KAAL-TV
Rochester man killed in Olmsted County motorcycle crash
A Rochester man was killed in a motorcycle versus SUV crash in Olmsted County on Saturday night. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 36-year-old Rick Jay Hutton of Rochester was the driver of the motorcycle. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Saturday on Highway 52 in Orion Township.
KAAL-TV
No injuries in Thursday morning Albert Lea house fire
(ABC 6 News) – A house fire in Albert Lea on Thursday morning was extinguished with no injuries, according to Albert Lea Fire Rescue. A neighbor called 911 at approximately 5:45 a.m. Thursday morning, after hearing smoke detectors going off in the house located at 1700 Eberhart St. Emergency...
KAAL-TV
First ever Rochester Moon Festival
(ABC 6 News) – The first ever Rochester Moon Festival filled up Civic Center Drive downtown Saturday. After a successful summer of smaller, bi-weekly markets, there was the bigger festival, with over 60 vendors. “Today is the big finale of the moon festival and we are just bringing everyone...
KAAL-TV
City of Austin to use smoke to find sewer system leaks
(ABC 6 News) – The City of Austin wants to warn residents that they’ll be doing smoke testing on storm drains and the sewer system starting on Monday, September 12. The city made the announcement on their Facebook page. The testing will be in the north-central part of...
KAAL-TV
In memory of Ethan Smith, 20-year-old Rochester victim in plane crash
(ABC 6 News) – Ethan Smith, the 20-year-old Rochester man who tragically died in a plane crash on Tues. is remembered by loved ones. Ethan was a 2020 graduate of Lourdes High School in Rochester. A current student at Rochester Community and Technical College, Ethan was working towards his commercial pilot’s license. He was flying 1-3 times a day.
KAAL-TV
RPD swears in ten new officers
As police departments across the country struggle to recruit officers, the Rochester Police Department welcomed ten new officers to the department on Wednesday night. Officers were accompanied by their friends and family to receive their badges and to take the oath of office. It was not only a special moment...
KAAL-TV
Jury selection goes into day three in Weiland trial
(ABC 6 News) – Thursday was day three of jury selection for the trial of 22-year-old Devin Weiland. He is facing several charges of attempted murder, and assault with a dangerous weapon. Weiland’s charges stem from a 2020 standoff where Weiland allegedly barricaded himself in an Albert Lea apartment...
KAAL-TV
Ability Building Center fundraising event
(ABC 6 News) – The nonprofit Ability Building Center (ABC) has been serving people with disabilities for the past five years by helping them find jobs and getting them more involved with the community. “Individuals with disabilities just want to be in the community. They want to be included...
KAAL-TV
Taste of Albert Lea to take place Saturday
(ABC 6 News) – The Taste of Albert Lea will take place on Saturday at Central Park. The event will run from 11:00 a.m. to 7 p.m. Enjoy a fun day of live music, food, cornhole and more. The event is put on by the Albert Lea Mainstreet Program,...
KAAL-TV
Jury selection rounds out day four of Devin Weiland trial
(ABC 6 News) – Day four of the jury trial is wrapping up for 22-year-old Devin Weiland. Weiland is facing several charges of attempted first-degree murder and assault with a dangerous weapon. His charges stem from a 2020 stand-off where Weiland allegedly barricaded himself in an Albert Lea apartment...
KAAL-TV
Moon Festival, last Night Market of summer is Saturday
(ABC 6 News) – The Night Market finale of the summer, and Moon Festival is taking place on Saturday in downtown Rochester. The event will be at Mayo Civic Center Riverfront Plaza and Civic Center Drive from 4 to 10 p.m. As a result, Civic Center Drive SE from...
KAAL-TV
Cirque Italia comes to Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – If you’re looking for something to do this weekend. There is something pretty fun happening in Rochester. You may have noticed a big-top up in the Apache mall. But it’s not just any circus that has come to town. Starting with its creation...
KAAL-TV
Rochester City Council adopts new Unified Development Code, effective Jan. 1, 2023
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester City Council voted 7-0 to adopt the Unified Development Code (UDC) as the city’s new zoning ordinance. The new zoning ordinance replaces the previous one which has been in place since 1992. A zoning ordinance regulates the manner in which private property...
KAAL-TV
APS students get hands-on experience in agriculture
(ABC 6 News) – Students from Austin High school got the chance to get some hands-on experience while learning about agriculture. The students went to a farm in Glenville where they were able to see livestock and corn and gain a better understanding of food and natural resources. The...
KAAL-TV
NIACC swept in Yellowjackets Invitational at RCTC
Trojans lose to Minnesota-Fergus Falls 3-2 and Iowa Lakes 3-0. (ABC 6 News) — NIACC Trojans traveled to Rochester for the Yellowjackets Invitational, looking for good competition on Saturday. Following the Trojans’ 3-2 loss to Fergus Falls, NIACC faced Iowa Lakes and would be down 8-5 in the first...
