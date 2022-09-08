Read full article on original website
Benzinga
S.E. BuildCorp LLC Dubbed Premier Construction Company in Escambia County, Florida by Dozens of Satisfied Clients
S.E. Buildcorp LLC is a Florida-based construction company offering a broad spectrum of construction services. From constructing brand-new buildings, over custom restorations, to extensive repairs, S. E. Buildcorp LLC's catalog is as versatile as it is eclectic. Last year, Escambia County celebrated its 200th anniversary of Florida becoming a U.S....
Montana Marijuana Sales Break Record For August, Approach 75% Of Total Market
According to the Montana Department of Revenue, licensed marijuana retailers logged a record $26.8 million in August, in combined medical and adult-use cannabis sales. That monthly total was a 1% increase over July, despite July having five Fridays and five Saturdays, reported Cannabis Business Times. Moreover, the state recorded $7...
Missouri Judge Spurns Cannabis Prohibitionists' Push To Remove Marijuana Legalization From Ballot
A judge with the Missouri Circuit Court of Cole County dismissed a lawsuit on Friday that sought to overturn the initiative from Legal Missouri 2022 to place a recreational cannabis legalization petition on the November ballot, reported Marijuana Moment. The decision from Judge Cotton Walker follows a court hearing held...
