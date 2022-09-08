Read full article on original website
Recruit reactions to Rutgers win over Wagner
Rutgers now sits at 2-0 following a Saturday win over Wagner in which the Scarlet Knights cruised to a 66-7 final score. There were some top recruits on hand to take in the action and they shared their thoughts on their latest experience in Piscataway. “The game was pretty good,...
Matt Oliphant Shines to Lead No. 4 Point Boro Over No. 7 Manasquan
POINT PLEASANT -- The flexbone triple-option offense is, by nature, designed to be a ball-controlling, grinding, and clock-draining scheme that wears opposing defenses down over the course of four quarters. Point Boro's offense is fine doing exactly that, but this year's Panthers team also has the ability to hit a home run on every play.
Football – Huge Fourth-Quarter Finish Propels No. 3 Middletown South Over No. 8 Manalapan
MANALAPAN -- During the first half against Manalapan on Friday night, the Middletown South offense could hardly generate a first down. Quarterback Jake Czwakiel led two go-ahead drives in the fourth quarter and running back Donovan Summey scored two touchdowns in the final 3:29 of the game as the Eagles -- ranked No. 3 in the Shore Sports Network Top 10 -- pulled out a 17-14 thriller on the road over No. 8 Manalapan.
Brielle Orthopaedics Shore Conference Boys Soccer Friday Scoreboard, 9/9/22
Toms River South at Central, 3:30 p.m. Keyport at Point Beach, 3:45 p.m. Donovan Catholic at Lakewood, 3:45 p.m.
Turns out, Rutgers’ football Boardwalk is a blowout, too!
To the side of the skee-ball game, amid the blinking lights and horns indicating victory, a young Rutgers fan struggled to hold onto his pile of prizes. It’s clear what game he came to SHI Stadium for Saturday — and it wasn’t Wagner vs Rutgers. With the...
Rahway Football Player Dies Year After Mom
The Rahway High School football team is mourning the loss of one of its own. Ali Muhammad, 17, a senior, died this week, his dad, Percy Lamont Brown announced on Facebook. Brown tells NJ Advance Media he found his son dead the morning of Thursday, Sept. 8 Ali's mom died in July 2021.
Bucks County Leadership: Mike Missanelli
Mike Missanelli, the sports radio personality and cohost of the JAKIB Postgame Show with Seth Joyner, Derrick Gunn, and Devan Kaney debuting this afternoon immediately following today’s Eagles home opener, spoke to BUCKSCO Today last month about his humble beginnings growing up in Bristol, where he and his friends made their own baseball diamond. He explained why basketball was originally his favorite sport and how he ended up playing baseball at Penn State.
This Mercer County Bar Named One Of Best Sports Bars In NJ
There are a lot of sports bars that are perfect for spending those football Sundays in, but this Mercer County, NJ bar was just rated one of the best in the entire state!. Football season is coming quicker than we know it and it’s time to get your team’s jerseys out of the closet and head down to your favorite sports bar to enjoy the game. According to bestofnj.com, Firkin Tavern in Ewing, NJ made the list of being one of the top 5 best sports bars in Central Jersey.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/12
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. 5 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots) MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
These Are Ranked The Top 15 Colleges In New Jersey
We all want to send our kids to the best college that we can afford. I’m in the boat myself. I have one that just graduated from Florida State and now another one leaving for college next year. This year it is all about visiting and picking the right school. It can get overwhelming for sure.
Crash With Injuries Reported On Route 9 Jersey Shore
A crash with injuries occurred on the Jersey Shore. The crash was reported at 3:21 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 on Route 9 southbound at Raceway Mall Drive in Freehold Township, according to the state Department of Transportation. At least one of three lanes was closed. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
Woman reported missing in Hamilton Township
HAMILTON TWP, NJ – A 26-year-old woman has gone missing at Hamilton Township according to...
Dave Portnoy drops new reviews of 5 NJ pizzerias
Dave Portnoy took a recent trip to New Jersey and didn’t leave us without a proper farewell. Following his visit, he released FIVE new reviews of New Jersey pizza places. The first two to drop were in my neck of the woods in Morristown, NJ. Morristown is well known...
DWI Checkpoint Set For Saturday On Jersey Shore
Be forewarned that there will be a sobriety checkpoint set up in Ocean County late Saturday, Sept. 10, according to county Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, in conjunction with the Point Pleasant Borough Police Department and Point Pleasant Beach Police Department, will be conducting the DWI/DUI checkpoint between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Sunday, on Route 35 South in Point Pleasant Beach.
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT AT ENTRANCE TO SIX FLAGS WITH MULTIPLE INJURIES
Emergency personnel are at the main entrance of Six Flags Great Adventure for a motor vehicle accident with injuries, the extent of which is unknown. Should new details become available, we will update our page.
Hightstown Middle Schooler, 13, Killed Riding Bicycle
A 13-year-old middle school student was struck and killed by a car while riding his bike in Mercer County Friday, Sept. 9, authorities said. The Melvin H. Kreps Middle School student was found unconscious with severe trauma to the body and head around 9 p.m. at the intersection of West Ward and Mercer streets in Hightstown, local police said. He had apparently been struck while crossing the street, and the driver remained at the scene and issued a summons for careless driving, authorities said.
In rare move, Catholic officials give dying N.J. church new life
Mass was held at at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Montclair last weekend. The priest offered Communion and the congregation recited the Lord’s Prayer, as they have for generations at the towering brick church. But a regular Mass was not always guaranteed at Our Lady of Mount...
Former Barnegat, NJ man identified as killer in 1991 NJ cold case
After reopening a cold case in light of technological advances, authorities say they have identified the individual responsible for the death of a woman in Barnegat over 30 years ago. According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, John Pelletier, formerly of Barnegat, murdered 30-year-old Debbie Ann Bloomquist. Pelletier died in...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: POLICE FOLLOW THE SCENT ……
Police and fire department were attempting to track the source of a very intense burning smell behind the Shop Rite at Rts 37 and 166. They searched the wooded area up and down the parkway from 81 to 83 as well as buildings in the area but could not locate a source. Our reporter on scene confirmed the smell was extremely strong.
Man drowns in waters off Long Beach Island, New Jersey
Ocean County authorities are investigating after a man drowned in the waters off Long Beach Island, New Jersey.
Shore Sports Network has the best sports coverage for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
