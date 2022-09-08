This slideshow requires JavaScript. GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Time was when all a police officer walking the beat would carry was a sidearm, handcuffs and a nightstick, a veteran cop might tell you. But times have changed. For the present-day officer, the emphasis is on nonlethal encounters and the possibility of acting as a first medical responder at the scene of a crisis. So what does a Glen Ridge Police Department officer carry, on their belt or vest, when on duty, to protect residents from hazards? One day last week at GRPD headquarters, Patrol Officer Paul Cicchetti, who has four years on the force, explained what was attached to his bulletproof vest. The articles, including the vest, weigh 25 pounds, but Cicchetti is prepared for almost any situation.

