ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

$350 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Is Clovis Oncology Stock Trading Higher Today?

Clovis Oncology Inc CLVS shares are trading higher Monday after the company presented data showing Rubraca as a first-line maintenance treatment improved progression-free survival in advanced ovarian cancer. Clovis announced results from a subgroup analysis of data from the monotherapy comparison of the randomized, Phase 3 ATHENA trial over the...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoors#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Academy Sports#Aso#Q2#Oppenheimer#Evercore Isi Group#Ubs
Benzinga

Akoustis Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights

Akoustis Technologies AKTS reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Akoustis Technologies missed estimated earnings by 36.84%, reporting an EPS of $-0.26 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $3.04 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Bears Go Nuclear With $8B Bet The Market Will Decline — 3x What They Thought in 2008

The S&P 500 closed up 0.66% on Thursday after opening lower in reaction to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Cato Institute Monetary Conference. Whether or not the recent bounce is the start of another bull cycle or the bounce before another leg down won’t be known for some time. However, on Wednesday SentimenTrader, took to Twitter to post sentiments:
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Sports
Benzinga

CPKF: Raising EPS Estimates for 2022 and 2023

CPKF's CPKF second quarter net earnings increased $0.1 million, or 2%, year over year to $4.1 million, while 2022's second quarter diluted EPS rose by $0.04, or 5%, to $0.86 from $0.82 posted a year ago. This was better than our estimate, which had called for a $0.6 million decrease...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Molten Metals Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2022) - MOLTEN METALS CORP. MOLT (the "Company"), advises that it has granted 1,300,000 stock options to purchase up to 1,300,000 common shares of the Company to four directors, two officers and seven consultants of the Company. All of the 1,300,000 options vest...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Quhuo Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

Quhuo Ltd - ADR QH shares are trading higher by 17.82% to $3.24 during Monday's pre-market session after the company on Friday said it has determined not to proceed with its proposed offering and sale of securities. Quhuo says the original Registration Statement was not declared effective and none of...
STOCKS
Benzinga

The Final Call: Utilities And Energy ETFs

On CNBC's "The Final Call," Carter Worth said he wants to buy utilities and energy. He named Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund XLU and Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE. Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket. Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that he likes both these...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

What's Going On With Alto Ingredients Shares?

Alto Ingredients Inc ALTO shares are trading higher by 4.26% to $4.16 after the company announced a $50 million share buyback program. Alto Ingredients says the share repurchase program has no expiration date, does not require the repurchase of any particular amount of shares of common stock and may be implemented, modified, suspended or discontinued in whole or in part at any time without further notice.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Quick Look At The OTC Markets' Most-Active Securities In August - Here's What You Need to Know

While July gave markets around the world a breather, August reestablished 2022’s choppy financial conditions. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY declined by 4.08% in August, its fifth month of decline in 2022. The Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF ONEQ and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF DIA mirrored this downward trend, showing monthly decreases of 4.59% and 3.96%, respectively, in August.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here's Why Amgen Shares Are Diving

Amgen, Inc. AMGN shares are trading lower by 4.11% to $237.51 during Monday's pre-market session following FDA approval of Bristol Myers Squibb Co's BMY plaque psoriasis drug Sotyktu, which showed superior efficacy fo Amgen's Otezla. What Happened?. The FDA approved Bristol Myers Squibb's Sotyktu (deucravacitinib), an allosteric tyrosine kinase 2...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Kroger, DocuSign And Other Big Gainers From Friday

U.S. stocks closed higher with the Nasdaq Composite surging 250 points on Friday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session. Veru Inc. VERU rose 21.9% to settle at $15.57. The FDA recently scheduled an Oct. 6 adcomm meeting for Emergency Use Authorization of sabizabulin for hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for ARDS.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
80K+
Followers
165K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy