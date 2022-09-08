ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, NJ

essexnewsdaily.com

Belleville to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with annual softball game against a team from Puerto Rico

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Belleville will kick off its Hispanic Heritage Month celebration with a spirited softball doubleheader against a team from Puerto Rico. A team comprising members of the Belleville Police Department and honorary member/slugger Mayor Michael Melham will play the scrappy Puerto Rico Joint Forces of Rapid Action team on Thursday, Sept. 15.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

40th annual Nutley Belleville Columbus Day Parade and flag-raising ceremony

BELLEVILLE / NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley Belleville Columbus Day Parade committee will host the largest Italian-American event in Essex County with the Columbus Day Parade on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1:30 p.m. The parade route starts at Belleville High School, proceeds north on Franklin Avenue and ends at Nutley High School.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Sustainable Essex Alliance returns to PSE&G power for now

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Residents who obtained energy through the Sustainable Essex Alliance Energy Procurement Cooperative may have recently noticed some changes on their bills. SEAEPC participants do not need to do anything different with their bills; the change is because the contract for the second round of the renewable energy aggregation program expired at the beginning of September.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Vanguard announces its mainstage professional season and more

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Vanguard Theater, which recently completed its first full year in its new home in Montclair, announced its upcoming season of professional mainstage shows, the first of which is “The Spitfire Grill,” followed by “Passing Strange,” “Cabaret” and “Spring Awakening.” Season tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 9, and individual tickets go on sale Monday, Sept. 12. To purchase tickets, visit vanguardtheatercompany.org.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Standard police equipment: What Glen Ridge officers carry and why

This slideshow requires JavaScript. GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Time was when all a police officer walking the beat would carry was a sidearm, handcuffs and a nightstick, a veteran cop might tell you. But times have changed. For the present-day officer, the emphasis is on nonlethal encounters and the possibility of acting as a first medical responder at the scene of a crisis. So what does a Glen Ridge Police Department officer carry, on their belt or vest, when on duty, to protect residents from hazards? One day last week at GRPD headquarters, Patrol Officer Paul Cicchetti, who has four years on the force, explained what was attached to his bulletproof vest. The articles, including the vest, weigh 25 pounds, but Cicchetti is prepared for almost any situation.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Constitution Day to feature music of George Washington’s time

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Montclair Early Music’s recorder and string ensemble, under the direction of Sandy Meltzer, will bring history to life through music in celebration of Constitution Day. Morristown National Historical Park, 30 Washington Place in Morristown, will host the free event on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 3 p.m. The program will include choral and instrumental music by seldom-heard American composers, as well as music brought to America from England.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

New Liberty MS principal arrested for DWI after car crash in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The newly hired principal of Liberty Middle School was arrested in West Orange on Aug. 30 for driving while intoxicated after she crashed and caused property damage on two private properties on Rock Spring Road. Aretha M. Dooley-Malloy was leaving a fundraising event for Councilman Bill Rutherford, who is running for mayor, and caused property damage at the two properties, according to a West Orange Police Department report. The West Orange School District has placed Dooley-Malloy on administrative leave.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Pedestrian killed in early morning collision in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Crime Scene Investigative Bureau, along with detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating a motor vehicle–pedestrian collision that occurred Sept. 5 at 2:54 a.m. in Newark, leaving one man dead, according to a Sept. 5 press release from the ECPO.
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Oratorio Society of New Jersey celebrates its 70th season

MONTCLAIR, NJ — In 1952, Elizabeth II was crowned queen of England, Dwight Eisenhower was elected president of the United States and “The Today Show” had its inaugural broadcast. Closer by, in New Jersey, the Bloomfield Avenue trolley in Montclair had its final run. And the Oratorio Society of New Jersey held its first concert.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Standard equipment: What Bloomfield police carry and why

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Time was when all a police officer walking the beat would carry was a sidearm, handcuffs and a nightstick, a veteran cop might tell you. But times have changed. For the present-day officer, the emphasis is on nonlethal encounters and the possibility of acting as a first medical responder at the scene of a crisis. So what does a Bloomfield Police Department officer carry, on their belt or vest, when on duty, to protect residents from hazards? On a day last week, Capt. Anthony Sisco and Lt. Daniel Niekrasz explained the gear attached to Niekrasz’s belt.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

NJIT Jumps to No. 75 on Forbes’ 2022 list of America’s top colleges

NEWARK, NJ — New Jersey Institute of Technology jumped 114 places to No. 75 on Forbes’ 2022 list of America’s top colleges. The national ranking is based primarily on return on investment and outcomes for students. “Schools placed well if their students graduated on time, secured high salaries and low debt, and went on to have successful careers,” according to Forbes.
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Corrections officer in Newark accused of taking bribes

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced Sept. 7 that a corrections officer at Northern State Prison in Newark has been charged after allegedly accepting monthly bribe payments from an inmate, in exchange for illegally smuggling contraband into the facility for that prisoner, including cash, jewelry, cologne, cold cuts and espresso.
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Man admits distributing crack and heroin in Stephen Crane Village in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — An Essex County man has admitted to distributing and possessing with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine base, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced Sept. 6. Raquan Rawls, aka “Bandz,” 24, of Newark, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge John Michael Vazquez by videoconference to...
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange man admits to using stolen credit cards, checks to steal $250K

NEWARK, NJ — Adeeb Salih, 30, of East Orange, has admitted to scheming with others to use credit cards and checks that were stolen from the mail by at least two U.S. Postal Service employees in order to make hundreds of thousands of dollars of purchases, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna announced Sept. 6.
EAST ORANGE, NJ

