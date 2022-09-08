ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

Portland sees measurable rain early, air quality improves Monday

Onshore flow brought a few light showers to Portland early Monday, ending a 67-day streak of dry days. Just after 6 a.m., the Portland International Airport recorded 0.02 inches of rain, coming in just four days shy of the longest streak on record set in 1967. Overall, Monday should be cooler and cloudier, with some haze left in the air from regional wildfires.
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton, OR
Beaverton, OR
Dry & dangerous easterly wind arriving this morning as planned power outages begin

The forecast is turning out as expected this morning. Cool Canadian air (cool by early September standards) has surged south into Eastern Washington and Oregon. That’s dense, heavier air = higher pressure. That air is surging over the Cascades and through the Columbia River Gorge; the dreaded late summer “east wind pattern”. This is always a problem over/west of the Cascades if fuels are dry and that’s the case this year...no rain for most of us in two months. If we would have seen showers a few days ago this pattern would not be a big issue; each early fall is different. Last year wasn’t a problem.
PORTLAND, OR
PACIFIC POWER MONITORING WIND CONDITIONS, ANTICIPATES SHUT OFF

Pacific Power is continuing to monitor wind conditions in parts of its service area and anticipates Public Safety Power Shutoffs at some point Friday. Drew Hanson from the utility said forecast easterly winds are beginning to develop as of mid-morning. Hanson said they will provide advance notification to affected customers when possible before turning off the power.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
PGE shuts off power to 5 more areas at 'higher risk' of fires

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland General Electric shut off power to five more areas Saturday morning as the Pacific Northwest faces another day of critical fire conditions. A Red Flag Warning is in place through Saturday night as hot weather and a strong east wind would cause any fire starts to rapidly spread.
PORTLAND, OR
Get a sticker, not a ticket: Parking enforcement starts Sept. 14

Parking enforcement for the 2022-23 academic year begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 on the McMinnville and Portland campuses. At that time, Linfield Public Safety officers will start citing vehicles for not properly displaying a current vehicle permit. Linfield requires everyone parking or operating a vehicle on a Linfield...
MCMINNVILLE, OR
