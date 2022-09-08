Read full article on original website
Kenny Pickett backers won’t be pleased with latest Mitchell Trubisky update
It’s all but decided that Kenny Pickett is the future at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The question that remains is how long it takes for him to take over for incumbent starter Mitchell Trubisky. Those hoping to see Kenny Pickett take the reins any time soon shouldn’t hold their breath. Based on the latest […] The post Kenny Pickett backers won’t be pleased with latest Mitchell Trubisky update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jameis Winston reveals the one major factor behind Saints’ stunning comeback win vs. Falcons
The New Orleans Saints did not make it easy on themselves, but at the end of the day, they came away with a narrow 27-26 road win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. For much of the contest, the Saints offense simply struggled to move the sticks. For one, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was […] The post Jameis Winston reveals the one major factor behind Saints’ stunning comeback win vs. Falcons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I was almost fearful’: Steelers icon Ben Roethlisberger calls out past Bengals over ‘dirty’ play
The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals get to renew one of the fiercest rivalries in the NFL when they battle each other on Sunday night. This feud has a long and rich history, and Steelers icon Ben Roethlisberger is well aware of the same. Big Ben recently launched his own podcast, Footbahlin with Ben […] The post ‘I was almost fearful’: Steelers icon Ben Roethlisberger calls out past Bengals over ‘dirty’ play appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers’ Twitter hilariously trolls Bengals after Joe Burrow’s disastrous first half
The Cincinnati Bengals had an absolute nightmare first half in their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Joe Burrow was dangerously inaccurate, turning the ball over a total of four times in the first half of play as the Steelers jumped out to a big lead over the Bengals. Naturally, the Steelers were feeling themselves after the first 30 minutes of game time, and the team’s official Twitter account took a hilarious jab at the Bengals and Burrow’s turnover issues.
Trey Lance, Kyle Shanahan drop truth bomb on 49ers’ frustrating Week 1 loss to Bears
Trey Lance and Kyle Shanahan know they have no one to blame but themselves after the San Francisco 49ers lost their season-opener to the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers’ quarterback was abysmal in his first start as QB1, failing to throw for a touchdown and finishing 13-of-28 for 164 yards and an interception. Sure, Lance did show flashes of brilliance, carrying the ball 13 times for 54 yards to lead the team’s rushing attack. However, the fact is he wasn’t able to propel the offense further.
Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs absolutely dominated the Arizona Cardinals Sunday on the road, coming away with a 44-21 victory to give themselves a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. It wasn’t all that good, though, for the Chiefs, with a few players suffering injuries. It was not obvious with the […] The post Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Myles Garrett’s parting words to Baker Mayfield on field after Browns stun Panthers
Baker Mayfield’s time with the Cleveland Browns may have ended in a rather ugly way, but the relationships he has built in his four years there remain. Just ask Myles Garrett. Garrett, who met Mayfield on Sunday for the first time since the QB’s trade to the Carolina Panthers...
Steelers’ T.J. Watt facing potentially lengthy absence after brutal injury update
The Pittsburgh Steelers were handed a devastating injury update on star EDGE rusher T.J. Watt who went down with an injury during the final moments of regulation in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to Adam Schefter, Watt suffered a torn pec in the fourth quarter on Sunday and will require testing on the […] The post Steelers’ T.J. Watt facing potentially lengthy absence after brutal injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Derek Carr gets brutally honest on struggles in Week 1 loss vs. Chargers
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr tried to pin the blame on himself for the lackluster performance of his team’s offense in Sunday’s 24-19 road loss to Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Via Vic Tafur of The Athletic:. Derek Carr was outplayed by Herbert, as he...
