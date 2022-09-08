ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

9th annual Blues and Gospel Festival in Cario, Illinois

CAIRO, Ill. (KBSI) – The 9th annual Blues and Gospel Festival in Cario, Illinois, was an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the community with friends old and new. “Man, it’s just love, I love it. Seen people I haven’t seen in a long time, old...
CAIRO, IL
Sam’s Café serving the community late at night

There are many restaurants in Carbondale, and each offers different cuisines that attract town locals. However, few restaurants are open late at night. Sam’s Café is open as late as 4 a.m. depending on the day of the week. It is located at 521 S Illinois Ave. and dates back to 1990. Currently, there is only one location. However, there once was a café located in the mall before they relocated to Illinois Avenue.
CARBONDALE, IL
Jacquelyn Masters the Art of Retirement

If you’ve ever called Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital, you have probably spoken with Jacquelyn Carruthers at some point. Jacquelyn served as a telecoms operatorat the hospital and recently retired after 30 years of service. Her history with Lourdes Hospital goes back even further as it is where Jaquelyn was born in 1960.
PADUCAH, KY
Austin, KY
Paducah, KY
Paducah, KY
Beshear appoints Paducah doctor to licensing board

Governor Andy Beshear appointed a Paducah doctor to the Kentucky Licensing Board for Specialists in Hearing Instruments. Dr. Anthony Milliano Sr owns Audiology & Hearing Center in Paducah. He is a doctor of audiology. Milliano will be joined on the board by Stephen Clark of Bowling Green, Teresa Somody from...
PADUCAH, KY
Free baby supplies to be handed out in drive-thu community baby shower

MARION, IL — Over 200 bags of baby supplies will be distributed in a drive-thru community baby shower in Marion, IL on Saturday, September 10. According to a Thursday release, Molina Healthcare of Illinois is partnering with the Franklin-Williamson Positive Youth Development Action Team to provide the free baby supplies, which includes wipes, diapers, bottles, pacifiers, baby shampoo, and baby lotion.
MARION, IL
Cape Girardeau restaurant celebrates 25 years of business

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Celebrations Restaurants just celebrated 25 years in business. Executive Chef DeWayne Schaaf has been at the restaurant 24 of the 25 years the restaurant has been in business. The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated with Schaaf family and Celebrations on Wednesday, Sept....
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Truss for Cumberland River bridge floats into place starting Monday

SMITHLAND, Ky. (KT) – After months of construction and planning, the 700-foot steel truss for the new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland is expected to be floated into position and placed at the bridge construction site beginning Monday, and public viewing sites are being established. These steps...
SMITHLAND, KY
Highways, streets to reopen in downtown Mayfield

MAYFIELD, KY — The City of Mayfield and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plan to reopen additional highways and streets in downtown Mayfield starting around 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12. While some downtown streets and highways reopened in July, others have remain blocked since the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado...
MAYFIELD, KY
One person charged in Marion altercation involving gunfire

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion Police Department (MPD) have arrested a suspect after getting reports of gunfire during an altercation in the early morning hours on Thursday, Sept. 8. According to MPD, David Jennings, 34, of Benton, Ill. was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. Officers say they discovered...
MARION, IL
Suspect arrested in case of shots fired in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been taken into custody in Cape Girardeau after a case of shots fired on the 2800 block of Themis Street. After being called to the scene at 4:12 p.m., officers located the suspect. The suspect took off running. They caught the suspect...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Saluki Hall of Fame coach Kay Brechtelsbauer passes away

The Southern Illinois University softball program lost one of its all-time greats, as SIU Hall of Fame Dr. Kay Brechtelsbauer passed away Sunday morning. Brechtelsbauer served as SIU's head softball coach for 32 years from 1968-99, compiling a record of 633-438-2. She served more years as a head coach than any woman in SIU history. She became just the 25th coach at any college to win 600 career games and her teams posted winning records in 27 of her 32 seasons as head coach. She had 18 20-win and eight 30-win seasons and her teams made five Women's College World Series appearances, including the 1978 team that won the Illinois AIAW State and midwest regional crowns and finished seventh at the Women's College World Series.
CARBONDALE, IL

