ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Bears Go Nuclear With $8B Bet The Market Will Decline — 3x What They Thought in 2008

The S&P 500 closed up 0.66% on Thursday after opening lower in reaction to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Cato Institute Monetary Conference. Whether or not the recent bounce is the start of another bull cycle or the bounce before another leg down won’t be known for some time. However, on Wednesday SentimenTrader, took to Twitter to post sentiments:
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Quick Look At The OTC Markets' Most-Active Securities In August - Here's What You Need to Know

While July gave markets around the world a breather, August reestablished 2022’s choppy financial conditions. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY declined by 4.08% in August, its fifth month of decline in 2022. The Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF ONEQ and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF DIA mirrored this downward trend, showing monthly decreases of 4.59% and 3.96%, respectively, in August.
STOCKS
Benzinga

$350 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Investor Sentiment Improves As Nasdaq Jumps 250 Points

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index moved to the "neutral" zone, after US stocks recorded their first weekly surge since mid-August. Wall Street recorded gains in the previous session driven by communication services and technology stocks. For the week, the Dow gained 2.7%, while the S&P 500 surged 3.6%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Jobless Claims#Stock#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Dow#Ypf Sociedad An Nima Ypf#Uranium Royalty Corp#The Labor Department#Amlx#Als#Citigroup#Asana Inc
Benzinga

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Start Week On High Note But Tuesday's Inflation Report Brings Caution — Twitter, Disney, Microstrategy And Other Stocks In Focus

U.S. stocks look set to start the new trading session of the week on a firm note, latching onto the upward momentum seen since the middle of last week. Given the lack of any major catalyst for the session, the market participants are likely to trade with caution, especially ahead of Tuesday’s consumer price inflation report.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
France
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
Country
Spain
Country
India
NewsBreak
FDA
Benzinga

Raffles Financial Shareholders Update

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Raffles Financial Group Limited RICH 4VO RAFFF ("RFG" or the "Company") This is to give shareholders an update on the corporate and audit status of the Company. In light of the current cease trade order caused by the outstanding audit matter, we...
WORLD
Benzinga

Where KeyCorp Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, KeyCorp KEY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for KeyCorp. The company has an average price target of $21.31 with a high of $24.00 and a low of $18.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for ConocoPhillips

Analysts have provided the following ratings for ConocoPhillips COP within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, ConocoPhillips has an average price target of $129.25 with a high of $153.00 and a low of $110.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Bitcoin's Price Increased More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin's BTC/USD price rose 3.91% to $22,393.00. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 13.0% gain, moving from $19,739.12 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $69,045.00. The chart below compares...
MARKETS
Benzinga

3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

The old saying “different strokes for different folks” certainly rings true in the stock market. Some investors prefer growth stocks like Tesla Inc. that are volatile but have produced years of outstanding appreciation. Other folks prefer less volatile stocks like Johnson & Johnson whose growth may be slower but also add dividends of 2% to 3% annually to the total performance.
MARKETS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Nio Stock Today?

NIO Inc NIO shares are trading higher Monday following positive analyst coverage from Deutsche Bank and BofA. According to a Barron's report, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu has named Nio his top pick among Chinese EV makers. The analyst reiterated his $39 price target on the stock on Monday. It’s...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Avalanche Rises More Than 6% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Avalanche's AVAX/USD price has risen 6.58% to $21.73. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 17.0% gain, moving from $18.65 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $144.96. The chart below...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Comerica

Within the last quarter, Comerica CMA has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Comerica has an average price target of $90.5 with a high of $97.00 and a low of $77.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
80K+
Followers
165K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy