Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Fails to deliver on hype
Pollard rushed six times for eight yards and caught both of his targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 19-3 loss to Tampa Bay. Pollard was bottled up by Tampa Bay's ferocious defensive front, as was nearly every offensive player for the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. A trendy upside pick in draft circles this year, the explosive back fell flat and was outshined by the supposedly declining Ezekiel Elliott. Pollard even looked like the inferior pass blocker, which is something that will hold him back from being a true lead back unless it is addressed. For now, it appears to still be the veteran's show in Dallas, but Pollard will likely put together better performances than what we saw in Week 1. The Cowboys will be forced to rely on their rushing attack while Dak Prescott (thumb) recovers from surgery, so we could see a big uptick in both back's touches against the Bengals next Sunday.
Jaguars' James Robinson: Leads backfield Sunday
Robinson (Achilles) rushed 11 times for 66 yards and a touchdown while catching one of two targets for three yards and another score in Sunday's 28-22 loss to Washington. Robinson was removed from the injury report before the game despite suffering a torn Achilles last December. The 2020 waiver-wire sensation didn't appear limited at all, quickly outplaying Travis Etienne Jr. (initially named starter by the team) and taking over most of the work in the second half. It is unclear if head coach Doug Pederson will now use Robinson as the lead back or if he truly wants to split work between the two heading into a Week 2 matchup against the Colts. Regardless, Robinson -- and his miraculous recovery from an Achilles tear nine months ago -- should immediately become one of the hotter waiver claims once the dust settles from Week 1.
Texans' Davis Mills: Solid effort in Week 1 tie
Mills completed 23 of 37 passes for 240 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Texans' 20-20 tie with the Colts on Sunday. He also rushed twice for minus-1 yard and lost a fumble. Mills nearly turned in a mistake-free effort and was key in the Texans outperforming...
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Out Week 1
Ojulari (calf) is out Sunday against the Titans. Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reprots. Ojulari was considered doubtful coming into Sunday, so his absence was mostly expected, although he was able to log limited practices all week. In his absence, Jihad Ward and Nick Williams should see extra opportunity.
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Ready for Sunday
McCaffrey was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Cleveland, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. McCaffrey managed full practices throughout the week, unburdened by the cut to his shin he suffered during practice Thursday morning. He'll start his season against the Browns, facing a defense that looks weakest right up the middle, with two projected starters at DT (Jordan Elliott, Taven Bryan) that mostly have been backups to this point in their respective careers. Behind those two, the Browns have 2021 third-round pick Tommy Togiai and 2022 fourth-rounder Perrion Winfrey, both seemingly drafted for pass-rush potential more so than run-stuffing. Each of the team's four DTs is listed at 303 pounds or lighter, though the Panthers don't exactly have a dominant offensive line to best take advantage of the potential mismatch. Regardless, McCaffrey should stay busy, be it on the ground, through the air or both.
LSU vs. Southern University: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Last Season Records: LSU 6-7; Southern University 4-7 The Southern University Jaguars will square off against the LSU Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tiger Stadium. Southern University will be strutting in after a win while LSU will be stumbling in from a defeat. The Jaguars kept a...
Dak Prescott hand injury: What are Cowboys' QB options with Prescott set to miss multiple weeks?
The Cowboys didn't just lose an ugly season opener on Sunday night, falling 19-3 to the Buccaneers in a dismal offensive showing. They also lost one of the few remaining stars of their offensive lineup, with quarterback Dak Prescott set to miss multiple games after requiring hand surgery from an injury suffered against Tampa Bay. Now what happens at QB in Dallas?
Ravens' Marcus Peters: Questionable for Week 1
Peters (knee) is questionable for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Jets. Peters suffered a torn ACL before the start of the 2021 campaign, and he began training camp on the active/PUP list. He was activated off the PUP list in August and appeared on track to play in Week 1 after recording back-to-back limited practices to start the week. However, he was held out of Friday's practice, leaving his status for the season opener once again in doubt. If the veteran cornerback is sidelined Sunday, expect Kyle Fuller and Brandon Stephens to have expanded roles.
Jets' Denzel Mims: Inactive for Week 1
Mims (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's season opener against the Ravens. With Mims the odd man out in Week 1, Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson and Braxton Berrios are in line to work as the team's top wideout options versus Baltimore.
