challenges for students, teachers, and administrators. A nationwide teacher shortage has impacted New York State districts in addition to the ongoing decrease in COVID-19-related health and safety protocols. David...
