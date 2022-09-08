Read full article on original website
northeastoregonnow.com
Popular Bluegrass Band to Perform at Pendleton Center for the Arts
One of the most beloved traditions of Round-Up week is back at the Pendleton Center for the Arts after a two-year hiatus. The EOCenes (formerly Cabbage Hill), which features some of the finest bluegrass musicians in the northwest, will take the stage Thursday, Sept. 15. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and show begins at 7 p.m.
Corn, sausages and pretzels — ever popular Sausage Fest back to serving up family fun
“Named one of the best community events, this is also the third-largest gathering in the Tri-Cities.”
Dress-Up Parade heralds 2022 Pendleton Round-Up week
PENDLETON — Pendleton Round-Up festivities with began with a bang Saturday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m., to start the procession of the annual Dress-Up Parade. A roar and the stampede of running costumed children led the pageant, one of the mainstays of the Main Street Cowboys, and the signal the Round-Up is here.
northeastoregonnow.com
Food Drive to Benefit Agape House
Alto Ingredients, Inc. and Alto Columbia, LLC of Boardman are holding their seventh annual Community Food Drive now through Sept. 30. Non-perishable food items can be brought to the SAGE Center at 101 Olson Road, and admission for a museum tour is free. Pick-up is also available by calling 541-481-2716.
nbcrightnow.com
Block party celebrates three new wineries at Vintners Village
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Port of Benton is hosting a block party to welcome three new wineries into Vintners Village on Thursday, September 15 from 3 to 5 p.m. Corks and Taps, Sister to Sister on the Ave and Wautoma Springs Winery are joining the village. The block party...
northeastoregonnow.com
Dolores Ritchey Passes Away at 91
Dolores Marie Ritchey of Hermiston died on Sept. 9, 2022 in Hermiston at the age of 91. She was born on Aug. 28, 1931 in Bismarck, N.D. A family burial will be held at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland. Please share memories of Dolores with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Burns Mortuary...
Students protest against dress code at Hermiston High School
HERMISTON — Hermiston High School staff stopped 62 students for dress code violations on Aug. 29, the first day of classes. Hermiston High seniors Adriana Gutierrez and Piper Snyder have started an online petition to change the code. “Filled with excitement and joy, students walked into the building, a...
Benton City Daze – “Small Town Big Experience!”
Summer is winding down and pumpkin spice has weaseled its way into coffee shops and every advertisement on social media, but I am here to tell you, SUMMER IS NOT OVER! Not yet at least, not until I experience Benton City Daze!. Benton City Daze is a weekend full of...
Middle Eastern bakery opens in Tri-Cities + A celebration for new food truck plaza
The new food truck plaza celebrates its grand opening this weekend, starting Friday.
Pendleton man combats wildfire with neighbor’s tractor
PENDLETON — Jeff Hemphill, director of the Happy Canyon Night Show, was at the Happy Canyon grounds preparing for upcoming festivities when his brother, Pilot Rock Fire Chief Brian Hemphill called with news.
Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 9, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Sister of Providence honored for 60 years of service across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. – Not many people get a parade as they head into retirement. But then again, not many people have lovingly served a mission for 60 years like Sister Rosalie Locati. Sister Rosalie is a beloved figure in her hometown of Walla Walla, in Pullman and in Spokane, where has served as the mission director at Providence Sacred Heart...
northeastoregonnow.com
Good Shepherd Hosting Active Shooter Preparedness Drill
Good Shepherd Health Care System (GSHCS) will take part in a full-scale active shooter preparedness drill on campus on Thursday, Sept. 22. The simulation drill, which will begin at approximately 7 p.m., will train GSHCS staff to prepare for their roles, responsibilities, and facilitate interaction with outside agencies and community partners should a shooting scenario happen on campus.
76-year-old frozen treat vendor calls it quits after gunpoint robbery in Tri-Cities park
More than $8,000 has been raised to help him retire.
elkhornmediagroup.com
ODFW approves lethal removal of Horseshoe Pack wolves
SALEM – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has authorized a limited-duration kill permit against the Horseshoe Wolf Pack in Umatilla County. The agency said that all non-lethal measures have failed to stop depredations. The livestock producer or their agents can take up to two wolves between now and Oct. 7.
yaktrinews.com
Efforts underway to remove Bateman Island causeway in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — “It was just, I want to get out there and here it is,” Joe Blodget said while standing near the entrance of Bateman Island. Somehow, and by somebody, the 500 foot causeway was built onto Bateman Island, on the Yakima River, between 1939 and 1940/
Herald readers weigh in on Tri-Cities leadership, the meaning of ‘WOKE’ and homelessness
Tri-City Herald Letters to the Editor 09/08/2022
Changing of the Guard to take place at Kennewick Sept. 11 memorial
KENNEWICK – Sunday, September 11 marks the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks at the Twin Towers in Manhattan, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The City of Kennewick is one of the few communities in the entire U.S. that received a piece of steel from the World Trade Center in the wake of the attacks. That steel is now a memorial that represents the lives of the thousands of people who lost their lives, sacrificed their lives for others and who live with the immense loss of a loved one. It also represents an opportunity for those to learn about what happened that day and how it changed and shaped the United States and how it is today.
northeastoregonnow.com
$50,000 Grant to Help Pay to Fix Leak at Pendleton Family Aquatic Center
The city of Pendleton is moving forward with a project to fix a leak at the Pendleton Family Aquatic Center. During the 2021 pool season, the pool began losing water. Multiple tests were performed, and the leak was traced to the piping under the leisure pool that supplies water to the jets on the pool floor. Locating and fixing this leak will require cutting the pool floor to expose the water lines, testing and repairing the line, installing new reinforced materials, and pouring new concrete to patch the pool floor.
Advocates calling for removal of Bateman Island causeway to restore salmon populations
