Updated COVID Boosters Are Coming This Fall—Here’s What You Should Know
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized updated COVID boosters for emergency use to try to reduce the impact of highly contagious variants. The reformulated boosters, manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech respectively, will target the original strain of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, as well as a strain found in omicron’s BA.4 and BA.5 variants. BA.5 is currently responsible for nearly 89% of COVID-19 cases in the US, and BA.4 accounts for about 4%, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
When Should You Get Your Flu Shot?
From updated COVID boosters to confusion about monkeypox vaccine eligibility, important vaccine updates have been top of mind this summer. But experts say there’s one immunization you shouldn’t forget to book as fall approaches: your flu shot. It’s important to get the flu vaccine every year, but it should be an even higher priority for the 2022-2023 flu season, Thomas Russo, MD, an infectious disease expert at the University of Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, tells SELF.
Here’s How to Track Down Your Childhood Vaccine Records
If you’ve recently texted your mom to ask her about which vaccines you got as a kid, well, you’re definitely not the only one. We’ve all heard our share of vaccine news lately, the most recent being tied to a case of polio in an unvaccinated person in Rockland County, New York. Coupled with the fact that we’re still living through a pandemic and now in the midst of a monkeypox outbreak—you may, reasonably, feel like you need to make sure you got all your necessary vaccinations, just in case.
‘Brain-Eating Amoebas’ Are in the News Right Now, But They’re Also Very Rare
This summer, two people sadly died after being infected by Naegleria fowleri, an organism that is commonly referred to as a brain-eating amoeba. The first death occurred after a Missouri resident swam in a lake in southern Iowa; the second occurred after a child went swimming in an eastern Nebraska river.
Nearly 350,000 Pounds of Blue Diamond Almonds Have Been Recalled Due to Salmonella
Nearly 350,000 pounds of almonds manufactured by Blue Diamond Growers have been voluntarily recalled after a sample tested positive for salmonella, per a statement from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The affected product is labeled as “Whole Brown Almonds” on the packaging and was sold in bulk (as opposed to individually packaged), according to the statement.
Austin Just Got Its First Narcan Vending Machine—Here’s Why More Cities Should Follow Suit
The first naloxone vending machine in Austin became operational this week, thanks to organizers from the NICE Project, allowing people in the region to access the lifesaving medication for free. Austin isn’t the first city to offer its residents 24/7 access to naloxone (first manufactured under the brand name Narcan). These vending machines have been installed at community health centers across the country in recent years, including in Battle Creek, Michigan; Las Vegas; and South Bend, Indiana. New York City is also reportedly planning to install 10 of the machines in various neighborhoods.
Nearly 1 in 4 Young Adults Received Mental Health Treatment Last Year
The number of young adults who received mental health care surged during the height of the pandemic, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Roughly 23% of people between the ages of 18 and 44 got mental health treatment in 2021, up from 18.5% in 2019. It was also the highest percentage for any adult age group that year. The findings aren’t surprising, given the state of the world, and shed a light on the obvious (and growing) need for mental health care as we continue to grapple with the effects of the last few years.
I Constantly Crack My Joints—Is That Bad?
Whether you habitually crack your knuckles or your right knee pops every now and then, chances are you’re at least familiar with the sensation of a joint making a ridiculous sound and then feeling a sweet, instant release of pressure. But what’s actually happening in the body when you crack a joint?
An Unknown Type of Bilateral Pneumonia Has Sickened 9 People and Killed 3 in Argentina
An unknown type of bilateral pneumonia has caused nine illnesses, three hospitalizations, and three deaths in Argentina, according to a statement this week from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), a regional office of the World Health Organization (WHO). The outbreak includes one patient and eight healthcare workers, per the statement, and all cases are related to the same health care center.
Is Your Jaw Pain Triggering Your Migraine Attacks?
If you experience migraine headaches, you’re probably all too familiar with the unpleasant symptoms: The throbbing head pain, sensitivity to light and sound, nausea, and vision changes can be debilitating and derail your entire day. Migraine isn’t just a severe headache—it’s a neurological disorder that develops as a result of complex changes in the nerves and blood vessels in the brain, resulting in inflammation. While the exact cause of the disorder isn’t fully understood, migraine attacks are often preceded by a person’s unique triggers, which can include hormonal changes, eating specific foods, stress, inadequate sleep, and exposure to certain types of light or strong smells, among so many others.
A Bottled Starbucks Drink Has Been Recalled Due to Potential Metal Contamination
More than 200 cases of a bottled Starbucks beverage are being voluntarily recalled because they may have been contaminated with metal fragments, according to a statement from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The drinks are named “Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot” and are packaged in 15-ounce bottles.
