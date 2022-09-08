Read full article on original website
roadtirement.com
A lovely site for a picnic
On our trip the other day to visit family in Ohio we were looking for covered bridges. In Greene County (east of Dayton) we came across this lovely pull off and saw a large information sign. That was our cue to stop. The signage explained that this was one of...
Springfield festival celebrates black-owned businesses
Local black-owned businesses set up, along with entertainment and performers throughout the day, with the goal to keep the money spent today in the community.
thexunewswire.com
5109 Peters Cartridge Factory 1409 Grandin Road
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Loft - This is a nice loft located along the Little Miami River and right next to the Loveland Bike Trail. No need to worry about furnishing or essentials, this loft comes fully furnished and stocked with laundry detergent, towels, and all your basic essentials! If you step outside of the building, you'll find a wonderful brewery right next door to this loft. You can also bring your pets to this location! There is no smoking allowed in this unit.
beavercreekohio.gov
Portion of Dayton-Xenia Road closed for Beavercreek Popcorn Festival
A portion of Dayton-Xenia Road, from North Fairfield Road to Meadow Bridge Drive, will close Saturday, September 10, at 4 a.m. for the Beavercreek Popcorn Festival. The road will reopen Sunday, September 11, once the festival is over and crews are finished cleaning.
Coyote slips into Butler County home, finds comfy spot in bathroom like one of the family dogs
TRENTON — A wily coyote that slipped into a home in Trenton early Friday morning and found a comfortable spot in the family bathroom seemed to mean no harm. Nonetheless, police arrived just after 5:15 a.m. and three of them safely evicted the animal and released it back to nature unharmed.
Ohio Renaissance Festival comes to life in Warren County
HARVEYSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Renaissance Festival continues on Saturday as part of a nine-weekend run in Warren County. Returning for a 33rd season, the Ohio Renaissance Festival is welcoming guests every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 30. The festival is marking its second year back after taking a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. […]
New changes could be on the way for tornado sirens in Miami County
MIAMI COUNTY — Some new changes could be on the way for Miami County’s tornado sirens. The Miami County Communication Center said it’s seen an increase in tornadic activity, so they’re looking to improve siren communication. There are 30 sirens total in the county. On June...
Four, including infant, taken to hospital after Harrison Twp. crash
A passenger from the Trailblazer and the pedestrian were taken to the hospital with possible serious injuries. An infant from the Trailblazer and the driver were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
Veterans to be honored at motorcycle ride and car show tomorrow
DAYTON — Two events are taking place this weekend to honor veterans and raise funds for the Dayton National Cemetery, according to a news release. The seventh annual motorcycle ride will take place starting at the Xenia Harley Davidson tomorrow morning at the 1200 block of Cincinnati Avenue. Registration...
wnewsj.com
Corn Festival fires up for weekend fun
WILMINGTON — The 2022 Corn Festival at the Clinton County Fairgrounds got off to a roaring start on Friday, and as always features a lot for everyone of all ages. The food, fun, tractors & engines, competitions and shopping continues Saturday and Sunday. — — — Photos by...
roadtirement.com
Pedestrian traffic only on Stevenson Road Covered Bridge
Greene County , Ohio is a bit east of Dayton with pretty rolling hills and well kept farmsteads. This is also the home of the Stevenson Road Covered Bridge, now open to pedestrian traffic only. This beautifully restored bridge was originally built in 1877 by the Smith Bridge Company of...
spectrumnews1.com
After three years, Garden Party returns to Węgerzyn Gardens
DAYTON, Ohio — For the past three years, Dayton has had its resiliency on display. The city survived the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes, mourned a mass shooting in the Oregon District and like cities across the country, shuttered and rebuilt its economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite facing many...
Ohio family surprised by overnight visitor behind toilet
An Ohio family got a surprise visitor in the early morning hours on Friday as they were packing to leave for a trip.
Sidney Daily News
Hansi meets the public
Jude Delk, of Sidney, gets a look at a Budweiser Clydesdale horse named Hansi held by handler, Tori Yates, of St. Genevieve, Mo. People could pet the giant 9-year-old horse and take pictures. The Clydesdale was in the area for the 150th anniversary of Pioneer Days in Kalida. Jude is the son of Dan Delk and Christina Jackson.
daytonlocal.com
Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 9-11, 2022
Here are 7 festivals, 3 shows, and a bunch of Fall activities and events you should check out in Dayton this weekend September 9-11, 2022. Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 9-11, 2022. 7 Festivals. It's time for Gyros & Baklavas! Dayton Greek Festival is back this...
dayton.com
3 haunted attractions opening this weekend in Dayton area
Spooky season is kicking off this weekend in the Dayton area with three haunted attractions guaranteed to give guests bone-chilling fun. Dayton Scream Park in Dayton and The Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park in Middletown open Friday, Sept. 9. Hell’s Dungeon in Dayton opens Saturday, Sept. 10. Dayton...
Woman dead after motorcycle-involved crash in Darke Co.
Investigation revealed that a red 2006 Chevrolet pick-up truck pulling a bean head was traveling northwest on State Route 571 while a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was attempting to pass it. The motorcycle struck the rear driver's side of the truck and both the driver and his passenger, 55-year-old Su Chin Umbaugh, were thrown from the motorcycle.
Medics called after dump truck lands on side
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a car crashed into a dump truck at the intersection of South Jefferson Street and East Washington Street. The crash pushed the dump truck onto its side, but the driver was able to climb out.
Lima Fire Department responds to Lakewood house fire
LIMA — A neighbor called in to report billowing smoke coming from 2272 Lakewood Ave. in Lima early Saturday afternoon. Smoke emanated from a window of the top floor or attic of this Cape Cod style home. The homeowner, Denise Foltz, indicated that she was not at home when...
Fire crews battle early morning house fire in Dayton
DAYTON — A house is damaged after a fire in Dayton early Saturday morning. Crews were called to reports of a fire in the 4000 block of Larkspur Drive just before 6:45 a.m., according to Montgomery County dispatch. When crews arrived on scene they reported flames and smoke coming...
