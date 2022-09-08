Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Power shutoffs in effect across the state amid extreme fire danger and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The Only Unsolved Hijacking In U.S. HistoryJeffery MacPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: NWS issues Red Flag Warning amid critical fire conditions and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City continues to see deaths, injuries from illegal street racing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Controversial Oregon Tax Measure "Moves Goalpost" to May 2023TaxBuzzMultnomah County, OR
‘It’s prehistoric over here’: Planned power outages last longer than expected in parts of Northwest Portland
PORTLAND, Ore — Houses along Red Cedar Court in Portland's West Hills were dark Sunday morning. The families living there are just some of the hundred Oregonians who woke up Sunday morning without power after planned outages from Portland General Electric and Pacific Power. The utility companies cut power...
KATU.com
Two acre brush fire near I-84 and NE 102nd extingushed, officials investigating cause
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Fire says they were called to a brush fire near I-84 and NE 102nd just about 10:45 a.m. Saturday. The fire burned approximately two acres in the Gateway Green area. Video from an ODOT camera showed black and grey smoke billowing up and blowing to...
Power shutoff along Mt. Hood corridor impacting residents, small businesses
Power was shut off in the Mt. Hood corridor on Friday where Portland General Electric told customers to expect the outage to last for at least 48 hours.
Portland sees measurable rain early, air quality improves Monday
Onshore flow brought a few light showers to Portland early Monday, ending a 67-day streak of dry days. Just after 6 a.m., the Portland International Airport recorded 0.02 inches of rain, coming in just four days shy of the longest streak on record set in 1967. Overall, Monday should be cooler and cloudier, with some haze left in the air from regional wildfires.
Level 3 evacuations in place for Milo McIver State Park Fire
Level 3 “Go Now!” evacuations are in place after a fire broke out at Estacada’s Milo McIver State Park Friday evening.
Take your bike to Forest Grove for a car-free overnight vacation
Sometimes, you just need to leave town. But, it doesn’t have to be a whole expensive production, requiring plane tickets or a tank of gas. If you live in Portland and you have a bike, you are surrounded by opportunities to recreate for basically the cost of a Trimet ticket, which is $2.50 for an adult.
Portland skies may be smoky but air quality remains moderate in most areas
You would be forgiven for looking at the sky and assuming the air quality is, at the very least, unsafe. But, according to sensors in the Portland area, the air quality is actually just in the “moderate” category in most places. Lisa Kriederman, a meteorologist with the National...
WWEEK
Wildfire Smoke Is Turning Portland’s Air Orange. Where’s It Coming From?
Portland’s sky turned orange this morning as smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire blotted out the sun. The smoke plume from the fire “made a big shift overnight,” blanketing the city, KGW meteorologist Chris McGinness reported this morning. Fortunately, the air quality in Portland is not yet...
KATU.com
Boat breaks free of anchor in high wind along Columbia River
An unoccupied boat is floating in the Columbia River on Friday afternoon, pushed by the high wind sweeping the area, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The 35-foot vessel broke free of its anchor in the high wind and is floating free in the South Channel. River patrol deputies...
kptv.com
Dry & dangerous easterly wind arriving this morning as planned power outages begin
The forecast is turning out as expected this morning. Cool Canadian air (cool by early September standards) has surged south into Eastern Washington and Oregon. That’s dense, heavier air = higher pressure. That air is surging over the Cascades and through the Columbia River Gorge; the dreaded late summer “east wind pattern”. This is always a problem over/west of the Cascades if fuels are dry and that’s the case this year...no rain for most of us in two months. If we would have seen showers a few days ago this pattern would not be a big issue; each early fall is different. Last year wasn’t a problem.
kqennewsradio.com
PACIFIC POWER MONITORING WIND CONDITIONS, ANTICIPATES SHUT OFF
Pacific Power is continuing to monitor wind conditions in parts of its service area and anticipates Public Safety Power Shutoffs at some point Friday. Drew Hanson from the utility said forecast easterly winds are beginning to develop as of mid-morning. Hanson said they will provide advance notification to affected customers when possible before turning off the power.
KATU.com
PGE: Shutoffs could last through Saturday night, people in shutoff zones prepare
OREGON CITY, Ore — People in areas at high risk for wildfires in the Portland Metro are bracing for potential power shutoffs this weekend. PGE says they may have to shut off power in 10 areas in the Metro area because of concerns about high winds knocking trees and branches into power lines, which may spark a fire in these hot and dry conditions.
Portland’s West Hills residents brace for a few days without power
In Portland's West Hills, power was shut down Friday afternoon to thousands of homes and businesses as winds kicked into high gear during a red flag warning.
With fires burning across the state, much of Oregon sees hazy Saturday skies
PORTLAND, Ore. — With several fires burning across the state, many Oregonians woke up to hazy skies Saturday morning, with air quality ranging from healthy to very unhealthy, depending on the location, and conditions stayed the same or got worse in most places over the course of the day.
Fire at Milo Mclver State Park, Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations ordered
ESTACADA, Ore. — A brush fire in Milo Mclver State Park in Estacada on Friday night prompted Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. The following areas are under Level 3 evacuation orders:. Clackamas River, Fellows and Mattoon on the west, south of Fischers...
Rollover crash kills one in Washington County
At least one person died in a rollover crash Saturday night in Washington County, the sheriff's office tweeted.
kptv.com
Rural Clackamas County deals with no running water amid power shutoffs
ESTACADA, Ore. (KPTV) - It is an all out effort by Oregon’s largest utility to prevent the next massive wildfire. Portland General Electric has shut down power for most homes off Highway 211 between Estacada and Dodge as of early Friday. One of those homeowners is Julie Stapleton, who...
kezi.com
Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations ordered for Kalama Fire in Cowlitz County
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. — Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations have been ordered by the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office for the Kalama Fire on Friday, burning in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest southwest of Mount St. Helens. The fire, which grew from 4 to 80 acres from Thursday to Friday,...
KTVL
PGE shuts off power to 5 more areas at 'higher risk' of fires
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland General Electric shut off power to five more areas Saturday morning as the Pacific Northwest faces another day of critical fire conditions. A Red Flag Warning is in place through Saturday night as hot weather and a strong east wind would cause any fire starts to rapidly spread.
linfield.edu
Get a sticker, not a ticket: Parking enforcement starts Sept. 14
Parking enforcement for the 2022-23 academic year begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 on the McMinnville and Portland campuses. At that time, Linfield Public Safety officers will start citing vehicles for not properly displaying a current vehicle permit. Linfield requires everyone parking or operating a vehicle on a Linfield...
