Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Boy Still Missing As Search Continues
The search continues Monday for a missing 4-year-old child in Yakima. Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray says officers were called to Sarge Hubbard Park at about 7:30 pm Saturday by the father of the child, who told police he couldn't find his boy identified as Lucian. The father says the family searched "frantically" for Lucian before calling police. Yakima Police spent Saturday night searching before the operation was turned over to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office search and rescue unit which spent Sunday looking in waters around the park. Since then more than 100 people from many different agencies have been looking for Lucian but so far he hasn't been found. More people and equipment are expected Monday.
Candlelight vigil held for missing Yakima boy, family, search turned over to county
YAKIMA – Members of the community as well as law enforcement and first responders gathered at Martin Luther King Park Sunday to pray for missing 4-year-old boy named Lucian Munguia. Lucian has been missing since Saturday when his family reported they could not find him at Sarg Hubbard Park. Nearly 100 people gathered near a pavilion at the vigil, which...
610KONA
4 Year Old Yakima Child Still Missing: Large Hunt Underway
"The child’s family spent about 15 minutes searching for the 4-year-old before calling 911" A 4 year old child is still missing after being reported Saturday night from Sarge Hubbard Park in Yakima according to news reports. Those reports also say "YPD Chief Matthew Murray posted an update on Facebook late Saturday night saying the child’s family spent about 15 minutes searching for the 4-year-old before calling 911."
Major Search Underway for Missing Yakima Child
Yakima Police and Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies have launched a major search for a missing 4-year-old child. Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray says officers were called to Sarge Hubbard Park at about 7:30 pm Saturday by the father of the child who told authorities the child, identified as "Lucian" had been missing for 15 minutes. He says the family searched "frantically" before calling police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why hasn’t an AMBER Alert been activated for missing Yakima boy?
YAKIMA – As the search for Lucian Munguia, the missing 4-year-old Yakima boy continues, many people have asked why an AMBER Alert has not been activated for him. The simple answer from authorities is Lucian’s case does not yet fit the requirements. Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said...
Chronicle
Former East Wenatchee Priest Arrested on Suspicion of Rape
KENNEWICK — A Catholic priest who previously served in East Wenatchee has been accused of raping a woman last month in Kennewick. Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, is alleged to have raped a woman in her 30s Aug. 19-20 at his home in Kennewick, according to a news release from the Diocese of Yakima.
ifiberone.com
More details released about former Ellensburg priest jailed over accusations of rape
KENNEWICK - The Yakima Catholic Diocese emailed more information to iFIBER ONE News about the nature of the relationship between a jailed priest accused of rape and his alleged victim. 49-year-old Reverend Tomas Vazquez Tellez was arrested in Kennewick on Wednesday on suspicion of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor...
KPD asking for help finding missing vulnerable adult
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police Department are looking for a missing vulnerable adult. Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of W 10th Ave in Kennewick around 10 p.m. Sunday evening, Sept. 11 for a missing person report. They were advised Carely Verduzco had left home approximately one hour...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Driver arrested for DUI after truck plunges into canal
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A truck was pulled from a canal northeast of Grandview over the weekend. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of Griffin Road and Snipes Road for a vehicle that had gone into the canal. Officials report two occupants...
Tri-Cities priest with ties to Kennewick and Pasco churches arrested on suspicion of rape
The incident happened just weeks before he was set to leave the country on a months-long study trip.
ifiberone.com
Man with a history of arson arrested at Motel 6 fire in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE - 40-year-old Chris Blanchard is behind bars as of Friday after allegedly setting fire to a room at the Motel 6 in Wenatchee early today. Wenatchee Police say they received a call about the fire just after 1 a.m. Police say witnesses pointed out Blanchard as the person who was walking out of the room when the fire began. Police say Blanchard was hanging out in the parking lot after the fire started.
4 more die and long COVID remains a problem. New booster arrives in Tri-Cities
Hospitals and nursing homes are stressed, say officials.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KIMA TV
Yakima drug trafficker sentenced to 10 years
YAKIMA-- A 35 year-old man, Michael Ryan Shoemaker, from Yakima has been sentenced in federal court for drug trafficking. Shoemaker is charged with Distribution of Fifty Grams or More of Pure (Actual) Methamphetamine. He is sentenced to a total of 120 months in federal prison and a five-year term of...
Yakima’s Summitview Avenue Resurfacing Starts Monday
Major road work on Summitview Avenue in Yakima starts on Monday. The project will resurface parts of Summitview Avenue and replace curb ramps and could impact the short commute in Yakima. City officials say drivers will see lane closures on Summitview Avenue from 40th Avenue to 48th Avenue and 56th Avenue to 72nd Avenue during project 7:00 am to 5:30 pm on weekdays through the end of the month.
2 people from West Richland indicted on COVID-19 Relief fraud
WEST RICHLAND – Two people from West Richland are facing charges after a federal grand jury found evidence they allegedly lied and falsified documents in order to receive COVID-19 Relief Funding. One of those accused allegedly bought a house for personal use with the half a million dollars in funds they received.
Yakima police see record traffic fatalities, soaring DUI arrests in 2022
YAKIMA, Wash. — A Yakima police officer was on their way to an incident where a drunk driver had crashed into a parked YPD patrol car last week, when they were nearly struck by a second DUI driver. Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said unfortunately, driving under the influence...
W. Richland Bold Burglar Robs Homeowner While They’re in Bed!
West Richland Police are seeking leads in a shocking, bold robbery. West Richland Police are hoping the public can provide some tips to help apprehend a bold, brazen robber. Around 6:30 AM Tuesday, WRPD says a white male wearing a mask and black clothing entered a home in the 300 block of North 69th Ave. in West Richland, entered a bedroom, and pointed a gun at a male resident who was sleeping at the time.
Police Searching for 4-Year-Old who Went Missing Saturday Evening in Yakima Area
Yakima Police say 4-year-old Lucian was last seen at approximately 7:15 p.m. near the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park in Yakima. In an update on Saturday evening, Yakima's Police Chief said the child was reported missing after being last seen playing in the park. Drones and bloodhounds were being utilized in the initial search on Saturday night.
Yakima Man Arrested After Alleged Rape 15-Years-Ago
A 61-year-old Yakima man has been arrested on a charge of 2nd Degree Rape after an alleged incident 15-years-ago. Yakima Police issued a news release saying they wanted to highlight the case to serve as "a reminder that sexual assault crimes can be reported many years after the incident has occurred"
Chronicle
U.S. Marshals Help Arrest 15-Year-Old Accused of Shooting Man in the Back in Eastern Washington
A 15-year-old was arrested Tuesday in connection with an east Pasco shooting that left a man seriously hurt. He told emergency dispatchers he was shot in the back and didn't know who pulled the trigger. Pasco police and agents with the U.S. Marshals Service arrested the teen in connection with...
Mega 99.3
Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
495K+
Views
ABOUT
Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0