Mount Juliet, TN

Vehicle crashes into Mt. Juliet elementary school

By Brittney Baird
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A vehicle crashed into a school in Mt. Juliet Thursday morning.

The crash happened before the start of the school day at Rutland Elementary School on South Rutland Road.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IPhkk_0hn3ya7r00
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L6n82_0hn3ya7r00
    (Photo: WKRN)

Wilson County Schools spokesperson Bart Barker said no students were in the building at the time of the crash and none were injured. The condition of the driver or the vehicle’s occupants is unknown.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is assisting with the crash investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

