kbsi23.com
9th annual Blues and Gospel Festival in Cario, Illinois
CAIRO, Ill. (KBSI) – The 9th annual Blues and Gospel Festival in Cario, Illinois, was an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the community with friends old and new. “Man, it’s just love, I love it. Seen people I haven’t seen in a long time, old...
wpsdlocal6.com
Special Olympics in danger of ending biggest fundraiser due to lack of participation
Special Olympics of McCracken County is in danger of losing a huge chunk of funding. That's because they may have to end one of their biggest fundraisers. The Paducah Big Brown Truck Pull fundraiser for Special Olympics may cease to exist due to lack of participation. Sponsors say they don't...
dailyegyptian.com
Sam’s Café serving the community late at night
There are many restaurants in Carbondale, and each offers different cuisines that attract town locals. However, few restaurants are open late at night. Sam’s Café is open as late as 4 a.m. depending on the day of the week. It is located at 521 S Illinois Ave. and dates back to 1990. Currently, there is only one location. However, there once was a café located in the mall before they relocated to Illinois Avenue.
mercy.com
Jacquelyn Masters the Art of Retirement
If you’ve ever called Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital, you have probably spoken with Jacquelyn Carruthers at some point. Jacquelyn served as a telecoms operatorat the hospital and recently retired after 30 years of service. Her history with Lourdes Hospital goes back even further as it is where Jaquelyn was born in 1960.
westkentuckystar.com
Beshear appoints Paducah doctor to licensing board
Governor Andy Beshear appointed a Paducah doctor to the Kentucky Licensing Board for Specialists in Hearing Instruments. Dr. Anthony Milliano Sr owns Audiology & Hearing Center in Paducah. He is a doctor of audiology. Milliano will be joined on the board by Stephen Clark of Bowling Green, Teresa Somody from...
KFVS12
Three teenagers thrive with their businesses at Cape Riverfront Market
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Three lucky people thrived in a unique business opportunity at the Cape Riverfront Market in Cape Girardeau on Saturday. These three individuals were awarded a booth at the riverfront market event where they were able to sell their own products and meet with customers. This...
Kentucky man arrested after throwing ‘Molotov Cocktail’ toward students at Murray State University
A Kentucky man faces multiple felony charges after police say he threw a 'Molotov Cocktail' style explosive toward students at Murray State University.
Western Kentucky tornado recovery: nine months later
Saturday marks nine months since the Dec. 10th tornado that killed dozens across western Kentucky.
WHAS 11
Kentucky man charged, accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at Murray State students
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police said a man is facing serious charges after throwing a device resembling a Molotov cocktail at students on a university campus. Police said 19-year-old Jack Epperson of Murray is facing two counts of attempted assault and possession of a destructive device. According to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Free baby supplies to be handed out in drive-thu community baby shower
MARION, IL — Over 200 bags of baby supplies will be distributed in a drive-thru community baby shower in Marion, IL on Saturday, September 10. According to a Thursday release, Molina Healthcare of Illinois is partnering with the Franklin-Williamson Positive Youth Development Action Team to provide the free baby supplies, which includes wipes, diapers, bottles, pacifiers, baby shampoo, and baby lotion.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau restaurant celebrates 25 years of business
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Celebrations Restaurants just celebrated 25 years in business. Executive Chef DeWayne Schaaf has been at the restaurant 24 of the 25 years the restaurant has been in business. The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated with Schaaf family and Celebrations on Wednesday, Sept....
KFVS12
Crew finds dangerous gas leak at Lyon Co., Ky. home; 1 person evacuated
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews were able to prevent a disaster after finding a gas leak at a western Kentucky home. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to help the Kuttawa Gas Company and other first responders on Friday, September 9. Crews with the...
kentuckytoday.com
Truss for Cumberland River bridge floats into place starting Monday
SMITHLAND, Ky. (KT) – After months of construction and planning, the 700-foot steel truss for the new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland is expected to be floated into position and placed at the bridge construction site beginning Monday, and public viewing sites are being established. These steps...
wpsdlocal6.com
Highways, streets to reopen in downtown Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — The City of Mayfield and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plan to reopen additional highways and streets in downtown Mayfield starting around 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12. While some downtown streets and highways reopened in July, others have remain blocked since the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado...
KFVS12
One person charged in Marion altercation involving gunfire
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion Police Department (MPD) have arrested a suspect after getting reports of gunfire during an altercation in the early morning hours on Thursday, Sept. 8. According to MPD, David Jennings, 34, of Benton, Ill. was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. Officers say they discovered...
KFVS12
Suspect arrested in case of shots fired in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been taken into custody in Cape Girardeau after a case of shots fired on the 2800 block of Themis Street. After being called to the scene at 4:12 p.m., officers located the suspect. The suspect took off running. They caught the suspect...
clayconews.com
Threats of School Violence in Hickman County, Kentucky by Juvenile result in Charges by KSP
CLINTON, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 KSP troopers charged a Hickman County juvenile after investigating a threat of school violence. On Tuesday morning, administrators with the Hickman County School district were made aware of social media post authored by a...
wkms.org
Murray man charged after incident involving Molotov cocktail-style explosive near MSU campus
A Murray man is facing charges after an incident Saturday involving a Molotov cocktail-style explosive device near Murray State University’s campus. Jack T. Epperson, 19, is charged with two counts of attempted assault and one count of possession of a destructive device, according to a Kentucky State Police release.
wjpf.com
Suspect arrested after an altercation that left one person injured in Marion
One person has been injured and a suspect arrested after an altercation outside a bar in Marion. Police officers responded to a report of shots fired at the America’s Best Value Inn and Heartland Sports Bar early Thursday morning. Officers located a man lying in the grass on the...
siusalukis.com
Saluki Hall of Fame coach Kay Brechtelsbauer passes away
The Southern Illinois University softball program lost one of its all-time greats, as SIU Hall of Fame Dr. Kay Brechtelsbauer passed away Sunday morning. Brechtelsbauer served as SIU's head softball coach for 32 years from 1968-99, compiling a record of 633-438-2. She served more years as a head coach than any woman in SIU history. She became just the 25th coach at any college to win 600 career games and her teams posted winning records in 27 of her 32 seasons as head coach. She had 18 20-win and eight 30-win seasons and her teams made five Women's College World Series appearances, including the 1978 team that won the Illinois AIAW State and midwest regional crowns and finished seventh at the Women's College World Series.