Broncos coach reacts to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll not holding fans back to boo Russell Wilson
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett will lead the team into Seattle for a Week 1 date with the Seahawks. Obviously, it will be a homecoming for quarterback Russell Wilson after an off-season blockbuster. However, it may not be a warm reception. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the possibility of Wilson being booed […] The post Broncos coach reacts to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll not holding fans back to boo Russell Wilson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dabo Swinney drops honest review of DJ Uiagalelei after 2-0 start
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney believes quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is a major reason why the team is off to its first 2-0 start since the 2020 season after defeating the Furman Paladins, 35-12, on Saturday. “DJ has played with a lot of toughness. What you saw out there is what he’s shown in practice. Been […] The post Dabo Swinney drops honest review of DJ Uiagalelei after 2-0 start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady teases Rob Gronkowski to return to Buccaneers, Gronk responds
Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans are clamoring for one thing: for Rob Gronkowski to come back to the team. The legendary tight end announced his second retirement early in the off-season. Ever since Tom Brady returned from retirement, though, fans are eagerly waiting for Gronk to lace up his cleats one more time for his best buddy Tommy.
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson’s bold claim after getting challenged by Kirk Cousins
Justin Jefferson isn’t short on confidence. The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver doesn’t lack in talent, either. All that he’s missing now is longevity. He’s been one of the most productive wide receivers in the past two seasons but it’s not enough to be considered an all-time great until he does it “again, and again, and […] The post Vikings WR Justin Jefferson’s bold claim after getting challenged by Kirk Cousins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Minnesota Vikings takeaways after Week 1 win vs. Packers
Coming into Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, few national personalities expected the Minnesota Vikings to be a legitimate contender for the NFC North, let alone secure a win over the Green Bay Packers in their home opener. The team completely overhauled their front office, hired a young head coach with experience sharing a sideline in Sean McVay, and plugged many of the holes on their depth chart via free agency, the draft, and trade, and yet, to many a fan outside of Minnesota, the expectations for 2022 topped out within a win of .500, the same record the team recorded in 2021.
Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.’s insane feat that even Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson never achieved
Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. had quite a performance in his team’s home win against Arkansas State. Harrison was C.J. Stroud’s go-to target in the contest, as the versatile wideout simply made the most out of his receptions. Overall, he logged seven receptions for 184 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns on the […] The post Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.’s insane feat that even Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson never achieved appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Travis Kelce reveals true feelings about Tyreek Hill after move to Dolphins
During their time together on the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill were among the best pass-catching duos in the league. In one of the more shocking moves of the offseason, the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. This move ended the trio of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Hill, and Kelce that […] The post Travis Kelce reveals true feelings about Tyreek Hill after move to Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers star Aaron Rodgers goes full Peaky Blinders with haircut that has fans in frenzy
Is that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers or Arthur Shelby from the “Peaky Blinders”? If you think it’s the latter, we can’t really blame you. After all, Rodgers did show up sporting his best Arthur Shelby impersonation as they touched landed on the North Star state for their Week 1 showdown with the Minnesota […] The post Packers star Aaron Rodgers goes full Peaky Blinders with haircut that has fans in frenzy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s a significant injury’: Dak Prescott injury hits Cowboys hard
Not only did the Dallas Cowboys lose to the Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in such a deflating fashion, they also lost their first-choice quarterback Dak Prescott to an unfortunate thumb injury that will require surgery. In the fourth period, while facing a 3-19 deficit, the Cowboys were...
VIDEO: The exact moment Cowboys QB Dak Prescott suffered devastating hand injury
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to be sidelined for several weeks after sustaining a hand injury late in their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, a closer look at the video replays of the incident show the exact moment he hurt his throwing hand that forced him out of the game. In […] The post VIDEO: The exact moment Cowboys QB Dak Prescott suffered devastating hand injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mac Jones hit with worrying injury update after Patriots’ Week 1 loss vs. Dolphins
The New England Patriots might have lost just more than a game to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Starting quarterback Mac Jones suffered a back injury during the game, the Patriots announced following the loss. Jones played the entire game, but went to the X-ray room moments after the loss. Those X-rays came back negative, […] The post Mac Jones hit with worrying injury update after Patriots’ Week 1 loss vs. Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