Steelers' Mitch Trubisky: Rough debut with new team
Trubisky completed 21 of 38 pass attempts for 194 yards and one touchdown in an overtime win against Cincinnati on Sunday. No turnovers is a good thing, but Trubisky was unacceptably ineffective as a passer in this game, as he repeatedly missed opportunities and made inaccurate throws the few times he did recognize a passing opportunity. Though they pulled out a victory in Week 1 thanks largely to five turnovers by opposing quarterback Joe Burrow, the Steelers will need Trubisky to play better going forward if they hope to be competitive in 2022. They play at home against a reeling New England squad in Week 2.
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Leads backfield in touches
Elliott rushed 10 times for 52 yards and caught one pass for a loss of three yards in Sunday's 19-3 loss to Tampa Bay. Elliott looked to be running well with the opportunities he got, but none of his teammates decided to show up in this primetime matchup. To make matters worse, the Cowboys lost Dak Prescott (thumb) late in the contest, and he has already been ruled out for several weeks at a minimum. Zeke and the rest of Dallas' talented positional talent will likely suffer until their star quarterback returns from surgery. On the plus side, there should be plenty of work for the veteran tailback heading into a matchup against the Bengals next Sunday.
Texans' Jeff Driskel: Bumps to active roster
The Texans elevated Driskel to the active roster Saturday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. This move may be a contingency in the event one of the Texans' top two quarterbacks -- Davis Mills or Kyle Allen -- suffers an injury during pregame warmups for Week 1 against the Colts. A decision on Driskel's availability, or lack thereof, will come about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
Bills receiver secretly pulled off a gender reveal after scoring a TD during Buffalo's blowout win over Rams
Based on videos around the Internet, it seems that half the fun of getting pregnant these days is that you get to do the gender reveal that comes with it, but we might have to stop doing gender reveals because there's a good chance no one is going to top what Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie did for his sister during the Bills' 31-10 blowout win over the Rams.
Deshaun Watson must undergo treatment and have clinicians say 'he's on right path' for suspension to be lifted
For as long as he's an NFL player, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson must have team-approved massage sessions with approved therapists. That's according to the settlement he reached with the NFL over the summer, per three sources familiar with the matter. Browns GM Andrew Berry said in August the team...
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Quiet showing in opener
Golladay caught both his targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 21-20 win over the Titans. The 28-year-old's second season with the Giants began in the same disappointing fashion as his first campaign, as Golladay failed to make much of an impact. He's now failed to reach 25 receiving yards in four straight games and six of his last nine, and he's still looking for his first touchdown with New York after scoring 13 in his last 21 games for the Lions.
Packers' Christian Watson: Wastes early opportunity
Watson caught two of four targets for 32 yards and rushed once for seven yards in Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Vikings. Watson dropped a would-be 75-yard touchdown on Green Bay's first offensive play, beginning his NFL career on a sour note. Although he subsequently got involved as a ball carrier and made a couple catches late in the game, the rookie second-rounder will surely strive for a better showing in Week 2 versus the Bears. Fortunately for him, he should continue to get opportunities to make plays as the Packers' receiving corps remains relatively fluid.
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Tops 100 from scrimmage
Cook rushed 20 times for 90 yards and caught three of five targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Packers. Cook garnered a healthy workload in his first game under new coach Kevin O'Connell. Although he didn't manage to find the end zone, Cook looked quick while topping 100 scrimmage yards to begin the campaign. He'll next face an Eagles defense that surrendered 175 yards and a touchdown to D'Andre Swift in Week 1.
Eagles' Derek Barnett: Leaves with injury
Barnett (knee) is questionable to return Sunday against the Lions. Barnett's current absence will leave the Eagles thin on the edges, and likely impact their pass rush abilities. In his absence, Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham will likely see extra snaps.
Giants' Sterling Shepard: To be game-time call
Coach Brian Daboll said Friday that he wants Shepard (Achilles) to be a game-time decision for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Titans, Tom Rock of Newsday reports. It remains to be seen whether Shepard will be limited in Friday's practice, but it sounds like the veteran wideout's status will come down to the wire in any event. Considering that he's less than nine full months removed from a left Achilles tear, there's no guarantee that Shepard handles a complete assortment of offensive snaps Week 1, even if he does suit up.
One surprise NFL team was ready to sign Jimmy Garoppolo if 49ers had decided to release him, per report
If the 49ers had made the decision to release Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, he wouldn't have been a free agent for very long and that's because it appears that one of San Francisco's NFC West rivals was ready to pounce on the quarterback. Although the Seahawks were one of the...
