KENNEWICK – Sunday, September 11 marks the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks at the Twin Towers in Manhattan, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The City of Kennewick is one of the few communities in the entire U.S. that received a piece of steel from the World Trade Center in the wake of the attacks. That steel is now a memorial that represents the lives of the thousands of people who lost their lives, sacrificed their lives for others and who live with the immense loss of a loved one. It also represents an opportunity for those to learn about what happened that day and how it changed and shaped the United States and how it is today.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO