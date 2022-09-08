ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka High School goes on lockdown Thursday morning

By Jesse Fray
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools placed Topeka High School on lockdown because of a police situation, the school district announced Thursday morning.

“We do not have additional details we can share at this time,” the district said in an email sent to families. “Staff and students are safe and instruction is continuing.”

At approximately 8:15 a.m. officers responded to a hit and run at Southwestern Western Avenue and Southwestern Munson Avenue. People reported seeing four individuals running northbound from the crash toward Topeka High School.

Police believe the incident is an isolated event and is not related to the school, according to Lieutenant Manuel Munoz.

Hit and run near Topeka High School leads police to 4 arrests

The district said the lockdown was “out of an abundance of caution” and was lifted a short time later. “We thank law enforcement officials for their quick action today ensuring the safety of staff and students.”

It follows other safety concerns this school year in the district, including a former student bringing a gun to Topeka West High School and an intruder at Eisenhower Middle School.

