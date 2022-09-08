If you’ve recently texted your mom to ask her about which vaccines you got as a kid, well, you’re definitely not the only one. We’ve all heard our share of vaccine news lately, the most recent being tied to a case of polio in an unvaccinated person in Rockland County, New York. Coupled with the fact that we’re still living through a pandemic and now in the midst of a monkeypox outbreak—you may, reasonably, feel like you need to make sure you got all your necessary vaccinations, just in case.

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 23 DAYS AGO